High-grade Gold Intercept Confirmed at Darlington

April 22, 2025
North Stawell Minerals (ASX:NSM) is pleased to announce an update on the results of its recent diamond drill program. The North Stawell Project includes a 504 km2 contiguous package of ground that incorporates the gold-prospective corridor immediately north of Stawell Gold Mines’ operation at Stawell. A thin blanket of unmineralised sediments preserves potential for large, near-surface repeats of the multimillion-ounce ore deposit at Stawell. The current focus is on two priority targets, Wildwood and Darlington, which both have potential to be repeats of the multi-million-ounce mineralisation at Stawell.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Diamond Drilling has returned an impressive intercept at the Darlington Project, 6km north of Stawell, Victoria, Australia.
- A brecciated, quartz-sulphide vein with multiple occurrences of visible gold (VG) 1 returned:
2.3m at 29.2 g/t Au from 108.2m (NSD057), including 0.8m at 82.3 g/t Au from 108.2m (NSD057).
- The intercept in NSD057 has strong similarities to the historic Mariners Lodes at Stawell - including geology, mineralisation style, structure and gold grades - presenting an exciting deposit-style to explore against. High grade gold intercepts and significant visible gold in the Stawell Corridor are not typical.
- The intercept in NSD057 occurs 70m to the west of the Darlington Mine trend, and, if parallel to Darlington, is open for 850m along strike to the south and 200m to the north, and at depth. If the Mariners-type model2,4 applies, mineralisation may link to the basalt at depth.
- Four additional anomalous (<1g/t Au) zones occur down-hole, including a 6m anomalous zone at the projected, plunging Darlington mineralisation trend and a 16m anomalous zone at the targeted basalt contact3.
- NSD057 intersected the targeted basalt at 276m (120m south of the previous intercept in NSD053(3) and remains open to the south and at depth). The sediments-basalt contact is moderately altered but is cut by a late fault on the contact, potentially faulting out the planned target horizon3.
Figure 1 NDS057 – approx. 108.20m – gold (circled). A multiple-phase hydrothermal siliceous breccia includes multiple blebs of visible gold. scale bar in cm’s. See also ASX:NSM 19 Mar 25).
Executive Director Campbell Olsen advised:
“The results from NSD057 have not disappointed, returning an exceptional, high-grade gold intercept at very shallow depth - 84m vertical – where visible gold was identified in the drill core (ASX:NSM 19 Mar 25). We now interpret strong parallels – geology, mineralisation, grade and structure – to the historic Mariners Lodes at Stawell, 6km to the south and are focused on how this exciting result fits into our existing understanding of the Stawell Corridor mineralisation. We’ve explored against a Mariners structural model for some time, anticipating structurally-controlled mineralised splays from the deeper basalts into the overlying sediments – but had not anticipated a possible repeat of Mariners high-grade gold tenor.
Importantly, the Stawell Corridor is not characterised by high-grade gold, with all published resources in the corridor having grades <5 g/t Au. The intercept in NSD057, if proven to be part of a larger, coherent mineralised zone, has potential to focus some of the strong interest in high-grade Victorian gold systems to western Victoria. There is precedent – the “original” Mariners Mines above the Stawell Mine include historic production of up to 0.95Moz Au at 30g/t Au (ASX:NSM 15 Apr 25).
We are excited to follow up on this result – the target is open in all directions. Also, the very shallow depth gives the exploration team a range of geophysical, geochemical and drilling techniques to quickly expand understanding and refine the target in a cost effective manner.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from North Stawell Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
The Conversation (0)
8h
Juniors Gain Momentum as Gold Price Surges
As the gold price continues its upward trajectory, investors are turning their attention to junior exploration companies poised to capitalize on this bullish trend.
The gold price has reached unprecedented levels in 2025, with spot gold recently peaking at US$3,245.42 per ounce before settling slightly lower. This surge has been attributed to a combination of factors, including inflationary pressures, central bank demand and geopolitical tensions.
For junior exploration companies, these elevated prices present transformative opportunities, reshaping project viability and investor appeal.
What's driving the price up?
The gold market is experiencing a perfect storm of macroeconomic factors that are propelling prices higher. Persistent inflation, increasing central bank demand and current geopolitical dynamics are the primary drivers.
Inflation, traditionally seen as a catalyst for gold investment, continues to erode the purchasing power of currencies worldwide. This economic environment has led many investors to seek the safety of gold as a hedge against inflation. According to recent analysis, sustained inflation is particularly favorable for gold, as it often prompts investors to flock to the precious metal during such economic conditions.
Central banks have also played a crucial role in driving up the gold price. There has been a notable increase in gold purchases by these institutions as they seek to diversify their reserves in response to economic uncertainties. This shift toward gold amid rising inflation and economic volatility has contributed significantly to the recent rally.
Geopolitical tensions continue to bolster gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset. Recent events in various global hotspots have resulted in increased demand for gold, with reports highlighting that strong demand driven by geopolitical pressures has supported a significant increase in the gold price.
Unlocking value in juniors
Junior exploration companies often serve as high-beta gold plays, offering investors the potential for outsized returns in a rising gold price environment. As the gold price increases, these early stage companies can experience significant valuation uplifts.
For instance, a rising gold price lowers cut-off grades for projects, effectively increasing the size of economically viable resources. This can lead to substantial increases in the net present value (NPV) of a project, often disproportionate to the rise in the gold price itself. For investors, this means that a relatively small increase in the gold price can result in a much larger percentage gain in the value of a junior mining stock.
Additionally, as the gold price rises, there's often renewed investor and institutional appetite for early stage exposure in the sector. This increased interest can lead to improved liquidity and higher valuations for junior explorers. According to market analysts, junior miners often thrive in gold bull markets, as evidenced during previous upcycles.
One of the most significant impacts of a rising gold price is the potential to breathe new life into projects previously considered marginal or too early stage. As the economics of these projects improve, companies may revisit and update their economic studies, potentially leading to a re-rating of the company's value.
