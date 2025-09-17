Hercules Metals Intersects 81 m of 1.5% Copper Within 346 m of 0.66% Copper in First 2025 Drill Hole Completed at the Leviathan Porphyry System in Idaho

Strong hypogene enrichment intersected in first 220 m step-out; subsequent drilling designed to extend continuity southward, toward a significantly stronger MT anomaly

  • Strong Start to 2025 Drill Campaign - HER-25-02, the first 2025 hole completed to target - a 220 m step-out northeast of 2024 drill hole HER-24-12 - intersected high-grade hypogene enrichment grading:
    • 1.5% Cu and 8.9 g/t Ag over 81 m,
    • Within a larger interval of 127 m of 1.1% Cu and 7.0 g/t Ag,
    • All within a broad 346 m intercept of 0.66% Cu, 3.2 g/t Ag and 78 ppm Mo.
  • Drilling Continues to Validate Model, with Hit Rate Increasing - A breakthrough 3D model of the Leviathan porphyry system was completed over the winter, leading to significantly improved drill targeting in 2025. Drillholes are now oriented northwest, perpendicular to the porphyry system, leading to more holes intersecting and growing the Leviathan porphyry system.
  • Hypogene Enrichment Better Identified - Hole 25-02 intersected strong bornite-chalcocite hypogene enrichment associated with a potential early mineral porphyry at the centre of the system, with subsequent drilling designed to further extend continuity of the enrichment zone, within and around the early mineral porphyry centre.
  • Geophysical Conductivity Intensifying to the South - A new magnetotelluric ("MT") survey recently demonstrated that copper mineralization at Leviathan carries a strong conductivity response which continuously intensifies southward for several kilometres beyond the limit of drilling, hinting at the possibility for additional porphyry centres in the Southern Flats zone.
  • Improved Efficiency of 2025 Drill Program - 2025 drilling is progressing efficiently, with over 11,000 m drilled in thirteen (13) completed holes, five (5) in-progress holes, three (3) RC pre-collar holes, and only one (1) short, abandoned hole, (HER-25-01).

Hercules Metals Corp. (TSXV: BIG,OTC:BADEF) (OTCQB: BADEF) (FSE: C0X) ("Hercules" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its first completed hole of the 2025 drilling season at its flagship Leviathan porphyry copper discovery on its Hercules Property in western Idaho (the "Property"). A 220 m step-out hole, HER-25-02, intersected high-grade mineralization consisting of 81 m grading 1.5% Cu and 8.9 gt Ag, within a larger interval of 127 m grading 1.1% Cu and 7 gt Ag, which sits within a broad zone of 346 m grading 0.66% Cu, 3.2 gt Ag and 78 ppm Mo. The upper high-grade subintervals are associated with strong bornite-chalcocite hypogene enrichment mineralization at the centre of the system. Hole 25-02 has extended the strike length of the system to 1.3 km, while a series of northwest-oriented fences are now targeting extensions of this high-grade centre along strike to the south, at 200 m spacing.

Table 1: HER-25-02 Highlight Intervals

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Ag (g/t) Mo (ppm)
HER-25-02 316.75 332.23 15.5 1.28 22.8 36
AND 434.34 820.25 385.9 0.61 3.0 77
including 440.44 786.38 345.9 0.66 3.2 78
including 440.44 566.93 126.5 1.10 7.0 45
including 440.44 521.21 80.8 1.49 8.9 41

 

Chris Paul, CEO and Director of Hercules Metals, commented, "The results from the first hole of Hercules' 2025 drill program show not only strong grades unique to the Leviathan porphyry, but also provide evidence that the secondary hypogene enrichment thickens at the centre of the system. These results are a credit in large part to our team's development of the robust 3D geological model this winter, which allowed us to systematically home in on this high-grade centre. Thus far, the model has resulted in a significantly greater understanding of the controls on mineralization, which we expect will translate into further exploration success moving forward. I look forward to providing additional updates over the next several months as results will now continue to come in."

Mr. Paul continued, "As we continue vectoring in on the high-grade center, it appears we're only just beginning to comprehend the scale of this newly-discovered porphyry system. The new Property-wide MT survey announced in August has demonstrated a remarkable correlation with drilled mineralization, which not only provides added confidence in the model, but suggests the potential to extend it upwards of 5 km in total strike length.

