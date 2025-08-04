Horizon Minerals Limited Acquisition of Gordons Dam Project near Black Swan

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ,OTC:HRZMF) is pleased to announce commencement of regional consolidation of assets ("Acquisition") near the 100% owned Black Swan processing facility via executing a Binding Tenement Sale Agreement ("TSA") with Yandal Resources Limited (ASX:YRL) ("Yandal").

HIGHLIGHTS

- Binding TSA executed with Yandal for the acquisition of 100% interest in the Gordons, Mt Jewell, Malone and Mulgarrie gold projects in the Western Australian goldfields

- Projects comprise 34 granted mining, prospecting, exploration and miscellaneous licences covering an area of approximately 77 km2 strategically located in close proximity to the Black Swan processing plant:

o Gordons Dam project, 10km west-south-west of Black Swan with an established mineral resource of 365 kt grading 1.7 g/t Au for 20 koz with mineralisation open at depth and along strike and on a granted Mining Lease

o Multiple drilling targets identified including the advanced Star of Gordon and Malone prospects

- Projects acquired for total consideration of A$2.810m on the following terms:

o $0.2m refundable cash deposit on execution of the TSA (paid)

o $1.0m cash from existing reserves (Cash Payment) on completion, and

o $1.610m in fully paid ordinary Horizon shares (Consideration Shares) on completion at an issue price equal to a 10% discount to the 15 trading day volume weighted average price up to and including the day immediately prior to the date of execution of the TSA. The issued shares will not be subject to any escrow restrictions. The share consideration may also be paid as cash, at Horizon's election at the time of completion.

Commenting on the Acquisition, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:
"We are pleased to acquire these projects in close proximity to our processing infrastructure. Our key focus is completing study work with the aim of generating a five-year life of mine plan processing through our Black Swan processing plant."

"In addition to the resource at Gordons Dam, these assets complement our current large strategic land holdings in the WA goldfields. We see great potential in this area for further resource growth along with enormous exploration upside."

The Company is focussed on becoming a standalone gold producer by refurbishing and repurposing the Black Swan processing plant into a gold plant with a nominal throughput of 1.5Mtpa. Horizon is undertaking a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) to develop a five-year life of mine plan to feed the plant.

This acquisition is very close to Black Swan and complements the Company's existing extensive tenement portfolio.

Project Summary

The Gordons Project area comprises of 34 granted mining, prospecting and exploration licences covering a mostly contiguous area of approximately 77 km as well as four pending mining and miscellaneous licenses (Figures 1 and 2*). A complete list of the tenements in Appendix E Table 2*.

The Project is located within a prospective Archean Greenstone sequence of lithologies which also hosts the Mulgarrie and Gordon Sirdar Gold Mines (Figure 2*). Several gold prospects and targets at various stages of exploration and development as well as the Gordons Dam Deposit comprise the Gordons Project (Figure 3*). Horizon Minerals is of the opinion that there is potential to identify extensions to mineralisation across numerous gold targets and prospects.

Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE)

Located within the Gordons Dam project area is the Gordons Dam deposit which has a MRE of 365,000t @ 1.7g/t Au for 20,000oz (> 1g/t Au lower cut-off grade) (Figure 3*).

The Gordon's Dam deposit includes mineralisation hosted within laterite, transported cover sediments (paleochannel material) and weathered and fresh bedrock. Primary mineralisation occurs in quartz veins that occur at the margins of pillow basalts intruded by later microgranite/porphyrys.

Mineralisation within the MRE extends from approximately 30m below surface to a current maximum depth of 120m. Zones of mineralisation are associated with a laterally extensive paleochannel at the base of oxidation and at depth into the fresh bedrock with an overall mineralised north-west trend of approximately 320m in strike length. Further detailed information on the Gordons Dam MRE is presented in the Technical Overview section of this announcement.

Acquisition Key Terms

The Company has executed a binding Tenement Sale Agreement ("TSA") to acquire the project areas from Yandal Resources Limited, for a total consideration of A$2.810m.

The A$0.2m refundable cash deposit already been paid, with deferred consideration of A$1.0m in cash and $1.610m in Horizon shares payable at settlement with the shares to be issued at an issue price equal to a 10% discount to the 15 trading day volume weighted average price up to and including the day immediately prior to the date of execution of the TSA The consideration will be funded from existing cash reserves and placement capacity.

