Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
August 21, 2025
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Heritage Survey to Pave the Way for Drilling
Sign up to get your FREE
Augustus Minerals Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
04 July 2023
Augustus Minerals
Diversification can be key to a profitable mining and exploration strategy. While there's no shortage of companies that have experienced great success by focusing on a single commodity, there's always an element of risk to that approach. There is always the risk that certain commodities will fall in price whilst others rise. Augustus Minerals, a newly listed exploration company on the ASX (AUG) is cognizant of this fact. An exploration company based in Western Australia, Augustus has acquired a 100-percent interest in a land package covering some 3,600 square kilometers in Western Australia's Upper Gascoyne region. Although traditionally known as a source of base metals, gold and uranium, the Gascoyne is rapidly emerging as a prime target for rare earths and lithium discoveries.
As an early mover to the region, Augustus’s vast landholding is highly prospective for lithium, rare earths, copper and gold. Its Ti-Tree project contains 85 kilometers of the Ti Tree and Mingabar shear zones, with extensive, untested, multi-element mineralization and surface anomalies.
The Gascoyne region is a large emerging critical mineral province with several deposits having been discovered in the last few years. These include multiple Ironstone REE discoveries by Dreadnought Resources (ASX:DRE), Hastings Technology's (ASX:HAS) Yangibana Ironstone REE project and Lanthanein Resources' (ASX:LNR) Lyons Ironstone REE project, as well as a large lithium discovery at Delta Lithium's (ASX:DLT) Yinnetharra location.
Directed by a highly experienced management team with extensive knowledge about mining and exploration in the Gascoyne, Augustus's exploration program will focus on more than 50 priority targets already identified by the company. These include potential lithium bearing pegmatites, REE-rich ironstones and shear/porphyry-hosted copper systems. Thus far, the company has completed multiple geophysical surveys and collected more than 15,000 soil samples.
Company Highlights
- Augustus Minerals is an Australian exploration company focused on the highly-prospective Gascoyne region of Western Australia.
- The company has 100 percent ownership of a land package covering 3,600 square kilometers.
- Augustus has identified multiple high-priority lithium, rare earth and copper targets throughout its project, with strong mineralization intersected at multiple locations across multiple commodities.
- Augustus's leadership team has the benefit of significant local knowledge regarding exploration of the Gascoyne province.
Get access to more exclusive Resource Investing Stock profiles here
Keep reading...Show less
Vast Land Package for Critical and Precious Metals Exploration in Australia
03 August
Augustus Appoints Chief Executive Officer
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Augustus Appoints Chief Executive Officer
03 August
Music Well Exploration Update
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Music Well Exploration Update
30 July
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
25 July
Music Well Heritage Protection Agreement Signed
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Music Well Heritage Protection Agreement Signed
17 July
High Grade Vein with Visible Gold Discovered at Music Well
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced High Grade Vein with Visible Gold Discovered at Music Well
58m
Alice Queen: Exploring High-grade Epithermal Gold with Near-term Production Potential
Alice Queen (ASX:AQX) is a gold exploration company focused on district-scale discoveries and near-term production opportunities. Its flagship asset is the Viani Gold Project in Fiji, where early drilling indicates a major epithermal gold system, comparable to other systems along the Pacific Ring of Fire. Fiji itself hosts the 10 Moz Vatukoula Gold Mine, underscoring the region’s proven prospectivity. With a portfolio spanning both the Pacific Ring of Fire and Australia’s most prolific gold belts, Alice Queen combines strong geological potential with strategic access to capital.
The company’s secondary asset, Horn Island, hosts over half a million ounces of gold in a JORC-compliant resource. A 2021 scoping study indicated an NPV of more than AU$500 million, based on an internal update using AU$5,000/oz gold. Ongoing discussions with development partners aim to unlock value from this project, which has the potential to generate over AU$800 million in free cash flow across an eight-year mine life.
Alice Queen’s shareholder base is anchored by Gage Resource Development (51 percent) and supported by significant, well-funded Australian investors with a long-term outlook. The company is advancing a balanced strategy focused on drilling success, strategic partnerships, and asset-level monetization.
Company Highlights
- High-impact Discovery at Viani in Fiji: Drilling at the Viani project has confirmed a significant low-sulphidation epithermal gold system with mineralization over a ~5 km strike, with assay results from recent drilling expected imminently.
- Established Gold Resource at Horn Island: The Horn Island project hosts a 524,000 oz JORC-compliant gold resource and is being advanced through potential development partnerships, offering near-term monetization opportunities.
- Strategic Financial Backing: Backed by major shareholder Gage Resource Development, a subsidiary of Beijing-based Gage Capital (US$1.6 billion AUM), ensuring access to growth capital and long-term support.
- Exceptional Leadership: Led by a highly experienced management team with a successful track record in global business and resource development.
This Alice Queen Limited profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Alice Queen (ASX:AQX) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
59m
Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update
1h
Positive Results Define Blue Heeler Target
Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Positive Results Define Blue Heeler Target
1h
SAM Results Support Upcoming RC and Diamond Drilling
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced SAM results support upcoming RC and diamond drilling
2h
Orion and Sapphire Drilling Results
Asra Minerals (ASR:AU) has announced Orion and Sapphire Drilling Results
3h
Stefan Gleason: What Drives Gold's Next Move Higher, "Huge" Silver Buy Signal
Stefan Gleason, CEO of Money Metals, shares his outlook for gold, silver and platinum.
He also weighs in on Tether Investments' recent deal with Elemental Altus Royalties (TSXV:ELE,OTCQX:ELEMF) and advances in US sound money policies.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Augustus Minerals Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00