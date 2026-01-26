Homeland Nickel Announces the Appointment of Jordan Black as Corporate Secretary

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - January 26, 2026 Homeland Nickel Inc. ("Homeland" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SHL, OTC: SRCGF), is pleased to announce the appointment of Jordan Black, P. Eng., as Corporate Secretary of the Company after the resignation of Errol Farr, CPA effective today.

 

Jordan is a Senior Geotechnical Engineer and entrepreneur with experience across mining, engineering and technology sectors. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Ramp Metals Inc. Ramp Metals is a grassroots exploration company with a focus on a new gold and copper district in Saskatchewan, Canada. Previously, he was Geotechnical Team Lead (and Senior Geotechnical Engineer) at WSP Canada, where he focused on mining projects and innovation. WSP operates globally across more than 40 countries with around 78,000 people worldwide and reported revenue of ~14 billion USD in 2025. He also served as Vice President of Business Development at GoldSpot Discoveries Inc. GoldSpot is a technology company that leverages artificial intelligence to reduce capital risk while working on increasing success rates in resource exploration.

 

Errol Farr commented "It is with a heavy heart that I announced my resignation to the board of directors yesterday. I came on board just over 2 years ago and it has been an absolute pleasure to serve the Company. In the last year I have taken on the role of CEO for two other public companies and I am required to dedicate more time to those affairs. With the enormous success of Homeland recently, it has hastened the need to have my duties assumed by people that can focus on driving Homeland forward. I would like to thank Steve Balch, CEO, Ashley Nadon, CFO and the board of directors for providing me with this great opportunity. I wish all the shareholders of Homeland the greatest of success in building the greatest nickel story ever."

 

Steve Balch commented "It's been a great 2 years with Errol as our Corporate Secretary, and we wish him well in his new CEO roles. We also welcome Jordan Black aboard who will make an excellent fit with Homeland going forward".

 

In connection with the appointment Jordan Black has been granted 500,000 stock options exercisable at $0.47 expiring January 26, 2029.

 

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Stephen Balch, President & CEO

Phone:        905-407-9586

Email:        steve@beci.ca

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

homeland-nickelshl-cctsxv-shlbase-metals-investing
SHL:CC
Homeland Nickel
Homeland Nickel Inc. is a mineral exploration company. It is focused on critical metal resources with nickel projects in Oregon, United States and copper projects in Newfoundland, Canada.