For projects at the preliminary economic assessment( PEA) or PEA+ stage, a higher gold price can dramatically improve key metrics such as internal rate of return (IRR) and payback period. This can make projects more attractive to investors and potential partners or acquirers. Updated economic studies that reflect these improved metrics often serve as catalysts for share price appreciation.
Moreover, a rising gold price can justify increased exploration budgets, allowing companies to expand known resources or discover new ones. This can lead to resource updates that further enhance a project's value proposition.
GMV Minerals: Positioned for upside
In this current bullish gold market, GMV Minerals (TSXV:GMV,OTCQB:GMVMF) emerges as a compelling investment opportunity. This US-based junior gold development company boasts a clean setup and significant rerate potential, primarily due to its flagship Mexican Hat project in southeast Arizona.
The Mexican Hat project's current mineral resource estimate shows an inferred resource of 688,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 0.58 grams per metric ton. This open-pit, heap-leach profile demonstrates impressive metallurgical recoveries of approximately 95 percent. GMV's choice of heap leaching as the primary extraction method is strategic, offering lower capital investment and operating costs, a rapid payback period and a minimal environmental footprint. These factors contribute to the project's favorable economics and environmental considerations.
The project’s PEA, completed in December 2020, used a conservative base case gold price of US$1,600. Given the current market dynamics, GMV is taking proactive steps to update its economic projections, including revised cashflow models using current gold prices and inflation-adjusted costs.
While an updated PEA is anticipated in mid 2025, internal modeling numbers provided by the authors of the original PEA (not NI 43-101 compliant) using a gold price of US$3,080 suggest remarkable potential, according to the company’s president and CEO, Ian Klassen. At this price point, the project could achieve a 93 percent IRR and a discounted NPV of US$626 million. This projection is particularly striking when compared to GMV's current market capitalization of approximately C$10 million, highlighting the company's potential for significant value appreciation.
GMV is also engaged in strategic discussions with mid-tier producers to secure equity investments. These potential partnerships could prove invaluable, enabling drilling activities without diluting shareholder value while involving credible strategic partners in the project's advancement.
The company is planning an ambitious 7,300 meter drilling program comprising 35 to 38 holes, with the goal of upgrading the resource from inferred to measured and indicated status. This crucial step paves the way for a feasibility study, addressing the fact that the original holes were drilled in the late 1980s and predate NI 43-101 standards.
Looking ahead, GMV's strategic roadmap is clearly defined. The company is focused on updating the PEA, solidifying strategic partnerships, completing the twinning program and progressing towards feasibility. The ultimate goal is to position the Mexican Hat Project for a potential exit, capitalizing on the current favorable gold market conditions.
As gold continues its upward trajectory, GMV Minerals presents an intriguing opportunity for investors seeking exposure to junior gold developers with significant upside potential.
What investors should watch for
For investors looking to capitalize on the potential of junior exploration companies in a rising gold price environment, several key indicators are worth monitoring:
- Defined resources: Companies with established resources are better positioned to quickly advance projects and attract investment.
- Jurisdictional stability: Projects located in politically stable and mining-friendly regions reduce geopolitical risks.
- Strong financial position: A clean balance sheet and prudent capital management enable companies to navigate market fluctuations effectively.
- Active development plans: Companies actively advancing their projects demonstrate commitment and readiness to capitalize on favorable market conditions.
Investor takeaway
In conclusion, the current gold market presents a golden opportunity for investors to gain exposure to junior exploration companies. By understanding the macroeconomic drivers of gold prices, recognizing the leverage potential of juniors and identifying key indicators of success, investors can position themselves to potentially benefit from this bullish cycle in the gold market.
As always, investors should conduct thorough due diligence and consider their risk tolerance before making investment decisions in the junior mining sector.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by GMV Minerals (TSXV:GMV,OTCQB:GMVMF). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by GMV Minerals in order to help investors learn more about the company. GMV Minerals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with GMV Minerals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
11h
Gold Price Hits New Record, Touching US$3,500 for First Time
The gold price reached yet another record high on Tuesday (April 22), hitting US$3,500 per ounce.
In trading on Monday (April 21), the precious metal surged past the US$3,400 mark; it then briefly touched US$3,500 early on Tuesday morning before settling in the US$3,425 to US$3,450 range.
Gold has been on the rise all year, with the latest boost coming after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke at the Economic Club of Chicago on April 16. In his remarks, he said he expects US President Donald Trump's tariff policy to negatively impact American economic growth and further fuel inflation in the country.
Gold's momentum was boosted in the following days as Trump made his own statements suggesting he is seeking ways to remove Powell as the head of the US central bank. However, the Fed operates at arm's length, and it would require an act of Congress to remove Powell from his post. Powell's term is set to expire in May 2026.
As gold soared, the US dollar sank to its lowest point in three years, falling as low as 97.95 points.
Gold price chart, April 15 to 22, 2025.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
Gold has soared in recent weeks amid the chaos caused by Trump's tariff announcements on April 2.
Those measures included a 10 percent tariff on all but a handful of countries, including Canada and Mexico, with more severe reciprocal tariffs to come into effect later on. However, on April 9, Trump announced he would pause the additional tariffs for 90 days, saying more than 70 countries had contacted him to make deals.
Trump may have been feeling pressure from economic advisors as a surge in treasury yields signaled a potential economic crisis brewing in the US bond market. Normally a safe haven during market volatility, the bond market saw a significant selloff as US tariffs and worries about the US economy's stability spooked traders.
Although the pause gave most countries some breathing room, tariffs against China were left on the table. After much back and forth, US tariffs levied against China have now increased to 145 percent.
The net effect of Trump's actions has been political and financial turmoil, sparking selloffs in major stock markets and pushing prices for safe-haven assets like gold to fresh records.
Additionally, China, Japan and South Korea agreed on March 30 to seek deeper free trade ties in response to the threat of tariffs from the US government. The deal marks a significant move by the three countries following decades of US diplomacy to maintain close relationships with Japan and South Korea.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
12h
Black Cat Pours First Gold at Lakewood Processing Facility
Black Cat Syndicate (ASX:BC8,OTC Pink:BLCAF) has successfully poured first gold at its recently purchased Lakewood processing facility, marking a key milestone for the company.
