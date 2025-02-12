Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Heliostar Metals (TSXV:HSTR)

Heliostar Metals: Gold Miner with a Portfolio of Producing, Developing Gold Projects in Mexico


Heliostar Metals (TSXV:HSTR,OTCQX:HSTXF,FRA:RGG1) is an emerging mid-tier gold producer with a clear, execution-focused strategy. The company is on track to go from no gold production in 2023 to 150,000 ounces of annual gold production in just a couple of years. Aiming to unlock high-grade gold production in Mexico’s premier mining regions, Heliostar presents a compelling investment opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on a continued gold bull market.

The company holds two operating mines (San Agustin and La Colorada), two advanced development projects (Ana Paula and Cerro del Gallo), and two additional growth assets (San Antonio and Unga in Alaska). Heliostar is strategically positioned to fund growth through internal cash flow while continuing to expand its resource base.
Heliostar Metals' total gold resourcesPro Forma Total Gold Resources

Heliostar Metals looks forward to scaling its gold production to 150,000 ounces per year in the near term by leveraging producing mines and development assets. San Agustin and La Colorada provide immediate cash flow and serve as the foundation for production growth. At La Colorada, a permitted expansion plan allows for low-cost increases in output, while the advancement of Ana Paula Phase 1 will significantly enhance production capacity.

Company Highlights

  • Heliostar Metals is rapidly advancing from a junior explorer to a mid-tier gold producer, targeting 150,000 oz per year in the near term and 500,000 oz annually by 2030.
  • Heliostar has rapidly expanded its portfolio with key acquisitions, now controlling two producing mines and four advanced-stage growth assets in Mexico. Added 3.5 million measured and indicated gold ounces for just US$15 million, reinforcing a capital-efficient growth model.
  • The company prioritizes capital discipline and low-cost acquisitions to expand its asset base and maintain a lean financial structure. Unlike many juniors who dilute shareholders to grow, Heliostar leveraged gold production cash flows to drive project development.
  • Its flagship project, Ana Paula, is one of Mexico’s highest-grade undeveloped gold projects. The Heliostar team took on the permitted open pit design and revised it to an underground operation. The current mine plan has potential to produce more than 100,000 gold ounces per year.
  • In 2024, Heliostar acquired the La Colorada and San Agustin gold projects. Production at these two mines provide immediate cash flow. That funds Heliostar’s exploration and development without significant dilution.
  • CEO Charles Funk leads a seasoned team of mine builders and exploration experts with a track record of developing world-class deposits.
  • The company also features a favorable shareholder registry: 53 percent institutional investors, 42 percent high-net-worth and retail investors, and 5 percent held by the board and management.

Click here to connect with Heliostar (TSXV:HSTR) to receive an Investor Presentation

Heliostar Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Heliostar Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ms. Vitalina Lyssoun as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective March 3, 2025.

Ms. Lyssoun brings over 16 years of financial expertise, with a focus on the resource sector, to her new role. Most recently, she built and led the corporate accounting team at Gatos Silver Inc., including through their recent merger with First Majestic Silver Corp. Ms. Lyssoun was also responsible for developing Gatos Silver's inaugural Sarbanes-Oxley Act compliance program across the organization. Previously, she held positions of increasing responsibilities at Endeavour Mining Plc and QuadReal Property Group.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Announces 2024 Production and Provides 2025 Production and Cost Guidance

Heliostar Announces 2024 Production and Provides 2025 Production and Cost Guidance

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • 2024 Production of 20,795 GEOs (20,298 gold ounces and 43,076 silver ounces)
  • 2025 Production Guidance of 31,000-41,000 GEOs

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it produced 10,391 Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEOs) (10,156 gold ounce and 20,054 silver ounces) in the fourth quarter of 2024 (the third quarter of the Company's financial year).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Delivers Strong Shallow Oxide Gold Hits at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

Heliostar Delivers Strong Shallow Oxide Gold Hits at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • 5.0m grading 9.69 g/t gold
  • 4.3m grading 9.87 g/t gold
  • 15.0m grading 2.54 g/t gold
  • 11.65m grading 1.86 g/t gold
  • 11.6m grading 1.72 g/t gold
  • 21.6m grading 0.77 g/t gold
  • Continued success from assay results from shallow drilling in areas considered to be waste within the Creston Pit Expansion
  • Higher Grade intercepts demonstrate underground potential beyond the current open pit

