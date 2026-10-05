Hans Vestberg Joins Evercore as Senior Advisor

Evercore announced today that Hans Vestberg has joined the firm as a senior advisor, based in New York.
"Hans is an exceptional leader who brings decades of experience leading global telecommunications and technology companies," said John Weinberg, Chairman and CEO of Evercore. "His deep understanding of technology and global markets, combined with his perspective on complex strategic issues, will further strengthen the advice and insight we provide to our clients."
Mr. Vestberg said, "Evercore has built a distinguished reputation for providing independent, senior-level advice to clients on their most important strategic and financial decisions. I am excited to join the firm at a time of significant change across technology and global business and look forward to contributing my experience and perspective to Evercore's collaborative, client-focused culture."
Mr. Vestberg joins Evercore following nearly a decade at Verizon, where he served as chairman and chief executive officer until October 2025. Prior to Verizon, Mr. Vestberg spent more than 20 years at Ericsson, where he served as president and chief executive officer and previously as chief financial officer.
About Evercore
Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic and financial significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital, delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, and provides wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com .
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