The pour took place on April 16, with 757 ounces of gold produced at the site.
The Lakewood facility, acquired by Black Cat on March 31, is located 6 kilometres southeast of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, and within 40 kilometres of Black Cat’s fully owned Kal East gold operation.
Processing began on April 1, immediately after Black Cat took possession of Lakewood. Since then, the company has hauled 60,000 tonnes of ore from Kal East's Myhree open pit to the processing facility.
“The commencement of processing through Lakewood has started well with throughputs, grade and recoveries all above expectation,” said Black Cat Managing Director Gareth Solly.
Unreconciled production comes to 42,000 tonnes at 2.1 grams per tonne (g/t) gold for 2,740 ounces produced. According to Black Cat, throughput of up to 1.2 million tonnes per annum was achieved.
Mining activities at Kal East are ongoing, as is underground drilling at Black Cat's Paulsens gold operation.
Kal East achieved its first gold pour in October 2024. The site currently holds a JORC-compliant mineral resource of 18.8 million tonnes at 2.1 grams per tonne gold for 1,294,000 ounces.
Black Cat acquired Paulsens in 2022, after it was placed on care and maintenance in 2017. Between 2005 and 2017, the underground mine produced 907,244 ounces at 7.3 g/t gold for an average of 75,000 ounces annually.
Paulsens is located in the Ashburton Basin in the Eastern Pilbara region.
Black Cat also owns the Coyote gold operation, which is recognised as the only gold-processing facility in the Western Tanami region. Coyote has a JORC mineral resource of 3.7 million tonnes at 5.5 g/t gold for 645,000 ounces.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
12h
WIN Metals Updates Butchers Creek Gold Resource, Plans to Advance Development
WIN Metals (ASX:WIN)will now advance toward developmental studies for its Butchers Creek gold project.
The company released an updated mineral resource estimate for the asset on April 16, saying it now stands at 5.23 million tonnes at 1.91 grams per tonne (g/t) gold for 321,000 ounces of gold.
The project's indicated resource has increased by 86 percent, coming in at 3.58 million tonnes at 2.24 g/t gold for 258,000 ounces of gold. The inferred category holds 1.66 million tonnes at 1.18 g/t gold for 63,000 ounces of gold.
Butchers Creek is located in the East Kimberley region of Western Australia and historically produced at least 52,000 ounces of gold. According to WIN, open-pit mining took place at the site between 1995 and 1997.
WIN acquired Butchers Creek from Meteoric Resources (ASX:MEI,OTC Pink:METOF) in late 2024. According to the company, it hosts numerous high-order drill targets from over 60 known gold occurrences.
After taking ownership of the property, WIN launched an exploration program. In its December quarterly report, the company announced the completion of 7,200 metres of reverse-circulation drilling across 25 holes.
Speaking about the updated resource for Butchers Creek, WIN Managing Director and CEO Steve Norregaard said it will allow the company to move forward with development studies while drilling other "high-priority, high-grade targets."
"With readily accessible mineralisation located immediately below the shallow open pit amenable to low-cost open pit mining methods, the opportunity to monetise this asset in the current high gold price environment is now an imperative," he noted. WIN plans to enhance Butchers Creek's resource base via work at the Golden Crown area.
Originally a nickel-focused company, WIN pivoted toward gold following a decline in nickel prices.
The company sees long-term value in its Mount Edwards nickel project in Western Australia, but said nickel prices may need to reach US$20,000 per tonne again before it resumes active exploration and development.
In August 2024, WIN sold its nickel, lithium and other associated metal rights within the Munda gold project to Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ), saying it would net a minimum of AU$1.2 million.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
13h
What Was the Highest Price for Gold?
Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.
The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security.
And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.
Gold market gurus from Lynette Zang to Chris Blasi to Jordan Roy-Byrne have shared eye-popping predictions on the gold price that would intrigue any investor — gold bug or not.
Some have posited that the gold price may rise as high as US$4,000 or US$5,000 per ounce, and there are even those who believe that US$10,000 gold or even US$40,000 gold could become a reality.
These impressive price predictions have investors wondering, what is gold's all-time high (ATH)?
In the past year, gold has reached a new all-time high dozens of times. Find out what has driven it to these levels, plus how the gold price has moved historically and what has driven its performance in recent years.
In this article
How is gold traded?
Before discovering what the highest gold price ever was, it’s worth looking at how the precious metal is traded. Knowing the mechanics behind gold's historical moves can help illuminate why and how its price changes.
Gold bullion is traded in dollars and cents per ounce, with activity taking place worldwide at all hours, resulting in a live price for the metal. Investors trade gold in major commodities markets such as New York, London, Tokyo and Hong Kong. London is seen as the center of physical precious metals trading, including for silver. The COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange is home to most paper trading.
There are many popular ways to invest in gold. The first is through purchasing gold bullion products such as bullion bars, bullion coins and rounds. Physical gold is sold on the spot market, meaning that buyers pay a specific price per ounce for the metal and then have it delivered. In some parts of the world, such as India, buying gold in the form of jewelry is the largest and most traditional route to investing in gold.
Another path to gold investment is paper trading, which is done through the gold futures market. Participants enter into gold futures contracts for the delivery of gold in the future at an agreed-upon price.
In such contracts, two positions can be taken: a long position under which delivery of the metal is accepted or a short position to provide delivery of the metal. Paper trading as a means to invest in gold can provide investors with the flexibility to liquidate assets that aren’t available to those who possess physical gold bullion.
One significant long-term advantage of trading in the paper market is that investors can benefit from gold’s safe-haven status without needing to store it. Furthermore, gold futures trading can offer more financial leverage in that it requires less capital than trading in the physical market.
Interestingly, investors can also purchase physical gold via the futures market, but the process is complicated and lengthy and comes with a large investment and additional costs.
Aside from those options, market participants can invest in gold through exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Investing in a gold ETF is similar to trading a gold stock on an exchange, and there are numerous gold ETF options to choose from. For instance, some ETFs focus solely on physical gold bullion, while others focus on gold futures contracts. Other gold ETFs center on gold-mining stocks or follow the gold spot price.