"Additionally, porphyry systems occur in clusters, and we're seeing a multitude of evidence for the potential to discover additional centres within a large north-south copper trend on the Hercules Property. With the help of modern advancements in deep-seeking MT geophysical technology, we're able to continue expanding on the large Leviathan system as we work to discover more high-grade results along trend."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9425/266778_3a46225744e728d5_002full.jpg

Figure 1: Examples of hypogene enrichment at Leviathan. A. Hypogene chalcocite veins and disseminations. B. Covellite (blue, white circle) intergrown and encompassed within thick chalcocite veins and disseminations. C. Covellite (blue, white circle), rimmed by bornite (purple), complexly intergrown with pyrite, indicative of high-sulfidation conditions (hypogene enrichment). D. Covellite (blue) and bornite (purple) veins crosscut by later chalcopyrite veins. All core HQ size.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9425/266778_3a46225744e728d5_002full.jpg

CORE PHOTOS FOR ENTIRE INTERVAL AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING AT:

https://www.herculesmetals.com/hercules/core-photos/

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9425/266778_3a46225744e728d5_003.jpg

Figure 2: Drill plan showing MT conductivity 800 m below surface. Hotter colours are more conductive. The Leviathan conductivity anomaly extends south below the Southern Flats zone where it swells to over 3 km wide and forms a circular bullseye (northern half shown). Grade bars for copper (orange) and molybdenum (blue) are shown, with emphasis on the reported drill hole, HER-25-02. Also shown is the location of Figure 2's cross-section (A-A'). 

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9425/266778_3a46225744e728d5_003full.jpg

August MT Survey Results and New "Donut" Anomaly

On August 27, 2025, the Company announced the results of a large-scale, ground-based MT survey, which modelled resistivity/conductivity across a >100 square kilometre area to over 6 km depth. The survey revealed a significant new conductivity anomaly which shows remarkable alignment with copper mineralization drilled across over 1.3 kilometres of strike length to date at Leviathan. Interestingly, the Leviathan anomaly continues for several kilometres south from the limit of drilling and intensifies to form a broad circular bullseye target, over 3 km in diameter, termed the "Donut" anomaly, partially shown in Figure 1's drill plan.

While definition drilling of Leviathan progresses on 200 m spaced fences, two in-progress holes have now begun drilling the Donut anomaly, with one hole (HER-25-16) testing the highly conductive (

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9425/266778_3a46225744e728d5_004.jpg

Figure 3: HER-25-02 cross-section.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9425/266778_3a46225744e728d5_004full.jpg

Technical Drill Hole Summary

HER-25-02 is a 220 m step-out northeast and along strike from 2024 drill hole HER-24-12, which intersected 338 m of 0.47% Cu. HER-25-02 was collared in the hanging wall of the central porphyry complex where it first encountered 15.5 m of 1.3% Cu and 23 g/t Ag in strong bornite-chalcocite mineralization in the hanging wall of a late intermineral porphyry. Upon exiting the late intermineral porphyry, the hole once again entered strong bornite-chalcocite mineralization, centred on an early intermineral porphyry, characterized by crowded quartz phenocrysts and a high density of early halo, A-, and C- type porphyry veins, which graded 1.5% Cu and 8.9 g/t Ag, within a larger interval of 1.1% Cu and 7 g/t Ag over 127 m, all within a broad zone of 346 m grading 0.66% Cu, 3.2 g/t Ag and 78 ppm Mo. Mineralization gradually transitioned outward, in the footwall of the early mineral porphyry, to chalcopyrite-pyrite, and eventually into the footwall pyrite halo of the system, with intense quartz-sericite-pyrite (QSP/phyllic) alteration, where the hole was terminated.

Table 2: HER-25-02 Surveyed Drill Collar Location

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Depth (m) Azimuth Dip
HER-25-02 512093.8 4956824.3 1588.2 929.64 314.51 -58.06

 

Sample Analysis and QAQC

All drill core samples were prepped and analyzed at MSA Labs in Langley, British Columbia, an ISO 17025 and ISO 9001 certified laboratory. Samples were dried and crushed to 2 mm, from which a 250 g sub-sample split was then pulverized to 85% passing a 75 micron sieve. Following preparation, assays were determined by the IMS-230 method. A 0.25 g aliquot of the prepared pulp was digested in a 4-acid solution consisting of hydrochloric, nitric, perchloric and hydrofluoric acids. 4-acid is a near total digest and only the most highly resistant minerals are not dissolved. The resulting solution was analyzed via ICP-MS and ICP-ES for 48 elements and was corrected for inter-element spectral interferences. Lower detection limits for this procedure are 0.01 ppm for silver, 0.5 ppm for lead, 2 ppm for zinc, and 0.2 ppm for copper. Mercury is not reported due to volatilization in reaction with hydrofluoric acid and gold is not reported due to the small, 0.25 g aliquot size being insufficient to overcome the nugget effect.

