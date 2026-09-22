Handshake Unveils AI Skills Studio for Job Seekers: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 22nd

  • Handshake unveils latest offering to build practical AI skills.
    • AI Skills Studio offers personalized, project-based 'missions,' in which job seekers work with AI tools used by practitioners.
    • John Stull, COO + President of Handshake will join NYSE Live to discuss which AI skills employers are seeking in job candidates.
  • Gatik CEO Gautam Narang to join NYSE Live after Series D funding.
    • The company says the capital will allow it to expand its efforts around high-frequency regional routes that connect distribution centers and stores.
    • Gatik says it has completed more than 85,000 fully driverless orders to-date.
  • Global X NYSE 100 ETF gained more than 2.7% on Monday.
    • Optimism surrounding Meta's Muse AI agent led the tech giant's shares to jump by more than 11% during Monday's session.
    • AMD shares jumped by nearly 10%, with the company hitting a $1 trillion market cap for the first time ever.

Opening Bell
ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) celebrates the future of intelligent electrification

Closing Bell
H.E. Luís Montenegro, Prime Minister of Portugal, Rings The Closing Bell®

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Water Resilience Coalition at the NYSE Sept. 21

NYSE Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/handshake-unveils-ai-skills-studio-for-job-seekers-nyse-content-update-302886157.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/22/c8760.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Intercontinental ExchangeICENYSE:ICEfintech investing
ICE
The Conversation (0)
Oreterra Wraps up Phase 1 Drilling at Trek South with Visible Copper Minerals and Broad Intercepts of Porphyry-Style Alteration Above Postulated Intrusion; Planning for 2027 Phase 2 Underway, Assays Pending

Oreterra Wraps up Phase 1 Drilling at Trek South with Visible Copper Minerals and Broad Intercepts of Porphyry-Style Alteration Above Postulated Intrusion; Planning for 2027 Phase 2 Underway, Assays Pending

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:OTMCF) (OTCQB: OTMCF) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Phase 1, first-ever drill program at its Trek South porphyry copper-gold prospect, strategically located in B.C.'s Golden Triangle adjacent to the... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Expands the Kinkaid, Nevada, Copper-Gold-Silver Project with 43 More Claims Encompassing Numerous New Showings

Oreterra Expands the Kinkaid, Nevada, Copper-Gold-Silver Project with 43 More Claims Encompassing Numerous New Showings

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:OTMCF) (OTCQB: OTMCF) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to report a significant expansion in the size of the Kinkaid, Nevada porphyry copper-gold-silver project, located east of Hawthorne in Nevada's Walker Lane belt, as a... Keep Reading...
Getty Copper Defines Seven New Exploration Targets in the Highland Valley Copper District

Getty Copper Defines Seven New Exploration Targets in the Highland Valley Copper District

Highlights Seven new exploration targets identified across the Getty Project, expanding the exploration pipeline beyond Getty North and Getty South resource targets New 1,805 hectare mineral claim further expands the Company's land position Multiple targets considered drill-ready for the planned... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Reports Bornite, Chalcopyrite and Magnetite Mineralization with Strong Porphyry Style Alteration in Trek South Drill Hole TS26-06; Drilling Continuing

Oreterra Reports Bornite, Chalcopyrite and Magnetite Mineralization with Strong Porphyry Style Alteration in Trek South Drill Hole TS26-06; Drilling Continuing

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:OTMCF) (OTCQB: OTMCF) (FSE: D4RO) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to report the intersection of strong porphyry-style alteration (epidote, garnet) with local bornite, chalcopyrite and magnetite mineralization in hole TS26-06 at the... Keep Reading...
EraNova Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Adanac Molybdenum Project: After-Tax NPV of $714.4 Million and 23.5% IRR

EraNova Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Adanac Molybdenum Project: After-Tax NPV of $714.4 Million and 23.5% IRR

Study confirms Adanac as a large-scale, long-life primary molybdenum development project with strong economics; project to advance directly toward Feasibility EraNova Metals Inc. (TSXV: NOVA,OTC:STXPF) (OTCQB: STXPF) ("EraNova" or the "Company") announces results from an independent Preliminary... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that AmeriTrust Auto, a wholly owned subsidiary of... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that Board member and audit committee member, Steven... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Funded lease contract growth accelerated in Q2 2026, with an increase of 205% in the value of contracts financed over Q1AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Syntholene Announces First Analyst Coverage by Research Capital

QIMC Identifies Three Fault-Controlled Helium Zones at New Salem-Apple River, Nova Scotia, and Expands Seismic Program to Approximately 50 Line-Kilometres

Flow Metals Identifies Widespread Epithermal Alteration and District-scale Structural Controls at Sixtymile

Premier American Uranium Announces Board Leadership Transition

Related News

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Announces First Analyst Coverage by Research Capital

QIMC Identifies Three Fault-Controlled Helium Zones at New Salem-Apple River, Nova Scotia, and Expands Seismic Program to Approximately 50 Line-Kilometres

precious metals investing

Flow Metals Identifies Widespread Epithermal Alteration and District-scale Structural Controls at Sixtymile

energy investing

Premier American Uranium Announces Board Leadership Transition

Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Bussabong Development Final Investment Decision

precious metals investing

Apollo Silver Clarifies Media Reports Regarding Ejido Benito Juárez Assembly

precious metals investing

Market One: Summit Royalties' Producing Portfolio Expected to Reach Six Assets in 2027