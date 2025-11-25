Happening NOW: The Grinch Is Loose, and He's Doing the Unthinkable

Hide your cookies. Bolt your candy canes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251125362482/en/

Grinch caught on doorbell camera delivering Walmart Black Friday Deals.

Not because I'm stealing them, but because I'm delivering things, and frankly, it's alarming.

At sunrise, residents of Dallas, Denver, Indianapolis and Nashville were treated to sightings of ME, the Grinch, dropping off surprise gift bundles loaded with Black Friday goodies. Yes, this is actually happening.

Curious what I've been dropping off?

Feast your eyes on these never-been-seen-before holiday deals:

  • Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones — $79
  • FitRx Massager — $29.97
  • LEGO Minecraft The Crafting Table — $40
  • Women's ½ Ct. Lab-Grown Diamond Huggie Earrings — $98
  • K-Duo Coffee Maker — $79

These "is this really happening?" moments mark the launch of Walmart's Black Friday Deals event (Nov. 25–30). It's live online now. It's happening. It's chaos. I love it.

After a morning of sightings, one thing is undeniable:
I, the Grinch, am the main character of today's holiday excitement.

Media Contact:
Press@walmart.com
(800) 331-0085

Challenger Gold

Challenger Announces Completion of Hualilan Toll Milling Pre-Feasibility Study

PFS outlines robust economics from toll milling delivering forecast EBITDA of A$221m1 over the 3 years of tolling at current prices

Challenger Gold Limited (ASX: CEL) ("CEL" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the outcomes of the Toll Milling Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) completed on it’s 100% owned Hualilan Gold project located in San Juan, Argentina. The study presents a technical and economic evaluation of the... Keep Reading...
March 2025 Quarterly Results

ASX Release Westgold is an agile ASX200 Australian gold company with six operating underground mines and combined processing capacity of ~6Mtpa across two of Western Australia's most prolific gold regions. Financial values are reported in A$ unless otherwise specified This announcement is... Keep Reading...
Metro Mining (ASX:MMI)

Metro Mining: Pure-Play Low-cost Producer of High-grade Australian Bauxite

Keep Reading...
Metro Mining Limited

2024 Annual Results - Capacity ramp-up, economies of scale and market conditions combine to deliver record margins

Metro Mining Limited (ASX: MMI) (Metro or the Company) is pleased to announce the release of its annual results for 2024, in which the Ikamba Offshore Floating Terminal (OFT) and port infrastructure upgrades were commissioned. 24% increase in shipped production to 5.7 million WMT30% increase in... Keep Reading...
Horizon Minerals Limited First Gold Pour - Boorara Gold Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on operations and gold production from the Boorara gold project ("Boorara"). The first stockpile of 56,654 wmt @ 0.8g/t Au was accepted by Paddington early in December 2024, and ongoing haulage... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Red Mountain Mining Successfully Lists on the US Stock Market with a Strong Trading Debut Up 36%

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with a growing portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce that RMXFF successfully commenced trading on the OTCQB this... Keep Reading...
Steve Barton: Mining Stocks — How I Pick Winners, When to Buy and Sell

Steve Barton: Mining Stocks — How I Pick Winners, When to Buy and Sell

Steve Barton, host of In It To Win It, shares how he picks mining stocks, running through his initial screening process for companies, as well as the questions he asks CEOs.He also explains how he decides when to buy and when to sell.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
Half-lit crescent moon with visible craters against a black sky.

Lunar Mining Set to Favor Established Miners Over Startups, Analyst Says

As humanity edges closer to mining the moon, industry analysts warn that established mining companies, not venture-backed space startups, may dominate the emerging lunar resource sector. The space mining market, projected to reach US$20 billion by 2035, has attracted significant attention from... Keep Reading...
Red Cloud Financial Services

Red Cloud Announces Keynote Lineup and Agenda for 2025 Fall Mining Showcase

Red Cloud is excited to announce the agenda and keynote lineup for its annual Fall Mining Showcase, taking place November 4 & 5, 2025 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel. This flagship event will bring together over 80 mining and exploration companies, along with leading investors, analysts,... Keep Reading...
US flag waving near the ornate Capitol building dome against a partly cloudy sky.

Senate Rebukes Trump Again, Votes to End National Emergency Tariffs on Canada

The US Senate voted on Wednesday (October 29) to terminate the national emergency President Donald Trump invoked to impose steep tariffs on Canadian imports. The move markst the chamber’s second bipartisan rebuke of Trump’s trade policies in as many days.The resolution passed 50 to 46, with four... Keep Reading...
Shipping containers with cranes; one displays the Australian flag prominently.

Australian Resource, Energy Earnings Expected to Hit AU$369 Billion in 2025/2026

Australia’s latest Resources and Energy Quarterly report, released in September, highlights a modest downgrade in the nation’s export outlook amid softer commodities prices.The government now expects resource and energy export earnings to fall from a record AU$385 billion in the 2024/2025 period... Keep Reading...

