Hudbay Announces Election of Directors at 2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Hudbay Announces Election of Directors at 2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "Company") (TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced that each of the nine individuals nominated for election as a director of Hudbay at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 19, 2026 (the "2026 AGM") was elected.

The detailed director voting results are set out below:

Director Number of Votes
FOR		 Number of Votes
AGAINST		 Percentage of Votes
FOR
John E.F. Armstrong 257,475,288 422,630 99.84%
Jeane L. Hull 256,363,233 1,534,683 99.41%
Carin S. Knickel 255,481,923 2,415,993 99.06%
Peter Kukielski 250,031,317 7,866,601 96.95%
George E. Lafond 242,482,558 15,415,359 94.02%
Colin Osborne 255,407,682 2,490,236 99.03%
Paula C. Rogers 254,921,750 2,976,166 98.85%
David S. Smith 256,784,775 1,113,143 99.57%
Laura Tyler 257,443,412 454,504 99.82%


For more information regarding the 2026 AGM voting results, please refer to Hudbay's "Report of Voting Results", which is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a copper-focused critical minerals mining company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining jurisdictions of Canada, Peru and the United States.

Hudbay's operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco (Peru), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada). Copper is the primary metal produced by the Company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production and by-product zinc, silver and molybdenum. Hudbay's growth pipeline includes the Copper World project in Arizona (United States), the Cactus project in Arizona (United States), the Mason project in Nevada (United States), the Llaguen project in La Libertad (Peru) and several expansion and exploration opportunities near its existing operations.

The value Hudbay creates and the impact it has is embodied in its purpose statement: "We care about our people, our communities and our planet. Hudbay provides the metals the world needs. We work sustainably, transform lives and create better futures for communities." Hudbay's mission is to create sustainable value and strong returns by leveraging its core strengths in community relations, focused exploration, mine development and efficient operations.

For further information, please contact:

Candace Brûlé
Senior Vice President, Capital Markets & Corporate Affairs
(416) 362-8181
investor.relations@hudbay.com


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