HMW Plant in Transit to Site, Phase 1 on Track

HMW Plant in Transit to Site, Phase 1 on Track

Highlights:

  • Nano-filtration plant has been assembled and tested off-site and is now in transit to Hombre Muerto West (HMW)

  • Phase 1 construction activities at HMW continue to advance toward completion, ahead of expected first production of lithium chloride in H1 2026

PERTH, AU / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN,OTC:GLNLF) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its Phase 1 construction activities for HMW, as it advances towards its final stages.

Nano-Filtration Plant

Significant progress has been achieved on the nano-filtration plant, a critical component of the Phase 1 operation. In Sydney, general assembly of the nano-filtration plant has been completed, and pre-installation testing of the plant has also been successfully completed.

The nano-filtration plant is now in transit and is expected to arrive in South America in early 2026. Commissioning activities will commence immediately following the plant's arrival at the HMW site.

Figure 1. Load out of part of the nano-filtration plant

Figure 2. Nano-filtration pumping units loaded into containers for transport

Evaporation Ponds and Site Works

At HMW, evaporation Ponds 4 and 5 have been re-designed and scaled to support the Phase 1 production rate of 4,000 tonnes per annum of lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE"). Liner installation on Pond 4 and 5 has been completed, and works are currently underway to subdivide areas of these ponds to optimize the concentration process of the lithium chloride product.

Figure 3. Liner installation team working on pond 4

Figure 4. Liner installation for ponds 4 and 5, adjacent to ponds 1-3.

Earthworks at the plant area have been completed, and the concrete foundation for the processing plant has been poured.

Key project infrastructure items, including power supply, electrical systems and pumps, have been ordered or procured in line with the Phase 1 construction schedule. Phase 1 of the HMW Project remains on track to be delivered within budget, with construction and procurement activities progressing in accordance with the Company's development plan.

The Company has also started to evaluate an option to expand the production capacity of Phase 1 HMW (4,000 tpa LCE) to the original Phase 1 capacity (around 5,400 tpa LCE) as studied in the 2023 HMW Phase 1 Definitive Feasibility Study.

Figure 5. Foundations for HMW plant site

Galan's Managing Director, Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega, commented:

"Solid progress at Hombre Muerto West continues to reflect the strong commitment and teamwork of our entire team as well as our contractors and partners at Authium Ltd. Completing assembly and testing of the nano-filtration plant and advancing site works at HMW are important milestones as we move closer to first production. The project is transitioning into an exciting final phase of construction and commissioning. The momentum being built across the team gives us confidence as we move toward becoming a producing lithium company."

The Galan Board has authorised this release.

For further information contact:

COMPANY

Juan Pablo ("JP") Vargas de la Vega
Managing Director
jp@galanlithium.com.au
+ 61 8 9214 2150

MEDIA

Matt Worner
Vector Advisors
mworner@vectoradvisors.au
+61 429 522 924

SOURCE: Galan Lithium Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

Galan LithiumGLN:AUASX:GLNBattery Metals Investing
GLN:AU
The Conversation (0)
Galan Lithium

Galan Lithium

Developing high-grade lithium brine projects in Argentina

Developing high-grade lithium brine projects in Argentina Keep Reading...
Galan Lithium Limited: SUCCESSFUL DUE DILIGENCE COMPLETED - $20M PLACEMENT TO PROCEED

Galan Lithium Limited: SUCCESSFUL DUE DILIGENCE COMPLETED - $20M PLACEMENT TO PROCEED

Highlights: All conditions in relation to the $20 million placement to Clean Elements Fund have been satisfied. Due diligence undertaken by Clean Elements Fund validates the standing of Hombre Muerto West ( HMW ) as a world class lithium project, offering exceptional scale and grade. Galan is... Keep Reading...
Successful Due Diligence Ends - $20M Placement To Proceed

Successful Due Diligence Ends - $20M Placement To Proceed

Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced Successful Due Diligence Ends - $20m Placement To ProceedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Final At-The-Market Raise for 2025

Final At-The-Market Raise for 2025

Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced Final At-The-Market Raise for 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Galan Lithium Limited: Incentive Regime for HMW Project in Argentina

Galan Lithium Limited: Incentive Regime for HMW Project in Argentina

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN,OTC:GLNLF) (" Galan " or " the Company ") is pleased to advise that the Comite Evaluador de Proyectos RIGI, responsible for awarding the Argentine Government's Régimen de Incentivo para Grandes Inversiones (the incentive regime for large-scale investments referred... Keep Reading...
Fortune Minerals Completes the Alberta Refinery Site Purchase

Fortune Minerals Completes the Alberta Refinery Site Purchase

Eliminates a risk for the vertically integrated development as the Company advances the NICO critical minerals project closer to a construction decision Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT,OTC:FTMDF) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Completes Phase 2 of Major Drill Program at the Radar Project in Labrador-Confirms Extensive Oxide Mineralization in All Drill Locations at Trapper North and South Zones & Provides Corporate Update

SAGA Metals Completes Phase 2 of Major Drill Program at the Radar Project in Labrador-Confirms Extensive Oxide Mineralization in All Drill Locations at Trapper North and South Zones & Provides Corporate Update

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the successful completion of diamond drilling in the Trapper South zone comprised of 977 m in four... Keep Reading...
Apex Provides Corporate Update

Apex Provides Corporate Update

Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV: APX,OTC:SLMLF) (OTCID: SLMLF) ("Apex" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Michael Malana as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company, effective today, following the resignation of Dennis Cojuco as the Company's CFO.Mr. Malana brings more than 20 years... Keep Reading...
Expandable Graphite Facility techno-economic evaluation

Expandable Graphite Facility techno-economic evaluation

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Expandable Graphite Facility techno-economic evaluationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Identifies Two New Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Targets at its Eagle Project, Nevada

Spartan Metals Identifies Two New Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Targets at its Eagle Project, Nevada

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, December 9, 2025 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W | OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce the discovery of two new tungsten-silver-rubidium exploration targets at the Tungstonia deposit part of the company's... Keep Reading...
Apex Completes Critical Minerals Drilling at the Jersey-Emerald Property

Apex Completes Critical Minerals Drilling at the Jersey-Emerald Property

Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV: APX,OTC:SLMLF) (OTCID: SLMLF) ("Apex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a drilling program at its Jersey-Emerald Property (the "Property"), located in southern British Columbia.Drilling was successfully completed on the road-accessible... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Angkor Resources Signs Letter of Intent to Sell Evesham Oil Production

Issue and Forfeiture of Performance Rights

Pinnacle Prepares for Underground Drill Program on High-Grade Gold-Silver Targets at El Potrero

Fortune Minerals Completes the Alberta Refinery Site Purchase

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Angkor Resources Signs Letter of Intent to Sell Evesham Oil Production

Base Metals Investing

Issue and Forfeiture of Performance Rights

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Prepares for Underground Drill Program on High-Grade Gold-Silver Targets at El Potrero

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Signing of Definitive Surface Rights Agreement for the Installation of Its Industrial Projects in Santa Maria Eterna, Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Completes 100% Acquisition of High-Grade Maria Norte Silver Project in Peru's Historic Huachocolpa District

Base Metals Investing

Romios CEO Letter to Shareholders Recaps Progress and Presents Case for Share Rollback in Support of Financing the First-Ever Drilling of the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, in 2026

Tech Investing

HyProMag Usa Provides Positive Update to Valuation of Expanded Dallas-Fort Worth Plant and Commences Strategic Review to Explore a U.S. Listing