March 08, 2026
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Heap Leach Re-crush to Commence at White Dam Gold Project
17 July 2025
Pacgold
Advancing Tier-1 exploration at Alice River in Northern Queensland and leveraging near-term gold production at White Dam in South Australia Keep Reading...
24 February
Profit Share Agreement on Wadnaminga Project
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Profit Share Agreement on Wadnaminga ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
22 February
High-Grade Gold in Initial White Dam Drilling Results
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced High-Grade Gold in Initial White Dam Drilling ResultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 January
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
28 January
Further High Grade Antimony Results from St George Drilling
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Further High Grade Antimony Results from St George DrillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
06 January
Imminent Gold Production and Cashflow from White Dam Project
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Imminent Gold Production and Cashflow from White Dam ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
06 March
Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Available for Online Viewing
Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced that the presentations from the March 5th Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing. REGISTER AND VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE The company presentations will... Keep Reading...
05 March
Long lead items ordered to fast-track development of BSPH
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Long lead items ordered to fast-track development of BSPHDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
05 March
Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce That It Has Initiated Research Coverage on 55 North Mining
Couloir Capital is pleased to announce that it has initiated research coverage on 55 North Mining Inc. (CSE: FFF,OTC:FFFNF) (or "Company"). Couloir Capital's senior mining analyst, Ron Wortel, MBA, P.Eng., QP, crafted a report titled "Initiating Coverage of 55 North Mining as it moves project on... Keep Reading...
05 March
New Found Gold Announces US$75 Million Term Sheet to Advance Queensway Development
New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding term sheet for an up to US$75,000,000 loan facility (the "Loan Facility").The proceeds from the Loan Facility will be used as financing for the... Keep Reading...
04 March
Sranan Provides Update on Late Filing of Financial Statements; Extends MCTO
Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) ("Sranan" or the "Company") continues to work towards the filing of its annual audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 (the "Required... Keep Reading...
03 March
Brightstar Secures US$120M Bond to Fund Goldfields Project
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Brightstar Secures US$120M Bond to Fund Goldfields ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
