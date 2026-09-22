Handshake Unveils AI Skills Studio for Job Seekers: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 22nd
- Handshake unveils latest offering to build practical AI skills.
- AI Skills Studio offers personalized, project-based 'missions,' in which job seekers work with AI tools used by practitioners.
- John Stull, COO + President of Handshake will join NYSE Live to discuss which AI skills employers are seeking in job candidates.
- Gatik CEO Gautam Narang to join NYSE Live after Series D funding.
- The company says the capital will allow it to expand its efforts around high-frequency regional routes that connect distribution centers and stores.
- Gatik says it has completed more than 85,000 fully driverless orders to-date.
- Global X NYSE 100 ETF gained more than 2.7% on Monday.
- Optimism surrounding Meta's Muse AI agent led the tech giant's shares to jump by more than 11% during Monday's session.
- AMD shares jumped by nearly 10%, with the company hitting a $1 trillion market cap for the first time ever.
Opening Bell
ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) celebrates the future of intelligent electrification
Closing Bell
H.E. Luís Montenegro, Prime Minister of Portugal, Rings The Closing Bell®
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial
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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
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