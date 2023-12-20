Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

HMW Phase 1 Construction Update - Maiden Production on Target for H1 2025

HMW Phase 1 Construction Update - Maiden Production on Target for H1 2025

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide a further update on the progress of construction activities at its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Phase 1 lithium brine project, with lithium chloride production expected in H1 2025. The highlights above demonstrate Galan’s activity and progress in advancing HMW towards production in a timely manner.

Highlights:

  • Pond 1 construction progressing on time; 85% completion level achieved
  • On-site laboratory commissioned for ongoing Li assaying
  • Liner crew ready to mobilise; Pond 1 installation to commence before end of year
  • Fill of pond 1 expected in Q1, 2024; evaporation process to commence this summer
  • Pond 2 construction expected to begin before year end
  • Phase 2 EIA lodged with Catamarca Government
  • Glencore technical due diligence continues

As previously announced, the HMW project was separated into four production phases. The initial Phase 1 DFS focused on the production of 5.4ktpa LCE of a lithium chloride concentrate by H1,2025, as governed by the approved production permits. The Phase 2 DFS targets 21ktpa LCE of a lithium chloride concentrate in 2026, followed by Phase 3 production of 40ktpa LCE by 2028 and finally a Phase 4 production target of 60ktpa LCE by 2030. Phase 4 will include lithium brine sourced from both HMW and Galan’s other 100% owned project in Argentina, Candelas.

Galan’s Managing Director, Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega, commented:

“HMW Phase 1 construction progress is tracking along as planned. Galan’s experienced and competent construction team are entirely focused on delivering the first HMW production phase in H1, 2025 and remain enthusiastic and confident in doing so. The Pond 1 liner team is ready to mobilise with an expected commencement installation date in late December 2023 plus our onsite laboratory has just been commissioned for continual on site Li assaying as we move forward.”

Overhead view of HMW development

The Galan team on site at HMW


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

GLN:AU
Galan Lithium
Galan Lithium

Galan Lithium


GMV Minerals

GMV Minerals


Livent Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; NCR Voyix and Rush Enterprises to Join S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, January 2 :

  • S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Livent Corp. (NYSE: LTHM) will replace NCR Voyix (NYSE: VYX) in the S&P MidCap 400, and NCR Voyix will replace Livent in the S&P SmallCap 600. Allkem Limited (ASX: AKE) is merging with Livent in a transaction expected to be completed on or about Thursday, January 4 pending final conditions. The combined company will be considered US domiciled for index purposes, and Livent will be treated as the surviving entity. Post merger, the company will be named Arcadium Lithium plc and will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "ALTM". Arcadium Lithium will have a projected total market capitalization that is more representative of the mid-cap market space. NCR Voyix is ranked near the bottom of the S&P MidCap 400 and is more representative of the small-cap market space.
  • Rush Enterprises Inc. (NASD:RUSHA) will replace RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 constituent Kimco Realty Co. (NYSE:KIM) is acquiring RPT Realty in a transaction expected to be completed on or about January 2 pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Livent and Allkem Shareholders Approve Merger of Equals

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM, "Livent") and Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE, "Allkem") announced that they have obtained all requisite shareholder approvals necessary to complete the merger of equals transaction previously announced on May 10, 2023 .  The two companies expect to close the merger on January 4, 2024 and begin operating under the name Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) (ASX:LTM).

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

"The strong support of Livent and Allkem shareholders for this transformational merger is a testament to the compelling value proposition of Arcadium Lithium," said Paul Graves , President and CEO of Livent and future Chief Executive Officer of Arcadium Lithium.  "We look forward to closing the merger and pursuing the opportunities to create greater long-term, sustainable value for all of our stakeholders."

The final voting results on all proposals voted on at Livent's special meeting will be filed with the SEC in a Form 8-K and will also be available at https://ir.livent.com .

About Livent
For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The Company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,350 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , China and Argentina . For more information, visit Livent.com .

Important Information and Legal Disclaimer:

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, we have identified forward-looking statements by such words or phrases as "will likely result," "is confident that," "expect," "expects," "should," "could," "may," "will continue to," "believe," "believes," "anticipates," "predicts," "forecasts," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "intends" or similar expressions identifying "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the negative of those words and phrases. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the Company based on currently available information. There are important factors that could cause Livent's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the factors described under the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in Livent's 2022 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 24, 2023 , as well as other SEC filings and public communications. Although Livent believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Livent cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither Livent nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Livent is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this news release to conform its prior statements to actual results or revised expectations.

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6725
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livent-and-allkem-shareholders-approve-merger-of-equals-302019467.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Jindalee Lithium

McDermitt Lithium Project Update

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX:JLL) (Jindalee, the Company) is pleased to provide an update on progress at its 100% owned McDermitt Project, the largest lithium deposit in the US by contained lithium in Mineral Resource (Table 1)1.

Lithium Universe

Excellent Progress of Lithium Carbonate Refinery Engineering Study

Lithium Universe Limited (“Lithium Universe”, the “Company” or ASX: “LU7”) is pleased to report the excellent progress of the Engineering Study by Hatch Ltd (Hatch) on the Company’s Québec Lithium Processing Hub (QLPH) multi-purpose battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery. The Refinery is rated at 16,000 tpa with an assumed feed grade of spodumene at or around 5.5% Li2O. The final lithium carbonate product should be at least 99.5% and 99.9% grade. Target plant availability is 84% and target overall recovery rate for lithium is 85%. Anhydrous sodium sulphate, generally used in the textile industry, will be sold as a by-product. The alumina- silicate residue from the leached spodumene will be sold to the cement industry.

Atlantic Lithium

A$7 Million Equity Placing to Contribute to the Funding of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce the launch of an institutional placement ("Equity Placing") of new fully paid ordinary shares of no par value each in the Company (“New Shares”) at an offer price of A$0.44 (equivalent to 23.35 pence) per New Share (“Issue Price”).

