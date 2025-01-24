Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Dart Mining NL

High Grade Rock Chips Highlight Potential Growth Areas for Triumph

Dart Mining NL (ASX:DTM) (“Dart Mining” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce results from its first on ground reconnaissance activities which has affirmed historical outcropping targets in Triumph’s South Corridor. These locations confirmed by the high grade 2025 assay results, remain undrilled and present new target areas for Dart to include in their greenfield exploration drilling across the Triumph Project. The selection of high grade and anomalous elements from the sampling is outlined in Table 1 below.

Highlights

  • Outcrop mapping and rock chip samples collected in December 2024 yielded the following key results:
    • 9.9 g/t Au, 49.7 g/t Ag, and 1.9% Pb (24TRRCK001);
    • 6.87 g/t Au and 125 g/t Ag (24TRRCK005); and
    • 1.47 g/t Au and 32.2 g/t Ag (24TRRCK003).
  • Rock chips samples confirmed historical rock chips results in key areas which are part of the Southern Corridor and highlight the attractive resource expansion potential at Dart’s newly acquired Triumph project.
  • The rock chips samples exhibit veins with both fresh sulphide and Fe oxide after sulphides with anomalous lead and antimony levels detected in assay.
  • Results from the undrilled locations now confirm historical observations of mineralisation with Dart to incorporate these targets into 2025 scheduled drill planning.
  • Dart continues to drill high priority targets at the Constitution Prospect through January 2025, the beginning of a planned 7,000m Phase 1 exploration program.
Darts Chairman, James Chirnside, commented: “Dart is very pleased with the rock chips confirming high grade gold sampling in these undrilled target areas. Of particular interest is the silver and lead associated with the gold and its use as potential pathfinders to add to Dart’s exploration methods. Dart looks forward to continuing to drill the New Constitution prospect, expanding the knowledge of the deposits, and moving towards exciting greenfield opportunities and potential growth areas across the Triumph Project.”

Table 1: January 2025 Rock Chip Sampling Results

Figure 1 – Example of the mineralised rock chips collected in December 2024 for analysis.

Figure 1 shows two example rock chips collected which have been interpreted to exhibit fresh sulphide and Fe oxide after sulphide in hand sample. Observations of field samples correlate well with assay results returned and Dart looks to use this to unlock additional drill targets across the Triumph Project.

Figure 2 shows the assay results relative to the Southern Corridor current Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) locations. Results of historical rock chip sampling in these areas by Metal Bank and Roar Resources (ASX: MBK April 2014) include:

  • 53.5 g/t Au Cattle Creek Zone;
  • 47.1 g/t Au Welcome Zone;
  • 32.7 g/t Au Old Welcome Zone;
  • 32.3 g/t Au Old Welcome Zone; and
  • 26.8 g/t Au

Figure 2 – Plan map showing completed assays of the 7 rock chip samples

Next steps

At the Triumph Gold Project, Dart intends to:

  • Update the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), intended for ASX release early 2025;
  • Continuation of Diamond drilling programme to expand the existing resources along strike and at depth in accordance with Table 2 below;
  • Undertake regional exploration, targeting the project area, as well as testing bulk tonnage targets;
  • Continue to review and identify additional prospective target zones for exploration at Triumph in addition to existing resource areas;
  • Continue to review and identify further advanced projects throughout Central Queensland for potential acquisition or joint venture;
  • Consider existing project rationalisation through divestment throughout 2025


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Dart Mining NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Aurum Resources

Aurum Takeover of Mako: Compulsory Acquisition Notice

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX: AUE) (Aurum) refers to its off-market takeover offer to acquire all of the ordinary shares in Mako Gold Limited (ASX: MKG) (Mako) announced on 16 October 2024 (Share Offer).

B2Gold Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of Convertible Senior Notes

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G)

("B2Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has priced its previously announced offering of convertible senior unsecured notes due 2030 (the "Notes") in an aggregate principal amount of US$400 million (the "Offering"). The Company has granted the initial purchasers of the Notes an option for a period of 15 days to purchase up to an additional US$60 million aggregate principal amount of Notes.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Rick Rule, mine site.

Rick Rule: Gold Stock Sweet Spot, Uranium's New "Easy Money" Period

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Rick Rule, proprietor at Rule Investment Media, weighed in on the sweet spot for gold stocks, also sharing his thoughts on uranium market sentiment.

In terms of gold stocks, he sees the most potential in a specific segment of the market.

"I think that we are still in a market where the progression described by Lobo Tiggre ... seems to be the sweet spot in the market right now for juniors," Rule explained.

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold CEO Alexandre P. Boivin.

Quimbaya Gold Poised for Discovery with New 4,000 Meter Drill Program, CEO Says

At the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, Alexandre Boivin, CEO of Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM), shed light on the company's strategic focus in Colombia, highlighting the country’s vast, untapped mineral resources.

“(Colombia) is the most underexplored country in all of South America,” said Boivin. “Colombia has huge exploration potential, and the big guys from the industry are already there.”

He pointed to Zijin Mining’s (OTC Pink:ZIJMF,HKEX:2899) $1.9 billion acquisition of Continental Gold, as well as Aris Mining’s (TSX:ARIS,NYSEAMERICAN:ARMN) expansion efforts, as signs of Colombia’s increasing appeal.

Keep reading...Show less
Radisson Mining Resources

Radisson Provides 2025 Outlook and Exploration & Development Plans for the O’Brien Gold Project


Keep reading...Show less

×