Highly Encouraging Maiden Scandium Mineral Resources for Melrose and Murga North

Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire”) is pleased to announce a maiden scandium Mineral Resource estimate for the Melrose and the northern portion of the Murga area (“Murga North”) prospects, together with an additional Exploration Target for the broader Murga area (excluding Murga North) which are located at Fifield 70 kilometres northwest of Parkes in central NSW (Figure 1).
Highlights
- Maiden Scandium (Sc) Mineral Resources estimated for the Melrose and the northern portion of the Murga area (“Murga North”) comprising;
- 3Mt @ 240 ppm Sc (1,120t Sc Oxide) Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource at Melrose
- 21Mt @ 125 ppm Sc (4,050t Sc Oxide) Inferred Mineral Resource at Murga North which is open to the south and west
- Significant upside demonstrated by an Exploration Target for the broader Murga area and pipeline of satellite scandium prospects
- Infill aircore (on 50m x 50m centres) and diamond drilling planned to upgrade Murga North Mineral Resource
- Aircore drilling (on 100m x 100m centres) planned to potentially convert the Exploration Target into a Mineral Resource
- Planned drilling commencing October 2024 fully funded by Rimfire’s exploration partner - GPR
Commenting on the announcement, Rimfire’s Managing Director Mr David Hutton said: “Declaring maiden Scandium Mineral Resources for Melrose and Murga North is an important first step in achieving our objective of building a globally significant scandium resource inventory at Fifield.
An accompanying Exploration Target for the broader Murga area also highlights the excellent potential to build upon the maiden Mineral Resources (See Cautionary Statement below)”.
Cautionary Statement: The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.
Figure 1: Location of Melrose and Murga prospects
Resource Estimate Details
H&S Consultants Pty Ltd (HSC) were engaged by Rimfire to undertake a Mineral Resource Estimate for the Melrose and Murga North Scandium Prospects. The Mineral Resources are reported in accordance with the 2012 JORC Code and Guidelines using a 100ppm scandium cutoff grade (see Tables 1 – 2).
Material Information Used to estimate the Mineral Resources is given in Appendix One and Table 1 (Sections 1 to 3) of this ASX Announcement.
Melrose Scandium Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate (100ppm Sc cut-off grade). *Sc tonnage multiplied by 1.53 to convert to Sc2O3. Table includes minor rounding errors.
Figure 2: Scandium Block Grade Distribution for the Melrose Mineral Resources with drillhole collars in green
Murga North Scandium Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate (100ppm Sc cut-off grade).*Sc tonnage multiplied by 1.53 to convert to Sc2O3.
Figure 3: Scandium Block Grade Distribution for the Murga Mineral Resources with drillhole collars in green
In addition, HSC also defined an Exploration Target for the broader Murga area (excluding the Murga North Mineral Resource).
It is based on an outline of the scandium-bearing pyroxenite interpreted from aeromagnetic data and results of Rimfire’s 2024 reconnaissance aircore drilling (on nominal 400m x 400m centres) throughout the Murga area.
The boundaries of the Exploration Target are shown in Figure 4 and an average thickness of 15 metres has been assumed along with a default density of 2.15t/m3. However, it is unknown at this stage if the whole outlined area will have reasonable prospects for eventual extraction so it has been assumed that only 50% of the area within the pyroxenite outline will be classified as the Exploration Target.
The Exploration Target for the broader Murga area is: 100 to 200Mt at 100 to 200ppm Sc
Cautionary Statement: The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.