It is important to understand that you will not own any physical gold when investing in an ETF — in general, even a gold ETF that tracks physical gold cannot be redeemed for tangible metal.
With regards to the performance of gold versus trading stocks, gold has an interesting relationship with the stock market. The two often move in sync during “risk-on periods” when investors are bullish. On the flip side, they tend to become inversely correlated in times of volatility. There are a variety of options for investing in stocks, including gold mining stocks on the TSX and ASX, gold juniors, precious metals royalty companies and gold stocks that pay dividends.
According to the World Gold Council, gold's ability to decouple from the stock market during periods of stress makes it “unique amongst most hedges in the marketplace.” It is often during these times that gold outperforms the stock market. For that reason, it is often used as a portfolio diversifier to hedge against uncertainty.
What was the highest gold price ever?
Gold price chart, December 31, 2024, to April 14, 2025.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
The gold price peaked at US$3,500.05 per ounce, its all-time high, during trading on April 22, 2025.
What drove it to set this new ATH? Gold reached its highest price amid concern that US President Donald Trump would remove Jerome Powell as chair of the US Federal Reserve. Falling markets and a declining US dollar continued to support gold, as did increased gold purchasing in China in response to US tariffs on the country. Gold pulled back below US$3,400 later in the day as Trump stated he didn't plan to fire Powell and that he may lower tariffs on China.
The gold price has set a string of new highs this month alone amid high market volatility as markets react to the latest tariff decisions from US President Trump and the escalating trade war between the US and China. As of April 11, Trump had raised US tariffs on Chinese imports to 145 percent and China has raised its tariffs on US products to 125 percent.
Two days earlier, Trump paused his higher "Liberation Day" tariffs on any countries that did not reciprocate in response. However, the blanket 10 percent tariffs still stand, as do the 25 percent tariffs on the automotive sector.
Why is the gold price setting new highs in 2025?
This string of record-breaking highs this year are caused by several factors.
Increased economic and geopolitical turmoil caused by the new Trump administration has been a tailwind for gold this year, as well as a weakening US dollar, sticky inflation in the country and increased safe haven gold demand.
Since coming into office in late January, Trump has threatened or enacted tariffs on many countries, including currently paused blanket tariffs on longtime US allies Canada and Mexico and tariffs on the European Union. Trump has also implemented 25 percent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports.
As for the effect of these wide-spread tariffs raising prices for the American populace, Trump has reiterated his sentiment that the US may need to go through a period of economic pain to enter a new "golden age" of economic prosperity. Elon Musk's call to audit the gold holdings in Fort Knox has also brought attention to the yellow metal.
What factors have driven the gold price in the last five years?
Five year gold price chart, April 13, 2020, to April 14, 2025.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
Despite these recent runs, gold has seen its share of both peaks and troughs over the last decade. After remaining rangebound between US$1,100 and US$1,300 from 2014 to early 2019, gold pushed above US$1,500 in the second half of 2019 on a softer US dollar, rising geopolitical issues and a slowdown in economic growth.
Gold’s first breach of the significant US$2,000 price level in mid-2020 was due in large part to economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. To break through that barrier and reach what was then a record high, the yellow metal added more than US$500, or 32 percent, to its value in the first eight months of 2020.
The gold price surpassed that level again in early 2022 as Russia's invasion of Ukraine collided with rising inflation around the world, increasing the allure of safe-haven assets and pulling the yellow metal up to a price of US$2,074.60 on March 8, 2022. However, it fell throughout the rest of 2022, dropping below US$1,650 in October.
Although it didn't quite reach the level of volatility as the previous year, the gold price experienced drastic price changes in 2023 on the back of banking instability, high interest rates and the breakout of war in the Middle East.
After central bank buying pushed the gold price up to the US$1,950.17 mark by the end of January, the US Federal Reserve’s 0.25 percent rate hike on February 1 sparked a retreat as the dollar and Treasury yields saw gains. The precious metal went on to fall to its lowest price level of the year at US$1,809.87 on February 23.
The banking crisis that hit the US in early March caused a domino effect through the global financial system and led to the mid-March collapse of Credit Suisse, Switzerland’s second-largest bank. The gold price jumped to US$1,989.13 by March 15. The continued fallout in the global banking system throughout the second quarter of the year allowed gold to break above US$2,000 on April 3, and go on to flirt with a near-record high of US$2,049.92 on May 3.
Those gains were tempered by the Fed’s ongoing rate hikes and improvements in the banking sector, resulting in a downward trend in the gold price throughout the remainder of the second quarter and throughout Q3. By October 4, gold had fallen to a low of US$1,820.01 and analysts expected the precious metal to drop below US$1,800.
That was before the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel ignited legitimate fears of a much larger conflict erupting in the Middle East. Reacting to those fears, and to rising expectations that the Fed would begin to reverse course on interest rates, gold broke through the important psychological level of US$2,000 and closed at US$2,007.08 on October 27. As the Israel-Hamas fighting intensified, gold reached a then new high of US$2,152.30 during intraday trading on December 3.
That robust momentum in the spot gold price has continued into 2024, chasing new highs on fears of a looming US recession, the promise of Fed rate cuts on the horizon, the worsening conflict in the Middle East and the tumultuous US presidential election year. By mid-March, gold was pushing up against the US$2,200 level.
That record-setting momentum continued into the second quarter of 2024 when gold broke through US$2,400 in mid-April on strong central bank buying, sovereign debt concerns in China and investors expecting the Fed to start cutting interest rates. The precious metal went on to hit US$2,450.05 on May 20.
Throughout the summer, the hits have just kept on coming.
The global macro environment is highly bullish for gold in the lead up to the US election. Following the failed assassination attempt on Trump and a statement about coming interest rate cuts by Fed Chair Powell, the gold spot price hit a new all-time high on July 16 at US$2,469.30. One week later, news that then-President Joe Biden would not seek re-election and would instead pass the baton to Vice President Kamala Harris eased some of the tension in the stock markets and strengthened the US dollar. This also pushed the price of gold down to US$2,387.99 on July 22.
