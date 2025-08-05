Heritage Mining Announces Closing of Tranche One of LIFE Offering

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of Tranche One of LIFE Offering

 

(TheNewswire)

 
      
  Heritage Mining Ltd. 
             
 

 

 

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - August 5, 2025 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated July 22, 2025, it has closed the first tranche of the non-brokered listed issuer financing exemption (" LIFE ") private placement of 17,687,714 units, of the max offering, 18,187,725 units (" Units ") at a price of $0.035 per Unit for gross proceeds of ~C$619,070, of the max offering, C$636,570 (the " Offering "). The Company anticipates closing of final tranche in short order.

 

A non-brokered "best-efforts basis" LIFE financing of up to 18,187,725 units (the " LIFE Offering ") for gross proceeds of up to $635,570 for units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.035 per Unit, with each Unit being comprised of one (1) common share of the Company (each a " Common Share ") and one (1) common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant ") granting the holder the right to purchase one (1) additional Common Share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.05 at any time on or before 36 months from the Closing Date (as defined herein), which securities shall be offered pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 ").

 

The Company paid an aggregate ~C$$43,335 in cash commissions and issued an aggregate 1,238,139 compensation options (the " Compensation Options ") in connection with the Offering. Each Compensation Option entitles the holder to acquire one additional Unit at a price of $0.035 for a period of 36 months following the date of issuance.

 

Proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the Company's previously announced exploration and drilling program on its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project and Contact Bay, in addition to general working capital .  

 

  "We are very pleased to have closed the first tranche of the LIFE Offering successfully and appreciate the continued support from both new and existing shareholders. Notably, we received lead orders totaling approximately $450,000, a strong endorsement from a strategic investor who share our long-term vision.  

 

  With the majority of our results from our 2025 exploration program still outstanding, we look forward to communicating results as they are received and reporting back shortly on our due diligence site visit to the Melba Project."   Commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO, and Director of Heritage Mining Ltd.  

 

    ABOUT   HERITAGE   MINING   LTD.  

 

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt. Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

 

For further information, please contact:  

 

    Heritage   Mining   Ltd.  

 

Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA President, CEO and Director Phone: (905) 505-0918

 

Email:   peter@heritagemining.ca   

 

  FORWARD-LOOKING   STATEMENTS  

 

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.

 

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents,

 

risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.

 

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and   prospective   purchasers.   Any   such   offering   will   be   made   in   reliance   upon   exemptions   from   the   prospectus   and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

 

  NOT   INTENDED   FOR   DISTRIBUTION   TO   UNITED   STATES   NEWS   WIRE   SERVICES   OR   FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES  

 

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

 

 

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Heritage MiningHML:CCCSE:HMLBase Metals Investing
HML:CC
Heritage Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Heritage Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Heritage Mining (CSE:HML)

Heritage Mining


Keep reading...Show less

District-Scale Opportunities with Historically Promising Assets

Heritage Announces LIFE Offering and Provides Corporate and Exploration Update

Heritage Announces LIFE Offering and Provides Corporate and Exploration Update

 

(TheNewswire)

 
      
  Heritage Mining Ltd. 
             
 

  NOT   INTENDED   FOR   DISTRIBUTION   TO   UNITED   STATES   NEWS   WIRE   SERVICES   OR   FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES  

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Provides Corporate Update

Heritage Mining Provides Corporate Update

 

(TheNewswire)

 
      
  Heritage Mining Ltd. 
             
 

  NOT   INTENDED   FOR   DISTRIBUTION   TO   UNITED   STATES   NEWS   WIRE   SERVICES   OR   FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES  

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Intersects ~46 Metre Quartz-Sulfide Vein in second Hole at Zone 3 Extension

Heritage Intersects ~46 Metre Quartz-Sulfide Vein in second Hole at Zone 3 Extension

 

(TheNewswire)

 
      
  Heritage Mining Ltd. 
             
 

  Widest Vein Ever Intersected at Drayton-Black Lake  

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Closing of Strategic Investment

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of Strategic Investment

 

(TheNewswire)

 
      
  Heritage Mining Ltd. 
             
 

 

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Encouraging Gold Results from New Millennium Drill Program and provides Exploration Update and Strategic Investment

Heritage Mining Announces Encouraging Gold Results from New Millennium Drill Program and provides Exploration Update and Strategic Investment

 

(TheNewswire)

 
      
  Heritage Mining Ltd. 
             
 

  NOT   INTENDED   FOR   DISTRIBUTION   TO   UNITED   STATES   NEWS   WIRE   SERVICES   OR   FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES  

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sun Summit Provides Exploration Plan for Theory Project, in BC's Toodoggone District

Sun Summit Provides Exploration Plan for Theory Project, in BC's Toodoggone District

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an overview of its upcoming exploration program at the Theory Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia (the "Theory Project").

The Theory Project borders Thesis Gold's Ranch Project to the north and is located within 10 km to the northwest of Sun Summit's JD Project. Sun Summit signed an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. to earn up to a 100% interest in 10,000 hectares of mineral claims in the highly prospective Toodoggone Mining District, British Columbia (for additional details, refer to the news release of the Company dated March 17, 2025).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Acquisition of Transformational Gold Project

Acquisition of Transformational Gold Project

Altair Minerals (ALR:AU) has announced Acquisition of Transformational Gold Project

Download the PDF here.

OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 7th

OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 7th

 

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference to be held August 7 th .

 

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

  REGISTER HERE   

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
COB: Halls Creek Project Review Targets Major Uplift

COB: Halls Creek Project Review Targets Major Uplift

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced COB: Halls Creek Project Review Targets Major Uplift

Download the PDF here.

Augustus Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Augustus Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Augustus Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Download the PDF here.

Music Well Exploration Update

Music Well Exploration Update

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Music Well Exploration Update

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Heritage Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Heritage Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

North Bay Resources Advances Development of Massive Sulphide Zone at Fran Gold Project, British Columbia

SAGA Metals Confirms a 3 km Continuous Magnetic Anomaly in the Trapper Zone at the 100% Owned Radar Titanium Property in Labrador, Canada & Provides Corporate Update

Homerun Collaborates with Igraine PLC to Launch Rapid-Deployment EV Charging and Battery Storage Solutions for UK Auto Sector

RUA GOLD Expands Reefton Drill Program and Provides Strategic Outlook

Related News

Gold Investing

North Bay Resources Advances Development of Massive Sulphide Zone at Fran Gold Project, British Columbia

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Confirms a 3 km Continuous Magnetic Anomaly in the Trapper Zone at the 100% Owned Radar Titanium Property in Labrador, Canada & Provides Corporate Update

Energy Investing

Homerun Collaborates with Igraine PLC to Launch Rapid-Deployment EV Charging and Battery Storage Solutions for UK Auto Sector

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD Expands Reefton Drill Program and Provides Strategic Outlook

Precious Metals Investing

FinEx Metals Commences Drill Program At Ruoppa Gold Project

gold investing

Fortune Bay Announces Option Agreement for the Woods Uranium Projects

Gold Investing

Diggers and Dealers 2025 Presentation

×