Samples with initial results beyond the upper detection limit of the IMS-230 method were analyzed by procedures ICF-6Ag, ICF-6Cu, ICF-6Pb and ICF-6Zn. The thresholds are 100 ppm for silver, and >1% for copper, lead and zinc.

A 30 g split from the crushed and pulverized samples are being composited into larger 300 g composite samples (consisting of ten continuous samples) and will be analyzed for gold utilizing CPA-Au1 photon assay method. Any material gold results from the composite samples will require additional analytical work for reporting.

MSA Labs employs internal quality control standards, duplicates and blank samples at set frequencies.

Blind certified reference materials (CRMs) and blank samples were systematically inserted by the Company into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance/quality control protocol.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Dillon Hume, P.Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for the Company. Mr. Hume is a "Qualified Person" for Hercules Metals within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Hercules Metals Corp.

Hercules Metals Corp. (TSXV: BIG,OTC:BADEF) (OTCQB: BADEF) (FSE: C0X) is an exploration Company focused on developing America's newest porphyry copper district, in Idaho.

The 100% owned Hercules Project located northwest of Cambridge, hosts the newly discovered Leviathan porphyry copper system, one of the most important new discoveries in the region to date. The Company is well positioned for growth through continued drilling, supported by a strategic investment from Barrick Mining Corporation.

With the potential for significant scale, the Company's management and board of directors aims to build on its proven track record which includes the discovery and development of numerous precious metals projects worldwide.

For further information, please contact:

Chris Paul
CEO & Director
Telephone: +1 (604) 670-5527
Email: chris@herculesmetals.com

Greg DiTomaso
Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 (647) 243-4074
Email: gditomaso@herculesmetals.com

Dillon Hume
VP, Exploration
Telephone: +1 (604) 283-2043
Email: dhume@herculesmetals.com

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. Any securities referred to herein have not and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws of an exemption from such registration is available.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may include, without limitation, the expected execution of future exploration programs on the Property; assay results of future drill holes; results of operations, and the expected financial performance of the Company.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by its nature, forward-looking information involves assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; the COVID-19 pandemic; adverse industry events; the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the timing of such approvals; that the Company maintains good relationships with the communities in which it operates or proposes to operate, future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the risk that any of the assumptions prove not to be valid or reliable, which could result in delays, or cessation in planned work, risks associated with the interpretation of data, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, the possibility that results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, as well as other assumptions risks and uncertainties applicable to mineral exploration and development activities and to the Company, including as set forth in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF HERCULES METALS AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE HERCULES METALS MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266778

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Bald Eagle GoldTSXV:BIG
BIG:CA
Bald Eagle Gold

Bald Eagle Gold

Overview

It can be difficult finding a viable asset to develop for emerging mining and exploration companies. Luckily, the right management team operating in the right jurisdiction can push even junior players into the big leagues.

One of the US' most prolific mining districts is Nevada. According to the Fraser Institute, the state ranks as one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. Nevada hosts the perfect mix of existing infrastructure, a skilled local workforce and favorable warm weather year-round, which presents emerging mining companies with exceptional discovery potential and economic prospects.

Keep reading...Show less

Acquiring and Exploring Early-Stage Gold Assets in Mining-Friendly Gold Districts of North America

Bald Eagle Files National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for its Hercules Silver Project in Idaho

Bald Eagle Files National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for its Hercules Silver Project in Idaho

 Bald Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: BIG) (OTCBQ: BADEF) (" Bald Eagle " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce today that it has filed on SEDAR a technical report (the " Technical Report ") pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") for its Hercules Silver Project located within the under-explored Cuddy Mountain mining district in West Central Idaho.

The Technical Report, titled "Technical Report for the Hercules Silver Project, Washington County, Idaho , USA" was independently prepared for Bald Eagle by Mr. Donald E. Cameron , P.Geo, LG, SME-RM of Cameron Resource Consulting, LLC, an independent and "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101 (the " Author "). The Technical Report is dated February 9 th , 2022, with an effective date of November 15, 2021 , and has been filed on the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and is also available on Bald Eagle's website at www.baldeaglegold.com .

Chris Paul , CEO of Bald Eagle, commented: "We are pleased to have published a Technical Report on our newly acquired Hercules Silver project in Idaho . This Technical Report is the culmination of many months of digitization and in-depth research, involving the review of several hundred historical reports on the project. This report, which was prepared by Mr. Donald E. Cameron , P.Geo, LG, SME-RM, provides a comprehensive overview of all aspects of the project. We encourage all interested investors who would like to learn more about the project and its history to download the report which is now available on SEDAR."

The technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Donald E. Cameron, P.Geo, LG, SME-RM of Cameron Resource Consulting, LLC (CRC), a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.  Mr. Cameron has 45 years of experience working in exploration and mining of precious and base metals on five continents. He has served in the capacity of Chief Geologist at the Cannon Mine for Asamera Minerals, Inc., Chief Geologist for Hecla Mining Company, Chief Geologist-- Operations for Bema Gold Corp. and as Director of Technical Services, Russia and South America for Kinross Gold Corp.  Since 2011, Mr. Cameron has carried out diverse assignments for several junior and major companies, including district mapping, drill planning, resource estimation, audit and due diligence, and ongoing support for new small and major mines through his company, CRC.  Through CRC, he is the developer of the StopeCalc TM app for underground mine grade control.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. is a junior mining corporation focused on the exploration and development of the Hercules Silver Project, northwest of Cambridge, Idaho . The Corporation's management team brings extensive and successful international experience with a focus on identifying and acquiring prospective and under-explored precious metals properties worldwide. The board of directors have an established track record of creating significant returns for investors and have demonstrated access to capital to advance the development of assets. From time to time, the Corporation may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States . Any securities referred to herein have not and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws of an exemption from such registration is available.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Peter Simeon
Chairman of the Board & Director

SOURCE Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/10/c9451.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bald Eagle Announces Executive Officer Appointments

Bald Eagle Announces Executive Officer Appointments

Bald Eagle Appoints Chris Paul as Chief Executive Officer, Antoine Soucy-Fradette as Vice President of Exploration and Peter Simeon as Chairman of the Board

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES/

TORONTO , Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ Bald Eagle Gold Corp. (" Bald Eagle " or the " Corporation ") (TSXV: BIG) (OTCBQ: BADEF) announces the appointment of Christopher Paul as Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation. Mr. Paul holds a B.Sc. in Geology from Simon Fraser University and a Diploma in Mining & Mineral Exploration Technology from the British Columbia Institute of Technology. He is the Principal and Founder of Ridgeline Exploration Services, a technical services company which was acquired by Goldspot Discoveries Corp. in 2021. Raymond Harari will step down as Chief Executive Officer and will continue as President of the Corporation.

In addition, Antoine Soucy-Fradette has been appointed as VP Exploration of the Corporation. Antoine holds a B. Eng. In Geological Engineering from Laval University and brings strong precious metals experience to the Company, with previous success ranging from Greenfields to Brownfields exploration projects throughout Quebec , Ontario , the Yukon Territories and British Columbia . Antoine was fundamental in the exploration, development, and advancement of the Bralorne Gold Project in British Columbia , with resources of over half a million ounces of gold.

Chris Paul stated: "I'm very excited to be joining Bald Eagle's management team, alongside Antoine Soucy-Fradette as we look to lead the exploration and development of the Company's newly acquired Hercules Silver project in Idaho . The recent acquisition gives the Company strong leverage to a rising silver price environment at a time when inflation is forecasted to remain high for the foreseeable future. Idaho was ranked 9 th in the world in the Fraser Institute's Mining Attractiveness Index and #1 in the Policy Perception Index. Bald Eagle is uniquely positioned with 100% ownership in one of the few pure-play silver projects available on the market. The project's strong historic results and politically favourable location provide a rare opportunity, of which I am very excited to be a part of."

Furthermore, Peter Simeon , a current director of the Company, has been appointed Chairman of the Board.

The Corporation also announces the grant of 1,700,000 restricted share units (" RSUs ") to a senior officer of the Corporation pursuant to the Corporation's restricted share unit plan which was approved by shareholders on February 12, 2021 (the " RSU Plan "). The RSUs will vest immediately. Upon vesting, the RSUs entitle the holder to payment in cash or common shares in the capital of the Corporation, or a combination thereof, in accordance with the RSU Plan.