However, the bullish factors supporting gold over the past year remain in play, and the spot price for gold went on to breach US$2,500 on August 2 on a less than stellar US jobs report; it closed just above the US$2,440 level. A few weeks later, gold pushed past US$2,500 once again on August 16, closing above that level for the first time ever after the US Department of Commerce released data showing a fifth consecutive monthly decrease in a row for homebuilding.
The news that the Chinese government issued new gold import quotas to banks in the country following a two month pause also helped fuel the gold price rally. Central bank gold buying has been a significant tailwind for the gold price this year, and China's central bank has been one of the strongest buyers.
Market watchers expected the Fed to cut interest rates by a quarter point at their September meeting, but news on September 12 that the regulators were still deciding between the expected cut or a larger half-point cut led gold prices on a rally that carried through into the next day, bringing gold prices near US$2,600.
At the September 18 Fed meeting, the committee ultimately made the decision to cut rates by half a point, news that sent gold even higher. By Friday, September 20, it moved above US$2,600 and held above US$2,620.
In October, gold breached the US$2,700 level and continued to set new highs on a variety of factors, including further rate cuts and economic data anticipation, the escalating conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Hezbollah, and economic stimulus in China — not to mention the very close race between the US presidential candidates.
While the gold price fell following Trump's win in early November and largely held under US$2,700 through the end of the year, it began trending upwards in 2025 to the new all-time high discussed earlier in the article.
Gold has seen upward momentum in the last year on a variety of factors.
In 2025, the gold price was on the rise early in the new year as Trump and his team began to talk seriously about a wide-ranging set of tariffs on several countries in the run up and following his inauguration on January 20.
On January 29, the Bank of Canada shaved 25 basis points off its policy interest rate, marking its sixth consecutive decrease, and announced plans to end quantitative tightening.
On the same day, the Fed opted to leave interest rates unchanged. The following day, Trump said he would very likely be placing 25 percent tariffs on Mexico and Canada as of February 1, alongside tariffs on the EU and China.
Gold price set new highs in all currencies alongside a weakening US dollar, the Fed leaving interest rates unchanged, a rush to safe haven assets and the looming threat of Trump's tariffs on February 1.
Additionally, new US economic data showed inflation-adjusted gross domestic product in the country increased an annualized 2.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024 after rising 3.1 percent in the third quarter.
Some other factors supporting gold to new highs include Trump threatening to annex Greenland, Canada and the Panama Canal, Trump's proposed resettlement of Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip to develop it into "the Riviera of the Middle East," a suggestion that has been condemned globally, and him appearing to side with Putin against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
What's next for the gold price?
What's next for the gold price is never an easy call to make. There are many factors that affect the gold price, but some of the most prevalent long-term drivers include economic expansion, market risk, opportunity cost and momentum.
Economic expansion is one of the primary gold price contributors as it facilitates demand growth in several categories, including jewelry, technology and investment. As the World Gold Council explains, “This is particularly true in developing economies where gold is often used as a luxury item and a means to preserve wealth.”
Market risk is also a prime catalyst for gold values as investors view the precious metal as the “ultimate safe haven,” and a hedge against currency depreciation, inflation and other systemic risks.
Going forward, in addition to the Fed, inflation and geopolitical events, experts will be looking for cues from factors like supply and demand. In terms of supply, the world’s five top gold producers are China, Australia, Russia, Canada and the US. The consensus in the gold market is that major miners have not spent enough on gold exploration in recent years. Gold mine production has fallen from around 3,200 to 3,300 metric tons each year between 2018 and 2020 to around 3,000 to 3,100 metric tons each year between 2021 and 2023.
On the demand side, China and India are the biggest buyers of physical gold, and are in a perpetual fight for the title of world’s largest gold consumer. That said, it's worth noting that the last few years have brought a big rebound in central bank gold buying, which dropped to a record low in 2020, but reached a 55 year high of 1,136 metric tons in 2022.
The World Gold Council has reported that central bank gold purchases in 2023 came to 1,037 metric tons, marking the second year in a row above 1,000 MT. In the first half of 2024, the organization says gold purchases from central banks reached a record 483 metric tons.
“I expect the Fed’s rate-cutting cycle to be good for gold, but central bank buying has been and remains a major factor," Lobo Tiggre, CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com, said in an email to the Investing News Network (INN) at the beginning of Q4.
David Barrett, CEO of the UK division of global brokerage firm EBC Financial Group, is also keeping an eye on central bank purchases of gold.
“I still see the global central bank buying as the main driver — as it has been over the last 15 years,” he said in an email to INN. "This demand removes supply from the market. They are the ultimate buy-and-hold participants and they have been buying massive amounts."
In addition to central bank moves, analysts are also watching for escalating tensions in the Middle East, a weakening US dollar, declining bond yields, and further interest rate cuts as factors that could push gold higher as investors look to secure their portfolios. “When it comes to outside factors that affect the market, it’s just tailwind after tailwind after tailwind. So I don’t really see the trend changing,” Coffin said.
Randy Smallwood of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM) told INN in March 2025 that gold is seeing support from many factors, including central bank buying, nervousness around the US dollar and stronger institutional interest. According to Smallwood, he is seeing an influx of fund managers wanting to learn about precious metals.
Check out more of INN's interviews to find out what experts have said about the gold price during its 2025 bull run and where it could go next.
Should you beware of gold price manipulation?
As a final note on the price of gold and buying gold bullion, it’s important for investors to be aware that gold price manipulation is a hot topic in the industry.
In 2011, when gold hit what was then a record high, it dropped swiftly in just a few short years. This decline after three years of impressive gains led many in the gold sector to cry foul and point to manipulation.
Early in 2015, 10 banks were hit in a US probe on precious metals manipulation. Evidence provided by Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) showed “smoking gun” proof that UBS Group (NYSE:UBS), HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC), the Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and other firms were involved in rigging gold and silver rates in the market from 2007 to 2013.
