Honeywell Technologies Completes Sale of Productivity Solutions and Services Business to Brady Corporation

Honeywell Technologies ( NASDAQ: HON ) today announced the completion of the sale of its Productivity Solutions and Services (PSS) business to Brady Corporation in an all-cash transaction.

"Closing the PSS divestiture is the final step toward completing our transition to a pure-play automation company," said Vimal Kapur, chairman and CEO of Honeywell Technologies. "As Honeywell Technologies, we are fully focused on the building, industrial and process sectors and the long-term growth opportunities leading the industry's transition from automation to autonomy."

This divestiture follows the completed sale of the company's Warehouse and Workflow Solutions business last month and the divestiture of its Personal Protective Equipment business in 2025.

Since 2023, the company has completed approximately $11.5 billion of accretive, synergistic acquisitions, including Compressor Controls Corporation, SCADAfence, the Access Solutions business from Carrier Global, the LNG business from Air Products, Sundyne, Li-ion Tamer and the Catalyst Technologies business from Johnson Matthey.

About Honeywell Technologies

Honeywell Technologies is a global, pure-play automation company with a legacy of innovating to help solve the world's most mission-critical challenges, enhancing the quality of life for people and communities around the world. We serve the building, industrial and process sectors with a broad portfolio of services, solutions and products, underpinned by our Honeywell Technologies Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Technologies Forge intelligence layer. By combining the deep domain expertise of our more than 50,000 employees with decades of data from our global installed base, we are uniquely positioned to lead the industrial sector's transition from automation to autonomy.

Forward-Looking Statements

We describe many of the trends and other factors that drive our business and future results in this release. Such discussions contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including statements related to the recently completed sales of our Warehouse and Workflow Solutions and Productivity Solutions and Services businesses. Forward-looking statements are those that address activities, events, or developments that we or our management intend, expect, project, believe, or anticipate will or may occur in the future. They are based on management's assumptions and assessments in light of past experience and trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments, and other relevant factors, many of which are difficult to predict and outside of our control, including Honeywell Technologies' current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding the recently completed sales of our Warehouse and Workflow Solutions and Productivity Solutions and Services businesses. They are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments, and business decisions may differ significantly from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements, including the recently completed sales of our Warehouse and Workflow Solutions and Productivity Solutions and Services businesses, and the anticipated benefits of each. We do not undertake to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to material risks and uncertainties, including ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical risks, such as changes in or application of trade and tax laws and policies, including the impacts of tariffs and other trade barriers and restrictions, lower GDP growth or recession in the U.S. or globally, supply chain disruptions, capital markets volatility, inflation, and certain regional conflicts, including ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, that can affect our performance in both the near- and long-term. In addition, no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this release can or will be achieved. These forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the information included in this release, our Form 10-K, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time.

HON-MA

Media
Stacey Jones
(980) 378-6258
Stacey.Jones@honeywell.com

Investor Relations
Mark Macaluso
(704) 627-6118
Mark.Macaluso@honeywell.com

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