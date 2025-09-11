Hecla to Participate in Mining Forum Americas 2025

Hecla to Participate in Mining Forum Americas 2025

Hecla Mining Company ( NYSE:HL ) is pleased to announce that Rob Krcmarov, President and CEO, will present at the Mining Forum Americas 2025 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Tuesday, September 16, at 2:20 PM Mountain Time . This annual event gathers leading mining executives and investors from around the world. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the following link: https://americas.miningforum.com/member-webcast/4236/ .

Presentation materials will be available on Hecla's website under News & Media > Events & Webcasts at www.hecla.com .

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States and Canada. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

For further information, please contact:

Mike Parkin
Vice President – Strategy and Investor Relations

Cheryl Turner
Investor Relations Coordinator

Investor Relations
Email: hmc-info@hecla.com
Website: http://www.hecla.com

Hecla Mining Co produces and explores silver, gold, lead, and zinc. Its main silver mines include Idaho-based Lucky Friday and Greens Creek in Alaska. Hecla acquired 100% of the Greens Creek from Rio Tinto in April 2008, after holding a 29% interest for 20 years. The acquisition doubled the company's silver production. The operating business segments are the Greens Creek unit, the Lucky Friday unit, the Casa Berardi unit, the San Sebastian unit, and the Nevada Operations unit.