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from a 12,500-metre drilling program at the La Colorada Mine in Sonora, Mexico. La Colorada restarted production in early January 2025, and the current drill program is intended to expand the mineral reserves ahead of a Feasibility Study and expansion decision planned for mid-2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Files Technical Reports on Mines and Development Project Recently Acquired in Mexico

Heliostar Files Technical Reports on Mines and Development Project Recently Acquired in Mexico

Company Overview on La Colorada:

  • La Colorada Operations show US$25.9M NPV5, 11.9% IRR, US$53.9M CAPEX and 287k total ounces produced at a US$2,000/oz gold price
  • New mineral reserve at Junkyard Stockpile supports restart of mining at La Colorada that has commenced this month
  • El Crestón expansion at La Colorada is expected to produce over 50,000 ounces of gold per year
  • Current drill program (five drill rigs) is targeting lower CAPEX and increased production for updated technical report planned for mid-2025
Au Price
(US$/oz Au)		Net Cash Flow
(US$M)		After-Tax NPV
@ 5.0% Discount Rate
(US$M)		IRR
(%)		Payback Period
(years)		Payback Multiple
2,000 154.9225.9311.92.21.4
2,600 2158.32110.0334.71.42.3

 

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Plans To Restart Mining Operations at La Colorada Mine, Mexico

Plans To Restart Mining Operations at La Colorada Mine, Mexico

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Heliostar plans to restart mining operations at La Colorada Mine in January, 2025
  • Mining to commence at the Junkyard Stockpile, a focus of recent work programs

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has undertaken a work program at the historical Junkyard Stockpile at the La Colorada Mine and plans to recommence crushing and stacking in January 2025. The planned restart would initially augment and then replace the current gold production from residual leaching at the mine.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Enters into Loan Agreement

JZR Gold Enters into Loan Agreement

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cazaly Resources

Joint Venture Secured over Advanced Gold Project in Western Australia’s World Class Gold Mining District

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX: CAZ, Cazaly, or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive binding agreement with Brightstar Resources Ltd (ASX: BTR), to earn up to 80% equity in the Goongarrie Gold Project (Goongarrie, or the Project).

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Earn-In with Cazaly Resources over Non-Core Goongarrie Project Streamlines Portfolio

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce that a binding Term Sheet has been executed with Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX: CAZ, Cazaly), under which Cazaly is granted an option to elect to earn up to an 80% interest in the Goongarrie Gold Project, by incurring exploration expenditure of up to $3 million.

Keep reading...Show less
Paul Ferguson, CEO of Metals Australia.

Metals Australia Eyes Emerging North American Graphite Supply Chain, CEO Says

Metals Australia (ASX:MLS) CEO Paul Ferguson highlighted the challenges and opportunities in the graphite industry in a recent interview, saying policy changes in North America are encouraging investment in domestic supply chains.

“I think we've really started to see, particularly in the last 12 to 18 months and maybe a little longer than that, the focus, particularly in Canada and the US, has started to move in terms of strategic supply of domestic graphite,” Ferguson said, stressing the importance of graphite for electric vehicle manufacturing and energy storage systems.

Metals Australia’s Lac Carheil graphite project in Québec is positioned to benefit from this shift. The project is advancing through the prefeasibility study stage and has strong infrastructure advantages, including proximity to major mining hubs, a high-voltage Québec hydro power line and a new highway for improved accessibility.

Keep reading...Show less
BC on a map.

BC Moves to Expedite 18 Mining Projects as US Trade Tensions Rise

The BC government plans to fast track 18 resource projects to reduce the province’s dependence on US trade.

According to the CBC, the mining and energy projects are worth around C$20 billion combined, and are expected to move through the approval process at an accelerated pace amid ongoing trade tensions with the US.

The government has identified resource-dependent communities as the primary beneficiaries, as they are most vulnerable to potential trade disruptions. The projects are expected to employ 8,000 people.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bar on scale.

Horizon Minerals, Poseidon Get Final Court Approval for Merger

The merger between Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ) and Poseidon Nickel is now legally effective.

The companies made the announcement in a joint press release on Monday (February 10), saying it follows final approval from the Supreme Court of Western Australia. They first announced the deal in October 2024.

The transaction is set to close on schedule as it was originally expected to go into effect in January or February.

Keep reading...Show less

CoTec Holdings: Innovating the Future of Resource Extraction

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Strategic Investment and Advisory Agreement with Crescita Capital LLC

Sona Nanotech's Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy To Be Presented at the International 19th Canadian Melanoma Conference

Silver47 Identifies Critical Minerals Antimony and Gallium Potential in Addition to the High-Grade Silver-Gold-Zinc at the Red Mountain Project, Alaska

×