The Corporation also announces the grant of 1,200,000 incentive stock options (" Options ") to an officer of the Corporation pursuant to the Corporation's incentive stock option plan which was approved by shareholders on February 12, 2021 (the " Option Plan "). Twenty-five per cent (25%) of the Options will vest in six (6) months and 25% every six (6) months thereafter

About Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. is a junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of the Hercules Silver Project, northwest of Cambridge, Idaho . The Company's management team brings extensive and successful international experience with a focus on identifying and acquiring prospective and under-explored precious metals properties worldwide. The board of directors have an established track record of creating significant returns for investors and have demonstrated access to capital to advance the development of assets. From time to time, the Company may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States . Any securities referred to herein have not and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws of an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information in this press release may include, without limitation, the vesting of RSUs and Options and the business and strategic plans of Bald Eagle.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Bald Eagle, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although Bald Eagle has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Bald Eagle does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/25/c3205.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bald Eagle Announces Resignation of Board Member

Bald Eagle Announces Resignation of Board Member

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. (" Bald Eagle " or the " Corporation ") (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) announces today that Mr. Sidney Himmel has resigned from the board of directors of the Corporation in order to pursue other interests. The board has accepted his resignation. The Corporation thanks Mr. Himmel for his valuable contributions and wishes him great success in his future endeavors.

As a result of these announced changes, the Board will be composed of Raymond D. Harari , Darren Collins , Peter Simeon , Nicholas Tintor and Christopher Paul . The senior operating executives of the Company will be Mr. Raymond D. Harari as Chief Executive Officer and President and Darren Collins as Chief Financial Officer.

About Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. is a junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of the Hercules Silver Project, northwest of Cambridge, Idaho . The Company's management team brings extensive and successful international experience with a focus on identifying and acquiring prospective and under-explored precious metals properties worldwide. The board of directors have an established track record of creating significant returns for investors and have demonstrated access to capital to advance the development of assets. From time to time, the Company may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Raymond D. Harari
CEO, President & Director

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/18/c5075.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:BIG

Bald Eagle Appoints Darren Collins to the Board of Directors

 Bald Eagle Gold Corp. (" Bald Eagle " or the " Company ") (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Mr. Darren Collins the Chief Financial Officer of the Company to the board of directors of the Company  (the " Board "). In addition, Mr. Marc-André Lavoie has resigned from the Board. The Board thanks Mr. Lavoie for his service as a director.

As a result of these announced changes, the Board will be composed of Sidney Himmel , Raymond Harari , Darren Collins , Peter Simeon , and Nicholas Tintor . The senior operating executives of the Company will be Mr. Raymond Harari as President, Sidney Himmel as Executive Chairman and Darren Collins as Chief Financial Officer.

About Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. is a junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of advanced exploration assets in known precious metals districts in the Americas. The Company's objective is to acquire advanced exploration projects for exploration and development. Advancing acquired properties will be through evaluating historical data and utilizing modern exploration techniques and geological concepts. The management team and board of directors of the Company have an established track record of creating significant returns for investors and have demonstrated access to capital to advance the development of assets.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Raymond Harari
President & Director

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/29/c7276.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
cyp stockhouse

Bald Eagle Announces Closing of Assignment of Interest in Hot Springs Joint Venture for USD$1.27 Million

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES/

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. (" Bald Eagle " or the " Company ") (TSXV: BIG) (OTCBQ: BADEF)  announces that, further to the Company's press release dated October 4, 2021 the Company, has completed the transaction (the " Transaction ") involving the assignment of its 50% joint venture interest in certain unpatented mineral claims and leases in Nevada forming the Hot Springs property (the " Hot Springs Property ") to Huizenga Exploration Group, LLC (" HEG ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Earthwise Minerals (CSE:WISE)

Earthwise Minerals: Advancing the Iron Range Gold Project in BC

Keep reading...Show less
Chen Lin, silver bars.

Chen Lin: Gold, Silver Prices Breaking Out, My Stock Strategy Now

Chen Lin of Lin Asset Management discusses what's behind gold's latest price move.

"Recently the stock in China's gold futures market just went parabolic — that actually preceded the recent gold breakout ... both had been rangebound for a long, long time, and then suddenly started breaking out two weeks ago," the expert explained.

Keep reading...Show less
Earthwise Minerals (CSE:WISE)

Earthwise Minerals

Keep reading...Show less
Red pushpin marking Queensland on a detailed map of Australia.

Newmont Withdraws from Mount Coolon Joint Venture, GBM Regains Full Ownership

GBM Resources (ASX:GBZ) announced it has regained ownership of the Mount Coolon gold project in Queensland following Newmont’s (TSX:NEM,NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM) termination of a 2022 farm-in agreement.

GBM made the deal with Newcrest Mining before that company was acquired by Newmont in 2023.

Newmont's withdrawal is part of its focus on divesting non-core assets to hone in on its more profitable and stable tier one operations. The company has made substantial adjustments to its portfolio this year.

Keep reading...Show less
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security.

And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:ANKOF

Angkor Resources: Unlocking Cambodia’s Resource Potential through Energy and Minerals Assets

Keep reading...Show less

×