About Horizon Minerals Limited:  

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ,OTC:HRZMF) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

 

 

Contact:
Grant Haywood
Chief Executive Officer
T: +61 8 9386 9534
E: grant.haywood@horizonminerals.com.au

Michael Vaughan
Media Relations - Fivemark Partners
T: +61 422 602 720
E: michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au

 

 

Horizon Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2025

Horizon Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2025

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ,OTC:HRZMF) is pleased to provide the June 2025 Quarterly Activities Report. Horizon is a gold production and exploration company within the Kalgoorlie and Coolgardie regions of Western Australia (Figure 1*).

Horizon Minerals key objective is near term gold production and exploration upside within our large tenement package of 1,309 km2. In addition to 1.8Moz of gold resources, the Company holds a number of multi-commodity assets including the 20.2Moz Ag Nimbus silver-zinc project.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Steady state safe gold production and revenue from Boorara and Phillips Find via the existing ore sale and toll milling agreements

o Boorara Operations mined ~298k dry tonnes at 0.952 g/t mined for 6,446 oz sold during the June Quarter at an average gold price of $5,104/oz, generating ~$33 million in revenue

o Ore processed from Phillips Find consisted of 18,676 dry tonnes at 1.97 g/t for 1,132 oz sold at an average price of $5,139/oz, generating ~$5.8 million to the Phillips Find JV

- Commencement of the Burbanks Resource Definition drilling programme south of Coolgardie

- GR Engineering awarded Black Swan plant engineering study to refurbish and repurpose the processing facility into a gold plant

- Life of mine plan studies targeting long term Black Swan Project (BSP) mine feed commenced by external mining consultants

- Appointment of experienced mining executive to the Horizon Minerals Board

- Successful $30m two tranche placement with a general meeting held on 10 July 2025 with all resolutions passed including Tranche 2 for ~$18.2 million of the placement.

SEPTEMBER QUARTER ACTIVITIES

- Continued safe gold production and revenue from Boorara and Phillips Find via the existing ore sale and toll milling agreements.

- Continuation of process engineering and life of mine studies for the Black Swan Project mine feed.

- Ongoing drilling of the Burbanks Resource Definition drill programme.

Activities during the quarter focussed on delivering steady state production from the Company's Boorara gold operation, located east of Kalgoorlie, and through the Phillips Find gold project to the north-northwest of Coolgardie. First gold pour was achieved during the March quarter, from both Boorara and Phillips Find through separate milling agreements with Paddington Mill and FMR Investments' Greenfields Mill respectively, with production ramping up in the June quarter.

Work commenced on the Burbanks drilling programme, as well as generating a long-term exploration target pipeline and increasing exploration personnel. There was minimal emphasis on in-ground exploration drilling during the quarter as resources and expenditure remained focussed on establishing steady state production and saleable ore stockpiles at Boorara and Phillips Find and generating cashflow for the Company.

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/KDM93YWE

 

Horizon Minerals Limited Investor Webinar

Horizon Minerals Limited Investor Webinar

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ,HRZMF) is pleased to announce the Company has been selected to present in the RAAS Research Group Stock Take Webinar, to be held 11:30am AEST on Wednesday 9 July 2025.

The webinar is held via Zoom and registration is available through the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5Rdm0uLrQRea4YuDOB0L7A

The webinar will commence with discussion from RAAS Research Group Analyst Joshua Baker, who has recently completed a comprehensive research update on Horizon Minerals.

The report is available to all attendees prior to the webinar via the registration page.

Following analyst discussion, Horizon Minerals Managing Director and CEO Grant Haywood will deliver a presentation on the Company, which possesses significant gold operations in the Western Australian Goldfields and an aspirational target to become a 100kozpa producer.

Mr Haywood will also participate in a moderated Q&A session, providing webinar attendees the opportunity to submit questions directly to management.

 

Horizon Minerals
Diggers and Dealers 2025 Presentation

Acquisition of Transformational Gold Project

Trading Halt

Boundiali JORC Resource Grows over 50% to 2.41Moz gold

