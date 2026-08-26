Honeywell Aerospace announces participation at upcoming investor conferences

Honeywell Aerospace (Nasdaq: HONA) today announced its participation at upcoming investor conferences in September.

  • On Wednesday, September 9, 2026, Jim Currier, Chief Executive Officer of Honeywell Aerospace, will present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference in New York City from 8:10 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. EDT.
  • On Thursday, September 10, 2026, Jim Currier and Josh Jepsen, Chief Financial Officer of Honeywell Aerospace, will attend the Vertical Research Partners Global Industrials Conference in Westbrook, Connecticut.
  • On Tuesday, September 15, 2026, Jim Currier will present at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference in Dana Point, California, from 7:00 a.m. - 7:35 a.m. PDT (10:00 a.m. - 10:35 a.m. EDT).

Additional information
Real-time audio webcasts of the presentations can be accessed at investor.honeywellaerospace.com, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentations and replays of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the presentations.

Honeywell Aerospace uses our Investor Relations website, investor.honeywellaerospace.com, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.  Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, public conference calls, and webcasts.

About Honeywell Aerospace
Honeywell Aerospace (Nasdaq: HONA) is an independent global aerospace and defense company whose critical technologies are broadly deployed on the world's leading commercial air transport, business aviation, defense and space platforms. These integrated solutions enable safer, more efficient, and more reliable missions. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company employs more than 36,000 people globally and supports more than 10,000 customers. With a broad portfolio spanning avionics and navigation systems, engines and power systems, and control systems for aircraft, Honeywell Aerospace combines commitment and deep engineering expertise to drive innovation and long-term value for the aerospace industry. For more information, visit www.honeywellaerospace.com or follow Honeywell Aerospace on LinkedIn. 

Contacts:


Media

Investor Relations

Brian Grace

Sean Meakim

(602) 897-0205

(623) 223-5980

Brian.Grace@honeywellaerospace.us

Sean.Meakim@honeywellaerospace.us

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-aerospace-announces-participation-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-302860133.html

SOURCE Honeywell Aerospace Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Honeywell InternationalHONNASDAQ:HON
HON
The Conversation (0)

America Can't Make Its Own Ammunition Metal. A Nevada Project Just Defined One of the Largest Domestic Sources

Energy Metal News News Commentary - There is a metal most people have never heard of that the U.S. military cannot do without and cannot currently produce at home. It hardens the lead in ammunition, it is essential to the primers that make bullets fire, and it goes into flame retardants,... Keep Reading...
June 2026 Quarterly Report

June 2026 Quarterly Report

ASX Release Westgold is a leading, ASX100 Australian gold producer, with a clear purpose - to unearth enduring value for all our stakeholders. Our vision is to become the leading Australian gold company, sustaining safe, responsible and profitable production. Our operations comprise four mining... Keep Reading...
Awalé Announces Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 1.71 Moz Gold Equivalent for the Odienné Project, 32.4 Mt at 1.64 g/t Gold Equivalent

Awalé Announces Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 1.71 Moz Gold Equivalent for the Odienné Project, 32.4 Mt at 1.64 g/t Gold Equivalent

Highlights 32.4 Mt grading 1.64 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq.") for 1,707,000 ounces AuEq. inferred from combined open pit and underground resources, including 1,389,000 oz gold and 93,000 tonnes copper. BBM forms the cornerstone deposit with a combined open pit and underground resources of 27.8... Keep Reading...
Panther Metals (LSE:PALM)

Winston Tailings Project: Batch 4 Assay Results

Panther Metals PLC (LSE: PALM), the exploration company focused on mineral projects in Canada, is very pleased to report the fourth batch ("Batch 4") of Vibracore sample assay results for the Winston Tailings Project near Schrieber, Ontario, Canada.The Vibracore tailings sampling is in support... Keep Reading...
Aterian Plc (AIM:ATN)

Ground Magnetics Underway at Agdz Cu-Ag Project

Aterian plc (AIM: ATN), the Africa-focused critical metals exploration company, is pleased to announce the commencement of a ground-based magnetic geophysical survey at its 100%-owned Agdz Copper-Silver Project ("Agdz" or the "Project") in the Kingdom of Morocco ("Morocco").The programme... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Homeland Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Heritage Confirms High-Grade Gold Mineralization at The Melba Project Returning 15.57g/t Au over 9m from 43m, Including: 28.98g/t Au over 4.80m

Cygnus Metals Limited: CAML H1 Filings

First Three Holes of a 20,000-Meter Program Just Pushed a U.S. Antimony-Gold Resource Beyond Its Own Boundaries

Related News

nickel investing

Homeland Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

gold investing

Heritage Confirms High-Grade Gold Mineralization at The Melba Project Returning 15.57g/t Au over 9m from 43m, Including: 28.98g/t Au over 4.80m

base metals investing

Cygnus Metals Limited: CAML H1 Filings

precious metals investing

First Three Holes of a 20,000-Meter Program Just Pushed a U.S. Antimony-Gold Resource Beyond Its Own Boundaries

base metals investing

Getty Copper Defines Seven New Exploration Targets in the Highland Valley Copper District

energy investing

Purecore Provides Corporate Update Highlighting Execution Across Uranium, Copper and Capital Markets

RETRANSMISSION: QIMC Drills New Company Record of 27.8% Clean Natural Hydrogen at Just 374 Metres at Bennett Hill, Nova Scotia