Not long after, the long-running London gold fix was replaced by the LBMA gold price in a bid to increase gold price transparency. The twice-a-day process, operated by the ICE Benchmark Administration, still involves a variety of banks collaborating to set the gold price, but the system is now electronic.
Still, manipulation has by no means been eradicated, as a 2020 fine on JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) shows. The next year, chat logs were released in a spoofing trial for two former precious metals traders from the Bank of America’s (NYSE:BAC) Merrill Lynch unit. They show a trader bragging about how easy it is to manipulate the gold price.
Gold market participants have consistently spoken out about manipulation. In mid-2020, Chris Marcus, founder of Arcadia Economics and author of the book “The Big Silver Short,” said that when gold fell back below the US$2,000 mark after hitting close to US$2,070, he saw similarities to what happened with the gold price in 2011.
Marcus has been following the gold and silver markets with a focus specifically on price manipulation for nearly a decade. His advice? “Trust your gut. I believe we’re witnessing the ultimate ’emperor’s really naked’ moment. This isn’t complex financial analysis. Sometimes I think of it as the greatest hypnotic thought experiment in history.”
Investor takeaway
While we have the answer to what the highest gold price ever is as of now, it remains to be seen how high gold can climb, and if the precious metal can reach as high as US$5,000, US$10,000 or even US$40,000.
Even so, many market participants believe gold is a must have in any investment profile, and there is little doubt investors will continue to see gold price action making headlines this year and beyond.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2020.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
13h
Sitka Gold Intersects 108.9 Metres of 3.27 g/t Gold Including 45.0 Metres of 4.52 g/t Gold Within 352.8 Metres of 1.55 g/t Gold at Its RC Gold Project, Yukon
Sitka Gold Corp. (TSXV: SIG) (FSE: 1RF) (OTCQB: SITKF) ("Sitka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce recently received assay results from its ongoing 2025 diamond drilling campaign at its road accessible RC Gold Project ("RC Gold" or the "Project") located approximately 100 km east of Dawson City in Yukon's prolific Tombstone Gold Belt. Results from DDRCCC-25-075 ("Hole 75") returned 352.8 metres of 1.55 g/t gold, including 108.9 metres of 3.27 g/t gold and 45.0 metres of 4.52 g/t gold. Hole 75, which had over 130 instances of visible gold observed during logging of the drill core, was the first of two diamond drill holes completed at RC Gold during this year's winter drilling campaign. DDRCCC-25-076 ("Hole 76"), the second drill hole completed this winter, was drilled to a depth of 810.8 metres, the deepest hole ever drilled at Blackjack, for a total of 1,526.8 metres of diamond drilling completed during the winter drilling campaign. Assays are currently pending for Hole 76 where over 60 instances of visible gold were observed (see Figures 1 and 7).
- DDRCC-25-075 ("Hole 75") delivers best high-grade intercept drilled to date at Blackjack with 352.8 m of 1.55 g/t gold including 108.9 m of 3.27 g/t gold and 45.0 m of 4.52 g/t gold
- Hole 75 is the first diamond drill hole to be completed as part of a fully funded 30,000 m drilling program planned at RC Gold for 2025
- Results from Hole 75 extend the high-grade gold zone discovered late last year in Hole 68
- Assay results from Hole 75 showcase the persistence and continuity of this higher-grade gold zone (see Table 3) with grades that appear to be increasing with depth
- These results further endorse a potential underground mining scenario below Blackjack's existing pit-constrained mineral resources of 1.29 Moz grading 1.01 g/t gold indicated and 1.04 Moz grading 0.94 g/t gold inferred
- Assays are currently pending for DDRCCC-25-076 ("Hole 76") which was drilled to a hole depth of 810.8 m, the deepest hole drilled to date at Blackjack, and had over 60 instances of visible gold observed in the drill core (see Figures 1 and 7).
Table 1: Highlights from most recent assay results
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)*
|Gold (g/t)
|DDRCCC-25-075
|341.5
|694.3
|352.8
|1.55
|including
|501.4
|610.3
|108.9
|3.27
|including
|501.4
|513.0
|11.6
|4.44
|and
|539.4
|584.4
|45.0
|4.52
*Intervals are drilled core length as insufficient drilling has been completed at this time to calculate true widths.
"2025 is off to an excellent start with the first drill hole of the year producing some of the best gold intercepts encountered to date at our RC Gold project," commented Cor Coe, Director and CEO of Sitka Gold. "Initial observations of Hole 75, including numerous instances of visible gold, indicated that we had drilled through an area of strong gold mineralization and this has now been confirmed by these assay results. Hole 75 continues to highlight the quality of the gold system present at the Blackjack deposit while greatly expanding the higher-grade gold zone discovered at depth late last year in Hole 68 which remains open both laterally and to depth. The increasing gold values we are seeing at depth appear to have the grades and continuity required for a possible underground extraction scenario below the current pit constrained resources at Blackjack and suggest that we could be getting closer to the source of the Blackjack gold deposit as we drill deeper into the system.
"These results build on our previous success at Blackjack and show that we have really just started to unlock the potential of this large, contiguous 431 square kilometre gold district where 11 intrusions have been identified on surface to date, all of which have associated intrusion related gold mineralization present and are considered high-priority targets for future exploration. The fact that we have been able to produce a pit-constrained mineral resource estimate of 1.3 million ounces of indicated gold at 1.01 g/t gold and 1.0 million ounces of inferred gold at 0.94 g/t gold at the Blackjack deposit with just 18,799 metres of drilling underscores the potential of the additional 30,000 metres of drilling planned at RC Gold for this year. We are now waiting on the results from hole 76, which again produced multiple instances of visible gold and extended the vertical depth of mineralization at the Blackjack zone to over 700 metres from surface, being the deepest drill hole completed to date at the RC Gold project. 2025 is shaping up as an exciting and pivotal year for Sitka as we push to continue creating shareholder value by rapidly advancing our flagship RC Gold project."
