Happening NOW: The Grinch Is Loose, and He's Doing the Unthinkable

Hide your cookies. Bolt your candy canes.
Grinch caught on doorbell camera delivering Walmart Black Friday Deals.
Not because I'm stealing them, but because I'm delivering things, and frankly, it's alarming.
At sunrise, residents of Dallas, Denver, Indianapolis and Nashville were treated to sightings of ME, the Grinch, dropping off surprise gift bundles loaded with Black Friday goodies. Yes, this is actually happening.
Curious what I've been dropping off?
Feast your eyes on these never-been-seen-before holiday deals:
- Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones — $79
- FitRx Massager — $29.97
- LEGO Minecraft The Crafting Table — $40
- Women's ½ Ct. Lab-Grown Diamond Huggie Earrings — $98
- K-Duo Coffee Maker — $79
These "is this really happening?" moments mark the launch of Walmart's Black Friday Deals event (Nov. 25–30). It's live online now. It's happening. It's chaos. I love it.
After a morning of sightings, one thing is undeniable:
I, the Grinch, am the main character of today's holiday excitement.
