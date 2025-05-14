Errawarra Resources

High Grade surface silver results up to 920g/t Ag recorded ~300m to the north and ~150m to the south of Elizabeth Hill mineralisation

Errawarra Resources Ltd (ASX: ERW) is pleased to advise that recent surface sampling at its Elizabeth Hill Project has returned multiple elevated portable XRF (pXRF) silver (Ag) readings including high grade results up to 920g/t Ag.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • pXRF surface sampling has returned multiple high-grade silver (Ag) results up to 920g/t
  • Gossanous and ferruginous float has generated new potential Silver (Ag) target areas nearby the historic Elizabeth Hill mine
  • High Grade readings have been recorded ~300m to the north and ~150m to the south of the known Elizabeth Hill mineralisation envelope and correlate with the location of the Munni Munni Fault system
  • Samples returning elevated Ag readings are typically from iron-rich, gossanous-like material
  • Further exploration now planned, including trenching, additional sampling and metal detecting
  • Inaugural drilling program to commence in coming weeks
  • Samples collected have been dispatched to the laboratory for further analytical testing with results expected in 6-8 weeks

Several pXRF silver target locations have been identified across the project area, with 37 surface samples returning elevated silver results of greater than 50g/t Ag, including areas approximately 150m south of the historic Elizabeth Hill mine site and approximately 300m north of the mine, including a highest recorded silver value of 920g/t Ag.

Executive Director Bruce Garlick commented:

“This is an extremely exciting observation by our field team. The identification of high-grade silver values in areas north and south of the historic mine presents compelling new targets. We will now focus further field work in these areas to determine the potential for extensions to the known mineralisation. Coupled with our upcoming drilling program, due to commence in the coming weeks, this once again highlights the significant exploration potential at Elizabeth Hill.”

Figure 1 - Locations of elevated Silver (Ag) readings via pXRF

Table 1 – pXRF highlights (results greater than 100g/t Ag) at Elizabeth Hill

The high-grade silver results (>50g/t Ag) are typically associated with iron-rich, gossanous-like float material, which may be indicative of mineralised extensions to the known system.

Further work is now planned to investigate these encouraging areas, including:

1. Additional surface sampling;

2. Metal detector surveys to identify more material in the vicinity; and

3. Targeted trenching to identify potential mineralised structures at surface.

The samples collected have been dispatched to the lab for analytical testing with assay results expected in 6-8 weeks.

The Company cautions that while pXRF readings provide a useful indication of mineral content and approximate grades, they are not a substitute for laboratory-derived assay grades. All samples will be sent to an independent laboratory for accurate analysis, with assay results expected in 6-8 weeks. Portable XRF results reported in this announcement are considered semi-qualitative.

Errawarra will continue to update the market as further exploration results become available.


