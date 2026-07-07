Highlander Silver Showcases Key Development Milestones in Corani Photo Update

Highlander Silver Corp. (TSX, NYSE American: HSLV) ("Highlander Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a photo update showcasing key milestones achieved in the site development of its Corani Silver Project in Peru.

Site Development – Key Milestones

  • Workforce surpasses 300 team members, with emphasis on hiring from local communities
  • Project management team led by Carlos Ojeda, Vice President & General Manager, with over 25 years of technical services experience in engineering, construction and operations at major open-pit mines in Peru, including Quellaveco, Antamina, and Constancia
  • Camp and facility construction underway
  • Preliminary earthworks for site infrastructure, pits and collection ponds underway
  • Internal road rehabilitation and construction underway
  • External access road construction underway
  • Substation construction underway, with transmission line to commence in August
  • Long-lead-time orders to be placed in August

Images 

Figure 1

Figure 2

Figure 3

Figure 4

Figure 5

Figure 6

On behalf of Highlander Silver 

"Daniel Earle"
President and CEO

Information contact

Arun Lamba, Vice President Corporate Development
alamba@highlandersilver.com

About Highlander Silver

Highlander Silver is a high-quality silver-growth company developing a portfolio of advanced-stage assets in Peru which includes the Corani silver project, the largest silver deposit in development globally, and the bonanza-grade San Luis gold-silver project, which ranks among the 10 highest-grade projects globally in both gold and silver categories.1 The Company also operates the Mercedes gold-silver mine in Mexico. Highlander Silver's major shareholders include the Augusta Group, Lundin family, and Eric Sprott.

Forward-looking statements

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. This includes, but is not limited to, the transmission line to commence in August and long-lead-time orders to be placed in August. Such forward looking information or statements can be identified by the use of words such as "ramp up", "attempting", "intends", "believes", "plans", "suggests", "targets" or "prospects" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company and/or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, the actual results of current exploration activities, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future prices of precious and base metals, accident, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, and delays in obtaining governmental or stock exchange approvals or financing. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking information contained herein are made as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

__________________________________________________________
     1 S&P Global rankings including the Corani silver project and San Luis gold-silver project.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e902252f-6a5e-406b-b825-05aab416988e 

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c9dfed5-fcee-4bdf-8d4d-108b63ffd811 

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b3b8afb-8284-417d-bdc1-69b6b3cc73a9 

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf998bca-3a3c-4ed2-9730-f3e8df85cd9d 

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c82f9e99-e185-4f54-833b-d6c85d5aedbd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb75a761-2f15-4c38-a0d2-999104be651d


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Highlander Silver HSLV:CC TSX:HSLV silver investing
HSLV:CC
The Conversation (0)
Silver coins and bars on a black background.

Silver Price Trends: Q2 2026 Review and Forecast

In the second quarter of 2026, silver retreated significantly from the triple-digit prices reached in January.The silver market is facing extreme volatility from the geopolitical and economic uncertainty surrounding the Iran war, the inflationary energy shock, a stronger US dollar and shifting... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Launches Drilling Campaign at Langis Project

Brixton Metals Launches Drilling Campaign at Langis Project

Brixton Metals (TSXV:BBB) has launched a 60,000-meter drilling campaign at its Langis silver-cobalt-nickel project in northeastern Ontario, Canada. The company said in an announcement that the drill campaign is “the largest in the history of the project.”In an interview with VRIC Media, CEO Gary... Keep Reading...
Bar graph with fluctuating data over a black background.

Sunshine Silver Mining Shares Jump 11 Percent in NYSE Debut

Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Company (NYSE:SSMR) surged 11 percent in its NYSE debut on Thursday (June 4), raising US$270 million to resurrect one of the highest-grade silver assets in the US.Trading under the ticker SSMR, the stock opened at US$15. Sunshine priced its initial public... Keep Reading...
Green pushpin placed over Mexico.

Silver Linings: The Mexican Silver Belt

The Mexican Silver Belt (La Faja de Plata) is an 800 kilometer long geographical corridor cutting across Northern and Central México. It stretches from Chihuahua and Sonora at the border with the US to the Central México state of Guanajuato, following the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range,... Keep Reading...
Prince Reports 27.43 Metres Grading 93.7 g/t Silver, 12.0% Mn, 2.29% Pb and 2.48% Zn at Its Prince Silver Project in Nevada;

Prince Reports 27.43 Metres Grading 93.7 g/t Silver, 12.0% Mn, 2.29% Pb and 2.48% Zn at Its Prince Silver Project in Nevada;

Mobilizes Third RC Drill Rig to Accelerate Ongoing 9,000-metre Drill Program

Prince Silver Corp. (CSE: PRNC) (OTCQX: PRNCF) (FSE: T130) ("Prince Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional assay results from its ongoing 9,000-metre reverse circulation ("RC") drilling program at the Company's Prince Silver Project ("Prince" or the "Prince Project"),... Keep Reading...
Three wooden blocks with black letters "M&A" rest on a computer keyboard.

Elemental Secures Panuco Silver-Gold Royalty in US$239 Million Vizsla Deal

Elemental Royalty (TSX:ELE,NASDAQ:ELE) has inked a US$239 million deal to acquire Vizsla Royalties (TSXV:VROY,OTCQX:VROYF), securing long-life exposure to the Panuco silver-gold project. The acquisition grants Elemental an uncapped 2 to 3.5 percent net smelter return royalty on the Mexico-based... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Spartan Metals' Past Producing Rees Tungsten Mine delivers 6.76% and 8.48% WO3 and Reinforces the Eagle Project's Expanding Tungsten Potential

Canada One Completes Phase One Exploration at Copper Dome

Star Copper Begins Step-Out Drilling at Star Main Location to Test Northeast Extension of Hypogene System

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Sampling Returns Positive Tungsten Assay Results

Related News

battery metals investing

Spartan Metals' Past Producing Rees Tungsten Mine delivers 6.76% and 8.48% WO3 and Reinforces the Eagle Project's Expanding Tungsten Potential

base metals investing

Canada One Completes Phase One Exploration at Copper Dome

base metals investing

Star Copper Begins Step-Out Drilling at Star Main Location to Test Northeast Extension of Hypogene System

base metals investing

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Sampling Returns Positive Tungsten Assay Results

precious metals investing

Ongoing drilling at Kada continues to expand Massan deposit

critical minerals investing

West High Yield Resources Announces Extension of Current Private Placement Offering

graphite investing

CATL Buys Stake in CarbonScape to Scale Forestry-Based Battery Graphite