Heliostar Metals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference December 3

Heliostar Metals (TSX.V: HSTR, OTCQX: HSTXF, FRA: RGG1), (" Heliostar " or the " Company ) announced that Vice President Investor Relations & Development Stephen Soock will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Invetor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 3 rd .

DATE : December 3rd
TIME: 2:00 – 2:30pm ET
LINK: REGISTER HERE
Available for 1x1 meetings: December 4 or 8. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

  • Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for Ana Paula Underground showing upside case economics of US$1,012M post tax NPV5 and 51.3% IRR from 101koz/yr over a nine year mine life at $3,800/oz gold
  • Updated Technical Report for La Colorada maximizing near term cash flow with a US$9.4M reduction in initial capex and US$40M increase in base case NPV5
  • Q3 results with record production of 9,165 gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) at an AISC of $1,825/GEO supporting $14.2M of operating income
  • Continued strong Ana Paula infill drill results including 83.2m of 17.35 g/t Au and 70.7m of 9.38 g/t Au and expanded 20,000m drill program

About Heliostar Metals Ltd.

Heliostar is a gold mining and development company with a goal of growing to mid-tier producer status by the end of the decade. The company currently has two producing mines in Mexico - the La Colorada Mine and San Agustin Mine open pit heap leach operations. Heliostar plans to leverage the cash generated by these operations to fund development of its flagship Ana Paula underground project. Ana Paula is a rare combination of bulk tonnage and high grade, with a construction start targeted for 2H 2026 to add 100,000oz/yr to Heliostar's production profile. The company also has a pipeline of other advanced development assets and exploration opportunities across its portfolio to continue to drive growth.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Heliostar Metals Limited
Rob Grey
Investor Relations Manager
(844) 753-0045
rob.grey@heliostarmetals.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

