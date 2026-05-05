Harvest Gold Expands Flagship Mosseau Property In Quebec With The Acquisition Of 42 Additional Mineral Claims

Harvest Gold Expands Flagship Mosseau Property In Quebec With The Acquisition Of 42 Additional Mineral Claims

(TheNewswire)

Harvest Gold Corporation
 

VANCOUVER, British Columbia May 5, 2026 TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has expanded its Mosseau Property through the acquisition of an additional 42 mineral claims (2,367.2 ha). The Mosseau–Labelle-Urban Barry land package now comprises 443 mineral claims covering approximately 23,740 ha.

Harvest Gold President and CEO, Rick Mark, commented: "We are continuing to build our 100% controlled land package in the very prospective Urban Barry Belt in Quebec. These new claims are strategically located and host favorable geology and structural features similar to those at our flagship Mosseau Project. They are adjacent to the southwestern boundary of Mosseau."

The newly staked claims cover prospective volcanic stratigraphy of the Quévillon Group, including basalts and andesites with intermediate to felsic tuff horizons and gabbro sills. These rock types are analogous to those hosting the Kiask River Mineralized Corridor ("KRMC") located immediately to the north (Figure 1).


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Figure 1: Mosseau-LaBelle Property with new claims - Geology

Geological interpretation indicates that these volcanic units bifurcate southward, forming a southern extension of the same stratigraphic package that hosts the KRMC. The sequence may be folded around, or intruded by, the Cuvillier Pluton, which is interpreted to be synvolcanic or syntectonic in age.

The new claims are situated directly south of the KRMC and remain largely underexplored, with historical work limited primarily to regional airborne magnetic and electromagnetic surveys as documented in SIGÉOM.

Notably, the property exhibits similar linear magnetic signatures and interpreted intermediate to mafic sills to those associated with mineralization along the KRMC (Figure 2). Preliminary interpretation of magnetic and LiDAR datasets has identified several structural features, including north-south, northeast-southwest, and northwest-southeast orientations, which may represent key controls on mineralization.

Geological mapping was conducted by Québec's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests (MERN) in 2014 over the Lac Cuvillier area (NTS 32C15), which provides a solid geological framework for ongoing exploration. In addition, the property has seen improved access in recent years through an expanding network of logging roads.

Harvest Gold plans to initiate prospecting and evaluate the economic potential by the use of regional soil geochemistry surveys across the newly acquired ground during the upcoming field seasons.

This strategic acquisition further strengthens Harvest Gold's land position in the Urban-Barry region, bringing its total holdings to 443 claims covering 23,740 hectares across three projects. The new claims secure mineral rights over an underexplored portion of the volcanic belt, as supported by Québec government magnetic surveys and geological mapping.

The claims were acquired through low-cost staking and significantly expanded the Company's exploration footprint by over 10% over highly prospective geology.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo., Technical Advisor to the Company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

  


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Figure 2: Mosseau-LaBelle Property with new claims - Magnetics

 


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Figure 3: Planned drilling and priority drill targets for 2026

  

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold is focused on exploring for near-surface gold deposits and copper-gold porphyry deposits in politically stable mining jurisdictions. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area, totalling 443 claims covering 23,740 ha, located approximately 45-70 km west of Gold Fields - Windfall Deposit.

Harvest Gold acknowledges that the LaBelle Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories.  Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.

Harvest Gold's three properties, Mosseau, Urban-Barry and LaBelle, together cover over 50 km of favorable strike along mineralized shear zones.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rick Mark
President and CEO
Harvest Gold Corporation

For more information please contact:

Rick Mark or Jan Urata
@ 604.737.2303 or info@harvestgoldcorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Harvest Gold expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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