Figure 1: Cross Section for holes DDRCCC-25-075 and DDRCCC-25-076. Hole 75 is approximately a 70 metre step-out from Hole 68 which intersected 93.0 m of 2.57 g/t gold near the bottom of the hole.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/249328_bf622703d4b8c841_002full.jpg
Figure 2: Plan map of drilling at the Blackjack Deposit showing the location of holes DDRCCC-25-075 (this release), -076 as well as DDRCCC-24-068.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/249328_bf622703d4b8c841_003full.jpg
Figure 3: The Clear Creek Intrusive Complex in the western portion of the RC Gold Project is a cluster of intrusions all with known gold mineralization and numerous current drill target areas highlighted by the magenta hatched areas.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/249328_bf622703d4b8c841_004full.jpg
Figure 4: Longitudinal section of completed drill holes at the Blackjack Zone. Higher-grade mineralization is defined in a southeast plunging mineralized corridor with gold grades increasing at depth, as observed with the increasing prevalence of higher-grade gold results in recently completed drill core (purple colour), and suggests that drilling is vectoring towards the source of this gold system. The pit-constrained mineral resource shell from the 2023 MRE is shown in orange with the added resources from the updated MRE published earlier this year shown in yellow (see news release dated February 26, 2025).
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/249328_bf622703d4b8c841_005full.jpg
Figure 5: Examples of drill core from the interval beginning at 539.4 m which contains 45.0 m of 4.52 g/t gold that shows strongly altered and variably textured quartz monzonite. Pink flagging tape marks veins where occurrences of visible gold were noted by Sitka's geological crew.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/249328_bf622703d4b8c841_006full.jpg
Figure 6: Examples of instances of visible gold observed throughout hole DDRCCC-25-075. Visible gold is found in sheeted quartz veins and is often associated with bismuthinite, scheelite, and arsenopyrite. Additional images of visible gold observed in Hole 75 can be viewed HERE.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/249328_bf622703d4b8c841_007full.jpg
Table 2 - Summary of significant drill hole assays from this release
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Gold (g/t)
|DDRCCC-25-075
|116.3
|123.0
|6.7
|2.21
|including
|116.3
|117.3
|1.0
|12.05
|and
|341.5
|694.3
|352.8
|1.55
|including
|469.5
|470.5
|1.0
|8.22
|including
|407.0
|694.3
|287.3
|1.80
|including
|486.5
|487.6
|1.1
|7.99
|including
|409.5
|694.3
|284.8
|1.82
|including
|409.5
|610.3
|200.7
|2.35
|including
|501.4
|610.3
|108.9
|3.27
|including
|501.4
|513.0
|11.6
|4.44
|including
|504.4
|505.4
|1.0
|8.73
|including
|539.4
|584.4
|45.0
|4.52
|including
|556.4
|558.0
|1.6
|9.71
|including
|648.9
|694.3
|45.4
|0.92
*Intervals are drilled core length as insufficient drilling has been completed at this time to calculate true widths.
DDRCCC-25-075
Drill hole DDRCCC-25-075 was drilled to a length of 715.97 metres at an azimuth of 037o and a dip of -65o to step out from the high-grade mineralization that returned 93.0 metres of 2.57 g/t gold starting at 589.5 metres in Hole 68 last year and extended gold mineralization at depth approximately 70 metres to the northeast of Hole 68. This drill hole intersected several broad zones of feldspar megacrystic, quartz monzonite cross cutting hornfels biotite schist of the Yuzesyu Formation. These intrusions, and locally the metasediments, are cut by abundant 1-2 centimetre sheeted quartz veins with centimetre scale quartz sericite alteration halos. A significant zone of strongly altered, variable textured quartz monzonite was intersected from ~350 m to 620 metres. Over 130 instances of visible gold were observed in sheeted quartz veins, often associated with bismuthinite, scheelite, and arsenopyrite throughout the interval, consistent with observations of mineral associations in all previous drilling.
Table 3 - Individual assay intervals for the composite 45 metres of 4.52 g/t gold in Hole 75 which demonstrate the continuous and persistent high-grade gold mineralization at depth
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/249328_bf622703d4b8c841_008full.jpg
Figure 7: Examples of instances of visible gold observed throughout hole DDRCCC-25-076. Visible gold is found in sheeted quartz veins and is often associated with bismuthinite, scheelite, and arsenopyrite. Additional images of visible gold observed in Hole 76 can be viewed HERE.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/249328_sitkafig7.jpg
Quality Assurance/Quality Control
On receipt from the drill site, the HTW/NTW-sized drill core was systematically logged for geological attributes, photographed and sampled at Sitka's core logging facility. Sample lengths as small as 0.3 m were used to isolate features of interest, otherwise a default 2 m downhole sample length was used. Each sample is identified by a unique sample tag number which is placed in the bag containing the core to be assayed. Core was cut in half lengthwise along a predetermined line, with one-half (same half, consistently) collected for analysis and one-half stored as a record. Standard reference materials, blanks and duplicate samples were inserted by Sitka personnel at regular intervals into the sample stream. Bagged samples were placed in secure bins to ensure integrity during transport. They were delivered by Sitka personnel or a contract expeditor to ALS Laboratories' preparatory facility in Whitehorse, Yukon, with analyses completed in North Vancouver.
ALS is accredited to ISO 17025:2005 UKAS ref. 4028 for its laboratory analysis. Samples were crushed by ALS to over 70 per cent passing below two millimetres and split using a riffle splitter. One-thousand-gram splits were pulverized to over 85 per cent passing below 75 microns. Gold determinations are by fire assay with an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish on 50 g subsamples of the prepared pulp (ALS code: Au-ICP-22). Any sample returning over 10 g/t gold was re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 50 g subsample (ALS code: Au-GRA21). In addition, a 51-element analysis was performed on a 0.5 g subsample of the prepared pulps by an aqua regia digestion followed by an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) finish (ALS code: ME-MS41).
About the Flagship RC Gold Project
The RC Gold Project consists of a 431 square kilometre contiguous district-scale land package located in the heart of Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt. The project is located approximately 100 kilometres east of Dawson City, which has a 5,000 foot paved runway, and is accessed via a secondary gravel road from the Klondike Highway which is usable year-round and is an approximate 2 hour drive from Dawson City. It is the largest consolidated land package strategically positioned mid-way between the Eagle Gold Mine and the past producing Brewery Creek Gold Mine.
