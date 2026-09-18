HSBC Enhances Premier Offering in the US as It Expands Its Focus on Affluent Customers

  • New offerings span wealth, health, travel and international needs.

HSBC today announced an enhanced Premier offering in the United States to meet the evolving needs of affluent customers who increasingly manage their wealth and lives internationally. The proposition supports HSBC's ambition to be the most trusted bank globally.

The enhanced Premier offering spans four areas wealth, health, travel and international— as HSBC expands its focus on serving affluent consumers, a segment representing approximately 40% of global wealth. 1

Built for the way affluent customers live now

Affluent customers are increasingly diversifying investments beyond their home markets, and the US remains the top destination for international investment. HSBC's Global Affluent Investor Snapshot 2026 found that four in 10 investors plan to maintain or increase their exposure to the US over the next 12 months. 2 At the same time, greater mobility is reshaping expectations of what a banking relationship should deliver, supporting not only customers' financial lives, but also their cross-border needs, including health and travel. It also points to a shift in how customers use wealth, the research found 45% of affluent and high-net-worth investors prioritize funding lifestyle goals. 2

Racquel Oden, Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking and Private Banking in the US said, "Customers are living more connected lives than ever. They're traveling, investing, raising families and pursuing opportunities around the world, and they want their wealth to support the lives they're building. We've enhanced our Premier offering with that in mind, connecting wealth, health, travel and international offerings in a way that helps affluent customers get more out of their wealth, wherever life takes them."

Serving the needs of internationally connected customers

HSBC's enhanced Premier offering in the US brings together a range of services designed to support customers as they move, live, invest and manage their wealth internationally. The enhancements include:

  • Wealth: New digital capabilities in HSBC's US mobile app, including the ability to open a new HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. Self-Directed brokerage account, view portfolio holdings, and trade mutual funds in real-time. 3 These enhancements help provide customers with a seamless way to manage their wealth and complement the personalized financial planning delivered by HSBC (USA) Inc's. Wealth Relationship Managers.
    Investments are Not FDIC Insured; are Not a Deposit or Other Obligation of the Bank; and May Lose Value
  • Health: Complimentary membership to a third-party health and wellness service providing 24/7 telemedicine services, including access to board-certified doctors by phone or video for urgent, primary and mental healthcare needs. The health offering also includes discounts on wellness services, including massage, acupuncture, fitness, nutrition and self-care sessions along with concierge coordination, follow-ups and reminders.
  • Travel: Global 24/7 customer support, benefits and credit card rewards program through partnerships with leading merchants, including no foreign transaction fees, savings on hotels and dining, and points on travel purchases.
  • International: Competitive foreign exchange rates, no HSBC fees on international transfers and dedicated support for customers moving or banking across borders. For customers arriving in the US, HSBC provides pre-arrival account opening.

The enhanced Premier offerings are available now in the US. For more information visit us.hsbc.com/withpremier .

The launch reflects HSBC's broader strategy to serve the US market as a key global wealth corridor, connecting customers to the international expertise and relationships they need to manage their wealth across borders.

This strategy is also supported by HSBC's growing network of Wealth Centers across the US, which complement the convenience and reach of HSBC's digital capabilities. Earlier this year, HSBC relaunched its Wealth Center on Park Avenue in New York, and will relaunch its Wealth Center in Cupertino, California this month. HSBC has a network of 21 Wealth Centers across the US, including locations in South Florida, Washington D.C., New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle.

About HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 56 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,438bn at 30 June 2026, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves customers through International Wealth and Premier Banking (IWPB) and Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB). Deposit products are offered by HSBC Bank USA, N.A., Member FDIC. It operates Wealth Centers in: California; Washington, D.C.; Florida; New Jersey; New York; Virginia; and Washington. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is the principal subsidiary of HSBC USA Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc.

For more information, visit: HSBC in the USA

_________________

1 Agarwal, Anuj. "The Rise of the Mass Affluent." Capgemini, April 28, 2025 www.capgemini.com/insights/expert-perspectives/the-rise-of-the-mass-affluent/

2 HSBC Global Affluent Investor Snapshot 2026: HSBC Global Affluent Investor Snapshot 2026 . The findings are based on research conducted by Ipsos Asia Limited on behalf of HSBC among 9,993 investors aged 21 -69.

3 Investment, annuities, and variable life insurance products are offered by HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. ("HSBC Securities"), member NYSE/FINRA/ SIPC . In California, HSBC Securities conducts insurance business as HSBC Securities Insurance Services. License #: OE67746 . HSBC Securities is an affiliate of HSBC Bank. Whole life, universal life, term life, and other types of insurance are offered by HSBC Insurance Agency (USA) Inc. ("HSBC Insurance"), a wholly owned subsidiary of HSBC Bank. Products and services may vary by state and are not available in all states. California license #: OD36843 .

Investments, Annuity and Insurance Products: Are not a deposit or other obligation of the bank or any of its affiliates; Not FDIC insured or insured by any federal government agency; Not guaranteed by the bank or any of its affiliates; and may lose value.

All decisions regarding the tax implications of your investment(s) should be made in consultation with your independent tax advisor.

Media Contact
US – Cassandra Osei
Email: cassandra.osei@us.hsbc.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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