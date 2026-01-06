Helping Los Angeles Heal: JPMorganChase Marks A Year of Support for Wildfire Recovery

Today, JPMorganChase announced its continued investment in Los Angeles's wildfire recovery efforts, reaffirming its ongoing support to building resilience and hope for Angelenos.
JPMorganChase recognizes its business is only as strong as the communities it serves and has spent significant time with clients, customers, policymakers, and community leaders across Los Angeles to strategically deploy resources, including more than $9 million in philanthropic contributions, in support of wildfire recovery.
"As a proud Angeleno, I've seen firsthand the heartbreak and devastation these wildfires have caused," said Diedra Porché, Regional Chair of the California and West Market Leadership Teams at JPMorganChase. "We all know someone who has lost a home, a favorite restaurant, or a cherished space in the community. JPMorganChase stands with Los Angeles, not only in times of disaster, but every day for the past 135 years as a dedicated partner in the region's future. Our investments in wildfire recovery over the past year are a testament to our unwavering support to California and the people who call it home."
Immediate Disaster Relief When wildfires spread through Los Angeles in January 2025, JPMorganChase acted swiftly to help deliver immediate relief to those most affected. The Altadena Chase branch quickly reopened so that residents could access essential banking services, seek guidance, and find reassurance during uncertain times. At the Pacific Palisades branch, more than 660 safe deposit boxes were recovered and safely transferred to a new location for customers to claim their property. The firm also provided more than $2 million in emergency philanthropic contributions to the American Red Cross, California Community Foundation, and United Way of Greater Los Angeles part of the over $275 million collectively raised by these organizations which helped serve more than 160,000 people, distribute over 170,000 meals, provide financial aid to more than 30,000 households, and support hundreds of local nonprofits in urgent relief and long-term recovery.
Housing & Home Lending Relief
Over the past year, JPMorganChase has provided meaningful home lending relief to homeowners in Altadena and Pacific Palisades, offering mortgage forbearance and loan modification options to impacted customers and assisting with insurance claims to help residents recover from significant wildfire-related damages. The firm's philanthropic investments helped accelerate the construction and preservation of housing, including through a $3 million philanthropic contribution to Neighborhood Housing Services of Los Angeles County for financial counseling and affordable lending and $1 million to the California Community Foundation to help families secure interim housing and rebuild their homes.
Supporting Small Businesses
JPMorganChase supported small businesses impacted by the wildfires through loan relief, including deferred payments for those affected. The firm also delivered significant philanthropic support to help neighborhoods, small businesses, and families recover. Through $750,000 in philanthropic capital to Pacific Community Ventures and $500,000 to Inclusive Action for the City, the firm helped provide affordable capital, hands-on advising, and emergency resources to small businesses impacted by the wildfires, helping them reopen, rehire staff, and restore jobs.
Volunteerism
From January to November 2025, our employees contributed more than 4,000 volunteer hours in Los Angeles, supporting over 100 local organizations. The firm also matched employee donations dollar-for-dollar to select organizations, totaling $500,000.
Supporting Long-Term Recovery Solutions
A new Chase branch is expected to open in Pacific Palisades in Spring 2026 – replacing the previous location lost to the fire – with its ATM already fully operational since summer 2025. JPMorganChase also contributed $1 million to The Center by Lendistry to research and develop comprehensive financing strategies for wildfire recovery and redevelopment across Los Angeles County, and $130,000 to Pasadena Community Foundation's Altadena Builds Back Foundation to support effective disaster response in Altadena.
Looking Ahead: Investing in Los Angeles's Future
As Los Angeles prepares for major sporting and cultural events in the coming years, JPMorganChase is deepening its support for economic growth for all, particularly in the Crenshaw district which will serve as a hub of economic activity. The firm is proud to support the Crenshaw Cultural District Collaborative and ongoing efforts to ensure that all Angelenos can benefit from the economic activity and opportunities ahead.
For more than 135 years, JPMorganChase has brought the best of our business to help power Los Angeles's economy and serve its communities. Across LA, the firm serves more than 5 million consumer customers and has more than 565,000 small business clients and more than 6,000 employees. With over 335 branches in the region, the firm is deepening relationships and expanding its presence with 28 community branches, including the Crenshaw Community Center branch, where we host events, financial health workshops, skills training and small business pop-ups.
As Los Angeles continues to recover and rebuild, JPMorganChase will be here – investing in the people, neighborhoods, and future of this region for generations.
For more information about JPMorgan Chase's impact in Los Angeles, visit https://www.jpmorganchase.com/communities/losangeles.
