Hecla Mining Company to Join S&P MidCap 400 Index

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) today announced that it will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Index , effective prior to the open of trading on December 22, 2025, according to an announcement by S&P Dow Jones Indices.
Inclusion in the S&P MidCap 400 reflects Hecla's strong performance, operational scale, and consistent execution across its portfolio of silver and gold operations in the United States and Canada. The S&P MidCap 400 is designed to measure the performance of a subset of U.S. equities with market caps between $8.0 billion and $22.7 billion, and Hecla's addition underscores the Company's increasing recognition within the investment community. Inclusion is not based solely on empirical measures, rather, it also includes subjective analysis by S&P's Index Committee.
Hecla's inclusion in the S&P MidCap 400 Index reflects a disciplined evaluation by the S&P Index Committee, which is noted by S&P as involving careful consideration, and not only market capitalization and other objective criteria, in its selection process. In evaluating companies for inclusion, the committee weighs multiple factors including sector representation, corporate governance standards, and market stability—exercising the discretion necessary to maintain the integrity and quality of the index. This recognition underscores Hecla's strong operational execution, disciplined capital allocation, and solid governance practices that align with the standards of a quality mid-cap company.
"Our addition to the S&P MidCap 400 reflects the significant progress we've made in building a world-class silver-focused mining company," said Rob Krcmarov, President and CEO. "The fact that the S&P Index Committee used its discretion to include Hecla as the only precious metals producer in the index speaks to our upward trajectory. The recognition validates our disciplined capital allocation and operational excellence across our U.S. and Canadian platform. We believe inclusion in the Index, and the related expanded institutional investor base, positions Hecla well to drive sustainable value creation for our shareholders and stakeholders."
The S&P MidCap 400 is widely followed by index funds and institutional investors, and Hecla's inclusion is expected to broaden its shareholder base and enhance trading liquidity.
ABOUT HECLA
Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States and Canada. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.