The RC Gold Project now has pit-constrained mineral resources that are contained in two zones: the Blackjack and Eiger gold deposits with 1,291,000 ounces of gold grading 1.01 g/t gold in an indicated category and 1,044,000 ounces of gold grading 0.94 g/t gold in an inferred category at Blackjack and 440,000 ounces of gold grading 0.50 g/t gold in an inferred category at Eiger. These resource estimate numbers are supported by the recently updated technical report for RC Gold, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards, entitled "Clear Creek Property, RC Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory", prepared by Ronald G. Simpson, P. Geo., of GeoSim Services Inc. with an effective date of January 21, 2025. This report is available on SEDAR+ (http://www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.sitkagoldcorp.com).
Both of these deposits begin at surface, are potentially open pit minable and amenable to heap leaching, with initial bottle roll tests indicating that the gold is not refractory and has high gold recoveries of up to 94% with minimal NaCN consumption (see News Release July 13, 2022).
As of the end of 2024, 72 diamond drill holes have been drilled into this system by the Company for a total of approximately 25,136 metres. Other targets drilled to date include the Saddle, Josephine, Rhosgobel and Pukelman zones. The resource expansion drilling in 2023 at Blackjack produced results of up to 219.0 m of 1.34 g/t gold Including 124.8 m of 2.01 g/t gold and 55.0 m of 3.11 g/t gold in drill hole DDRCCC-23-047 (see news release dated September 26, 2023) and in 2024 results of up to 678.1 metres of 1.04 g/t gold starting from surface in DDRCCC-24-068, including 409.5 metres of 1.36 g/t gold, 93.0 metres of 2.57 g/t gold and 5.5 metres of 17.59 g/t gold (see news release dated October 21, 2024).
A planned 30,000 metre diamond drilling program for 2025 is currently underway at RC Gold.
RC Gold Deposit Model
Exploration on the Property has mainly focused on identifying an intrusion-related gold system ("IRGS"). The Property is within the Tombstone Gold Belt which is the prominent host to IRGS deposits within the Tintina Gold Province in Yukon and Alaska. Notable deposits from the belt include: Fort Knox Mine in Alaska with current Proven and Probable Reserves of 230 million tonnes at 0.3 g/t gold (2.471 million ounces; Sims 2018)(1); Eagle Gold Mine with current Measured and Indicated Resources of 233 million tonnes at a grade of 0.57 g/t gold at the Eagle Main Zone (4.303 million ounces; Harvey et al, 2022)(2); the Brewery Creek deposit with current Indicated Mineral Resource of 22.2 million tonnes at a gold grade of 1.11 g/t (0.789 million ounces; Hulse et al. 2020)(3); the Florin Gold deposit with a current Inferred Mineral Resource of 170.99 million tonnes grading 0.45 g/t gold (2.47 million ounces; Simpson 2021)(4); the AurMac Project with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 347.49 million tonnes grading 0.63 gram per tonne gold (7.00 million ounces)(5) and the Valley Deposit, with a current Indicated Mineral Resource of 4.05 million oz gold at 1.66 g/t gold and an additional Inferred Mineral Resource of 3.26 million oz at 1.25 g/t gold(6). The technical and scientific information disclosed from neighboring properties does not necessarily apply to the current project or property being disclosed.
(1) Sims J. Fort Knox Mine Fairbanks North Star Borough, Alaska, USA National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report. June 11, 2018. https://s2.q4cdn.com/496390694/files/doc_downloads...
(2) Harvey N., Gray P., Winterton J., Jutras M., Levy M.,Technical Report for the Eagle Gold Mine, Yukon Territory, Canada. Victoria Gold Corp. December 31, 2022. https://vgcx.com/site/assets/files/6534/vgcx_-_202...
(3) Hulse D, Emanuel C, Cook C. NI 43-101 Technical Report on Mineral Resources. Gustavson Associates. May 31, 2020. https://minedocs.com/22/Brewery-Creek-PEA-01182022...
(4) Simpson R. Florin Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report. Geosim Services Inc. April 21, 2021. https://sedar.com/GetFile.do?lang=EN&docClass=24&i... d=4984158
(5) Thornton T., Jutras M., Malhotra D. Technical Report Aurmac Property Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada. JDS Energy and Mining Inc. February 6, 2024. https://banyangold.com/site/assets/files/5251/bany...
(6) Burrell H., Redmond D.J., Haggarty P., Rogue Gold Project: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate, Yukon Territory, Canada. Snowline Gold Corp. May 15, 2024. https://snowlinegold.com
Upcoming Events
Sitka Gold will be attending and/or presenting at the following events*:
- 121 Mining Investment - London, England: May 12 - 13, 2025
- Canaccord Global Metals and Mining Conference - Henderson, NV: May 20 - 22, 2025
- Yukon Mining Alliance - Dawson City, Yukon: July 9 - 14, 2025
- Takestock Stampede - Calgary, AB: July 2, 2025
*All events are subject to change.
About Sitka Gold Corp.
Sitka Gold Corp. is a well-funded mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada with over $25 million in its treasury and no debt. The Company is managed by a team of experienced industry professionals and is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka is currently advancing its 100% owned, 431 square kilometre flagship RC Gold Project located within the Tombstone Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory. The Company is also advancing the Alpha Gold Project in Nevada and currently has drill permits for its Burro Creek Gold and Silver Project in Arizona and the Coppermine River Project in Nunavut.
*For more detailed information on the Company's properties please visit our website at www.sitkagoldcorp.com.
The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gilles Dessureau, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration of the Company, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
SITKA GOLD CORP.
"Donald Penner"
President and Director
For more information contact:
Donald Penner
President & Director
778-212-1950
dpenner@sitkagoldcorp.com
or
Cor Coe
CEO & Director
604-817-4753
ccoe@sitkagoldcorp.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-Looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions and the Company's anticipated work programs.
These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market uncertainty and the results of the Company's anticipated work programs.
Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.
