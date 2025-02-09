Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

High-Grades up to 65g/t Au at Second Fortune Gold Mine

High-Grades up to 65g/t Au at Second Fortune Gold Mine

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High-Grades up to 65g/t Au at Second Fortune Gold Mine

Download the PDF here.

BTR:AU
Brightstar Resources
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources


Further broad intercepts of high-grade gold at Jasper Hills

Further broad intercepts of high-grade gold at Jasper Hills

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Further broad intercepts of high-grade gold at Jasper Hills

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

CY25 Production Program Underway, First Gold Pour in March

CY25 Production Program Underway, First Gold Pour in March

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced CY25 Production Program Underway, First Gold Pour in March

Download the PDF here.

High Grades in Sandstone Drilling, incl 4m @ 59g/t Au

High Grades in Sandstone Drilling, incl 4m @ 59g/t Au

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High Grades in Sandstone Drilling, incl 4m @ 59g/t Au

Download the PDF here.

2025 Exploration Drilling Commences at Sandstone

2025 Exploration Drilling Commences at Sandstone

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced 2025 Exploration Drilling Commences at Sandstone

Download the PDF here.

Schemes of Arrangement become effective

Schemes of Arrangement become effective

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Schemes of Arrangement become effective

Download the PDF here.

Australia's Newest Gold Producer Presentation

Australia's Newest Gold Producer Presentation

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Australia's Newest Gold Producer Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Zodiac Gold Announces New $1M Financing, and Amends Previously Announced Debt Settlement

Zodiac Gold Announces New $1M Financing, and Amends Previously Announced Debt Settlement

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, announces further to the Company's news releases dated November 20, 2024, and January 3, 2025, it has closed its private placement for gross proceeds of approximately C$123,000 with no further tranches closed. The Company will commence a new offering of units for C$0.07 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 (the "New Financing").

In connection with the end of the previous financing and the commencement of the New Financing, the Company also intends to amend the exercise price of the 1,230,000 share purchase warrants issued pursuant to the previous financing from C$0.15 per share to C$0.12 per share. The proposed amendment is subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Opawica Engages RJLL to Commence Drill Campaign at its Flagship Gold Project in the Abitibi Gold Belt

Opawica Engages RJLL to Commence Drill Campaign at its Flagship Gold Project in the Abitibi Gold Belt

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

February 6th, 2024 Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - Opawica Explorations Inc. . (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") has engaged the services of RJLL Forage Drilling ("RJLL") of Rouyn-Noranda, QC, to conduct drilling on the Bazooka Property ("Bazooka") in the Abitibi Gold Belt. The company possesses over 100 years of drilling expertise, including extensive prospecting experience in the Abitibi region, having undertaken successful drill programs with numerous exploration and Major companies in the area.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Heliostar Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ms. Vitalina Lyssoun as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective March 3, 2025.

Ms. Lyssoun brings over 16 years of financial expertise, with a focus on the resource sector, to her new role. Most recently, she built and led the corporate accounting team at Gatos Silver Inc., including through their recent merger with First Majestic Silver Corp. Ms. Lyssoun was also responsible for developing Gatos Silver's inaugural Sarbanes-Oxley Act compliance program across the organization. Previously, she held positions of increasing responsibilities at Endeavour Mining Plc and QuadReal Property Group.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SCRi Closes First Tranche of its Third Producing Royalty and Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

SCRi Closes First Tranche of its Third Producing Royalty and Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Silver Crown Royalties

TORONTO, ON TheNewswire - FEBRUARY 6, 2025 Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ( "Silver Crown" "SCRi" or the "Corporation" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of (" First Tranche ") of its previously announced royalty with PPX Mining Corp. (" PPX ") for up to 15% of the cash equivalent of silver produced from the Igor 4 project in Peru, and the concurrent launch of a non-brokered private placement offering of units.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Questcorp Mining Announces Private Placement

Schemes of Arrangement become effective

Binding Share Sale Agreement Executed with EMASS

North Shore Pediatric Therapy in Chicago Joins BlinkLab’s US Registrational Study

×