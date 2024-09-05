Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Highly Encouraging Maiden Scandium Mineral Resources for Melrose and Murga North

Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire”) is pleased to announce a maiden scandium Mineral Resource estimate for the Melrose and the northern portion of the Murga area (“Murga North”) prospects, together with an additional Exploration Target for the broader Murga area (excluding Murga North) which are located at Fifield 70 kilometres northwest of Parkes in central NSW (Figure 1).

Highlights

  • Maiden Scandium (Sc) Mineral Resources estimated for the Melrose and the northern portion of the Murga area (“Murga North”) comprising;
    • 3Mt @ 240 ppm Sc (1,120t Sc Oxide) Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource at Melrose
    • 21Mt @ 125 ppm Sc (4,050t Sc Oxide) Inferred Mineral Resource at Murga North which is open to the south and west
  • Significant upside demonstrated by an Exploration Target for the broader Murga area and pipeline of satellite scandium prospects
  • Infill aircore (on 50m x 50m centres) and diamond drilling planned to upgrade Murga North Mineral Resource
  • Aircore drilling (on 100m x 100m centres) planned to potentially convert the Exploration Target into a Mineral Resource
  • Planned drilling commencing October 2024 fully funded by Rimfire’s exploration partner - GPR

Commenting on the announcement, Rimfire’s Managing Director Mr David Hutton said: “Declaring maiden Scandium Mineral Resources for Melrose and Murga North is an important first step in achieving our objective of building a globally significant scandium resource inventory at Fifield.

An accompanying Exploration Target for the broader Murga area also highlights the excellent potential to build upon the maiden Mineral Resources (See Cautionary Statement below)”.

Cautionary Statement: The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.

Figure 1: Location of Melrose and Murga prospects

Resource Estimate Details

H&S Consultants Pty Ltd (HSC) were engaged by Rimfire to undertake a Mineral Resource Estimate for the Melrose and Murga North Scandium Prospects. The Mineral Resources are reported in accordance with the 2012 JORC Code and Guidelines using a 100ppm scandium cutoff grade (see Tables 1 – 2).

Material Information Used to estimate the Mineral Resources is given in Appendix One and Table 1 (Sections 1 to 3) of this ASX Announcement.

Melrose Scandium Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate (100ppm Sc cut-off grade). *Sc tonnage multiplied by 1.53 to convert to Sc2O3. Table includes minor rounding errors.

Figure 2: Scandium Block Grade Distribution for the Melrose Mineral Resources with drillhole collars in green

Murga North Scandium Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate (100ppm Sc cut-off grade).*Sc tonnage multiplied by 1.53 to convert to Sc2O3.

Figure 3: Scandium Block Grade Distribution for the Murga Mineral Resources with drillhole collars in green

In addition, HSC also defined an Exploration Target for the broader Murga area (excluding the Murga North Mineral Resource).

It is based on an outline of the scandium-bearing pyroxenite interpreted from aeromagnetic data and results of Rimfire’s 2024 reconnaissance aircore drilling (on nominal 400m x 400m centres) throughout the Murga area.

The boundaries of the Exploration Target are shown in Figure 4 and an average thickness of 15 metres has been assumed along with a default density of 2.15t/m3. However, it is unknown at this stage if the whole outlined area will have reasonable prospects for eventual extraction so it has been assumed that only 50% of the area within the pyroxenite outline will be classified as the Exploration Target.

The Exploration Target for the broader Murga area is: 100 to 200Mt at 100 to 200ppm Sc

Cautionary Statement: The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

TRILLION ENERGY REPORTS RECORD PRODUCTION +US$1,000,000 GROSS PRODUCTION REVENUE FOR AUGUST

Black Sea Asset Drives Significant Gas Revenue Growth as Company Prepares for Velocity String Installation

Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to provide this production update for oil and gas fields, highlighting robust performance and strategic developments.

TRILLION ENERGY ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL SASB GAS PRODUCTION, HIGHLIGHTED BY ACCELERATED PAYBACK AND INCREASED PRODUCTION     

Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to provide this production update for the SASB gas field.

SASB revitalization program is off to a great start having realized the complete payback of recent perforation costs in just 35 days of production. In first phase of workover all remaining gas pay on the Akcakoca platform was perforated including three long reach deviated gas wells Guluc-2, South Akcakoca-2, West Akcakoca-1 wells and the recompleted legacy well Akcakoca-3, all drilled in the 2022/2023 program. The wells started production over a staggered period from July 9 to July 28 and have already produced 140MMcf representing a 35-day payoff of the recent perforation CAPEX.

Augustus Minerals

1km Long Copper Zone Grading up to 3% Discovered at Ti-Tree

Augustus Minerals Limited (ASX: AUG; Augustus or the Company) is pleased to announce the latest rock chip assays from the Companies Ti-Tree project.

Keep reading...Show less
Queensland on map.

LNP to Give AU$2.5 Million to Expand Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy

The Liberal National Party (LNP) has committed AU$2.5 million to expand the Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy, LNP leader David Crisafulli announced in an August 30 press release.

The funds will be used to build a pipeline of resource workers for Queensland’s future, with AU$2 million allotted to boosting the academy and AU$500,000 intended to increase the number of women in operating and technical roles.

“The Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy played a critical role in developing a secure pipeline of skilled workers for the resources sector, which employs more than 50,000 Queenslanders,” Crisafulli said in a statement, adding that the LNP is committed to securing, skilling and protecting the workforce across the state.

Keep reading...Show less
Rumble Resources

Tungsten Discovery at Western Queen Confirmed

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX: RTR) (“Rumble” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the return of significant high-grade tungsten assays from selected pulp samples of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling completed by the Company in 2021. The assays confirm a potentially significant tungsten discovery that is spatially associated with the known gold resources at the Western Queen Gold Project.

Keep reading...Show less

×