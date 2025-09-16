Heritage Mining Confirms New Gold Mineralization at the Scattergood Project

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - September 16, 2025 - Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA: Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the results from its 2025 prospecting program at its Scattergood Project ("Scattergood") (Figure 1, 2). The Company has confirmed surface gold mineralization in close proximity (~4.5km) to Dynasty Gold's Pelham Deposit (Figure 2).
Scattergood Exploration Program Highlights:
Gold occurrence in combination with historical geophysics support early indication of similar geologic setting to the bordering Dynasty Gold Pelham Gold Deposit ~182,000oz at 1.37g/t Au (0.45 g/t Cut-Off) NI 43-101 report filed Jan 4, 2022 (Figure 2)
Coincident Mag and IP chargeability anomalies (500m by 200m) similar to Dynasty Gold Pelham Gold Deposit, NI 43-101 report filed Jan 4, 2022 (Figure 2)
Heritage is planning a broad spaced geochemical orientation program for immediate follow up (Figure 2).
"We are very pleased with the initial exploration results from our Scattergood Project. The Heritage Exploration Team has newly identified surface gold mineralization through prospecting within ~4.5km from a known gold deposit Dynasty Golds, Pelham Deposit. This new discovery is important due to its proximity to the Pelham Deposit, we plan to aggressively evaluate the potential of this area. We look forward to further developing this gold target and providing additional updates on our Ontario Project Portfolio in short order." Commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage
Figure 1: Heritage Mining Ltd. Ontario Project Portfolio
Figure 2: Scattergood Project: Location and Historical Geophysics and Gold Showing in Rock Chips
Scattergood Project
The Scattergood Project totaling ~6,397Ha straddles the lower segment of Wapageisi group volcanic rock and felsic intrusive bodies including the Taylor Lake Stock, Meggisi Pluton, and Scattergood Lake stock as well as numerous late stage minor intrusives. Structurally, the project is complex with the north-northeast trending Taylor Lake Fault and Trout River deformation zone running through parts of the property. Please refer to June 3, 2024 press release for further details.
Discussion of Exploration Potential
The Company undertook a prospecting sampling program over a two-week period collecting 70 rock chip samples from outcrop.
The northeastern Scattergood Project Area displays the following characteristics:
Primary structural control: north-south trending structural corridor; regional, crustal-scale. Interpreted primary "highway" for regional fluid flow (Figure 2).
Secondary structural control: east west trending deformation zone; hosts gold mineralization within the n-s corridor (Figure 2).
Geophysical signature: magnetic and chargeability (IP) highs. Useful for targeting gold mineralization, as these geophysical anomalies can be linked to sulfide and biotite-magnetite alteration (Figure 2).
Conclusion
Initial 2025 prospecting at the Scattergood Project has identified gold mineralization associated with a strong magnetic anomaly and coincident IP chargeability anomaly. A desktop and field review has confirmed structural complexity within the project area. A broad spaced geochemical soil and till orientation program is proposed for immediate follow up.
Qualified Person
Stephen Hughes P. Geo, Strategic Advisor for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.
Heritage Mining adheres to a strict QA/QC protocol for handling, sampling, sample transportation and analyses. Chain-of-custody protocols are designed to ensure security of samples until their delivery at the laboratory.
Heritage Mining Ltd. surface rock chip samples were sent to the ALS assay laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada and the Company adheres to a strict QA/QC protocol for handling, sampling, sample transportation and analyses. Chain-of-custody protocols are designed to ensure security of samples until their delivery at the laboratory.
Rock chip samples are analysed by Heritage Mining submits samples for gold determination by PhotonAssay to ALS Canada Ltd. (" ALS "). ALS operates under a commercial contract with Heritage Mining.
Rock chip samples are shipped to ALS for sample preparation at their facilities in Thunderbay Ontario. ALS is an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory for the PhotonAssay method in addition to a variety of diverse metal determination methods.
Analytical Procedures
The ALS procedure for PhotonAssay involves lab applying preparation codes LOG-21 (sample logging via barcode), CRU-31 (fine crushing so that 70% passes through a 2mm screen) and SPL-32a (rotary splitting of a representative ~500g subsample) followed by analytical code Au-PA01 which is a non-destructive gold analysis method using high-energy X-rays with a gold detection range from 0.03 ppm to 350ppm.
After gold assays are returned, Heritage then may choose to perform multi-element assays on selected samples based on the gold results. In these cases, sample preparation codes FND-05 (locate and use remaining crushed material from Au-PA01) and PUL-32m (pulverization so that >85% passes 75 µm screen) are then applied followed by analytical code ME-MS61 (multi-element ICP-MS analysis for base metals, pathfinder elements, lithophile elements and rare earth elements).
Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC)
The program design, QA/QC, and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a rigorous QA/QC program consistent with industry best practices. Standards and blanks account for a minimum of 10% of the samples, in addition to the laboratories' internal quality assurance programs.
Quality Control data are meticulously evaluated upon receipt from the laboratories for any failures. Appropriate corrective action is taken if assay results for standards and blanks fall outside allowed tolerances. All results disclosed by Heritage Mining have successfully passed the Company's stringent quality control protocols.
The Company does not recognize any factors of drilling, sampling, or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed. The assay data disclosed in this press release have been verified by the Company's Qualified Person against the original assay certificates.
ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.
The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt. The Scattergood project is located ~40km south of Dryden . Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community.
For further information, please contact:
Heritage Mining Ltd.
Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA
President, CEO and Director
Phone: (905) 505-0918
Email: peter@heritagemining.ca
