Heritage Mining Announces Partnership with Altitude Capital Consultants Inc. and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Drilling Confirms New High-Grade Gold Zone at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

International Lithium Corp. to Receive CAD$2.2m plus a 2% Net Smelter Royalty Following Reduction of Interest in Its Non-Core Avalonia Project

Antilles Gold Raises $1.58 Million for Projects in Cuba

Falcon Commences Drilling At Its Great Burnt Copper Project, NL

SNX Returns 1,880g/t Silver, 31.2g/t Gold and 4.94% Copper at New High-Grade Silver, Gold, Copper and Antimony Prospects

Trillion Energy International: Focused on Oil and Natural Gas Exploration, Production, and Distribution in Turkey and Europe

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Avrupa Minerals

AVU:CA

Zodiac Gold

ZAU:CC

Trillion Energy International

TCF:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Heritage Mining Announces Partnership with Altitude Capital Consultants Inc. and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Heritage Mining Announces Partnership with Altitude Capital Consultants Inc. and Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC, September 23, 2024 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the engagement with Altitude Capital Consultants Inc. (" Altitude "). This strategic partnership aims to enhance the Company's market presence by providing capital market advice in respect of potential capital market strategies as it relates to all future financings and by reviewing and analyzing strategic opportunities for the Company. Heritage is also pleased to announce a Non-Brokered Private placement up to C$1.313M to fund its upcoming exploration program and working capital.

Michael Wekerle's Altitude is coming together with Gene McBurney's ECM Advisors to offer extensive expertise to junior miners poised for success. Together, they represent a significant opportunity for emerging mining companies equipped with promising properties and the vision to thrive in today's evolving landscape.

Michael Wekerle and Gene McBurney are industry veterans whose insights and experience span decades. During their time at Griffiths McBurney Partnership (GMP) established a track record of navigating the complexities of the mining sector, understanding market dynamics, and identifying opportunities that can transform junior miners into market leaders. By sharing their knowledge, they empower these companies to make informed decisions, reduce risks, and enhance their operational strategies. This collaboration represents a significant opportunity for emerging mining companies equipped with promising properties and the vision to thrive in today's evolving landscape.

"Heritage is undeniably looking in the right place for a significant discovery in mineral-rich Northwestern Ontario. The region's geological potential is immense, and both the Drayton Black Lake, Contact Bay and Scattergood projects hold the promise of uncovering valuable and key mineral resources.

With the right approach and support, Heritage Mining Ontario Project Portfolio could yield literally tons of mineral wealth. The geological formations in this area are known for their rich deposits, and I believe Heritage Mining is on the verge of something truly transformative. Their commitment and strategic vision make them well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity." Commented Michael Wekerle, Managing Director, Altitude Capital.

"We are thrilled to welcome both Altitude Capital Advisory and ECM Advisors as strategic partners. Michael Wekerle and Gene McBurney bring a wealth of expertise in supporting junior exploration companies, and their involvement comes at an ideal time as we advance our programs in Northwestern Ontario. With record gold prices and increasing interest in new discoveries, this partnership strengthens our ability to navigate the complexities of exploration and capitalize on the immense potential of our Ontario projects. Additionally, we already have supporting interest for approximately C$250,000, including contributions from Altitude Capital, existing insiders, institutions, and high-net-worth individuals. Their confidence in our strategy further solidifies our path forward as we unlock value for our shareholders." Commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO, and Director of Heritage.

Heritage will be compensating Altitude with an advisory fee of $10,000 per month for 12 months, totaling $120,000.

In addition, Heritage will grant Altitude 3,000,000 share purchase options at an exercise price of $0.075 per share.

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pursuant to the Offering, the Company intends to issue up to:

10,000,000 units (" Units ") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the " Offering ").

16,260,000 Flow-Through Shares ("FT Shares') of the Company at a price of 0.05 per FT Share, for aggregate proceeds of up to $813,000 (the " Offering ")

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (" Common Share ") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a " Warrant ").

Each FT Share will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (" Common Share ").

Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share (each, a " Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of $0.10 per Warrant Share until 4:30 pm (Pacific Standard time) on that date that is 36 months from the closing date of the Offering (the " Expiry Time ").

The Warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry option whereby the Company can trigger an accelerated 30- day expiry of the Warrants if the closing price of the Company's Common Shares listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") remain higher than $1.00 for 10 consecutive trading days. On the 10th consecutive trading day above $1.00 (the " Acceleration Trigger Date "), the Expiry Time may be accelerated to 30 trading days after the Acceleration Trigger Date by the issuance of a news release announcing such acceleration, within two trading days of the Acceleration Trigger Date.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur as soon as practicable and prior to October 7, 2024 and is subject to all customary approvals. Proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the Company's planned exploration and drilling programs on its Drayton-Black Lake Project and Contact Bay, in addition to general working capital. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period under applicable securities laws. In connection with the Offering, certain finders may receive a cash fee and/or non-transferable finder warrants.

A Finder's Fee equal to 6% cash and compensation warrant (the " Compensation Warrant ") equal to 6% of the number of Units or FT Shares, as applicable, issued pursuant to the Offering may be payable on certain orders in accordance with CSE rules. Each Compensation Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common

Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05, for a period of 36 months

following the Closing Date.

"We are immensely grateful for the unwavering support from current institutional holders, existing and newly welcomed stakeholders Altitude and ECM both on market and in the private placement. The alignment of our collective vision has been a driving force, and we look forward to the positive impact this will have on our future endeavors. With everyone's support, we anticipate a quick and successful closure." Commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director.

ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake, Contact Bay and Scattergood projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt . The projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

For further information, please contact:

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA

President, CEO and Director

Phone: (905) 505-0918

Email: peter@heritagemining.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Heritage MiningHML:CCCSE:HMLBase Metals Investing
HML:CC
Heritage Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Heritage Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Heritage Mining (CSE:HML)

Heritage Mining


Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Identifies Intrusion-Related Mineralization at Zone 3

Heritage Mining Identifies Intrusion-Related Mineralization at Zone 3

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Intersects Visible Gold and Multiple Zones of Sulfide Mineralization - 4 Holes Rush Au Analysis

Intersects Visible Gold and Multiple Zones of Sulfide Mineralization - 4 Holes Rush Au Analysis

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Zone 3 Successful SGH Soil Survey

Heritage Mining Zone 3 Successful SGH Soil Survey

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Reports Successful SGH Orientation Survey

Heritage Mining Reports Successful SGH Orientation Survey

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Fully Subscribed Non Brokered Private Placement Totaling $750,000

Heritage Mining Announces Fully Subscribed Non Brokered Private Placement Totaling $750,000

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - June 1 8 2024 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its $750,000 non-brokered private placement previously announced on June 12, 2024 (the " Offering ") is now fully subscribed. Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage, has subscribed for 2,430,000 Units (as defined below) at an aggregate purchase price of C$121,500.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD WELCOMES FEDERAL FUNDING FOR B.C.-YUKON GRID CONNECT PROJECT

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD WELCOMES FEDERAL FUNDING FOR B.C.-YUKON GRID CONNECT PROJECT

 western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) welcomes the recent announcement by Natural Resources Canada ("NRCan"), conditionally approving C$40 million in federal funding to undertake pre-feasibility activities to advance a high-voltage transmission line network connecting the Yukon electrical grid to the North American grid in British Columbia . This funding would be provided through the Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund ("CMIF").

The announcement was made on September 20, 2024 , by the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, with the Honourable Josie Osborne, British Columbia's Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, and the Honourable Ranj Pillai, Premier of the Yukon .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Thick High-Grade Copper in Deep Drilling at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Thick High-Grade Copper in Deep Drilling at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Large copper system at depth confirmed by assays with up to 3.7% Cu

Drilling Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Critical Minerals Generates USD$95,000 in Revenue from Bull River Mine

Canadian Critical Minerals Generates USD$95,000 in Revenue from Bull River Mine

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") is pleased to report revenues for the Company from the sale of stockpiled copper, gold and silver mineralized material at the Bull River Mine ("BRM") project near Cranbrook, BC. During the month of August 2024, the Company trucked 434 dry metric tonnes ("dmt") of sorted mineralized material to New Afton and the Company received a provisional payment of approximately USD$95,000 for the August 2024 shipments. The mineralized material sent to New Afton graded 3.33% Cu, 0.64 gt Au and 26.7 gt Ag.

The Company was unable to use the ore sorter for 10 days in early August 2024 because the stockpile of previously crushed and screened coarse material had been exhausted by the end of July 2024 and the contractor responsible for operating the crushing and screening plant incurred delays in remobilizing equipment and crews back to the mine site. This resulted in less concentrated ore being produced by the ore sorter through the month. A larger crushing and screening plant was recommissioned in mid-August 2024 and the unit is performing extremely well. Based on the current levels of productivity the Company expects that the entire surface stockpile, estimated at approximately 180,000 tonnes, will be crushed and screened by late September 2024 to early October 2024. To-date in September 2024, the Company has already exceeded the amount of material trucked to New Afton in August 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals Intersects Polymetallic VMS Mineralization at Sesmarias

Avrupa Minerals Intersects Polymetallic VMS Mineralization at Sesmarias

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Announces Voting Results from Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders and Grant of Options and Share Units

Awalé Announces Voting Results from Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders and Grant of Options and Share Units

Awalé Resources Limited. (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders which was held on September 17, 2024, in Toronto, ON (the "Meeting"). Full details of all the voting results for the 2024 Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 29,825,288 representing 34.36% of the Company's outstanding shares.

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Announces Closing of Third Tranche, Extension of Non-Brokered Private Placement, and Insider Subscriptions

Bold Ventures Announces Closing of Third Tranche, Extension of Non-Brokered Private Placement, and Insider Subscriptions

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated July 4, 2024, August 1, 2024, August 19, 2024, and August 22, 2024 it has completed the third tranche of a non-brokered private placement offering with the placement of 737,500 WC Units (as defined below) for aggregate gross proceeds of $29,500.00 (the "Third Closing"). The Company has now raised $224,200 in total through the placement of 5,205,000 WC Units and 320,000 FT Units

The Offering

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Heritage Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Heritage Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Provides Corporate Update and Grants Incentive Stock Options

Nuclear Fuels Extends Spur Zone Mineralization Over 1,000 Feet and Reports Best Intercept to Date from the Saddle Zone at the Kaycee Uranium Project

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD WELCOMES FEDERAL FUNDING FOR B.C.-YUKON GRID CONNECT PROJECT

Baselode Defines the Significance of Massive Clay Alteration System Identified on Hook Uranium Project

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Provides Corporate Update and Grants Incentive Stock Options

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Extends Spur Zone Mineralization Over 1,000 Feet and Reports Best Intercept to Date from the Saddle Zone at the Kaycee Uranium Project

Energy Investing

Baselode Defines the Significance of Massive Clay Alteration System Identified on Hook Uranium Project

oil and gas investing

Operations Update

Copper Investing

American West Signs Formal Agreement for A$18.8 Million Royalty Funding for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Rare Earth Investing

ChemX Granted HiPurA® HPA New Zealand Patent and Pilot Plant Progress

Copper Investing

Multiple Exciting High-Potential VMS Targets Identified at Evelyn

×