The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
March 09, 2026
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Half Year Report 31 December 2025
Sign up to get your FREE
Metals Australia Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
02 July 2025
Metals Australia
High-quality graphite development project with an accelerated pathway to production, complemented by a diversified portfolio of critical, precious and base metals assets in tier-1 jurisdictions across Canada and Australia. Keep Reading...
17 February
High Grade Assays Verify the Emerging Manindi VTM Project
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced High Grade Assays Verify the Emerging Manindi VTM ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 January
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 January
Graphite Project Links to Quebec's Critical Minerals Plan
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Graphite Project Links to Quebec's Critical Minerals PlanDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
18 December 2025
High Copper Anomalies Show Deeper Potential at Warrego East
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced High Copper Anomalies Show Deeper Potential at Warrego EastDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
16 December 2025
Titanium-Vanadium-Magnetite Discovery Extended over 1km
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Titanium-Vanadium-Magnetite Discovery Extended over 1kmDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
06 March
Brunswick Exploration Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Life Private Placement
Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ) ("BRW" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that as a result of strong investor demand, it has increased the maximum gross proceeds of its previously announced non-brokered private placement from $4,000,000 to... Keep Reading...
05 March
LITHIUM AFRICA CORP. ANNOUNCES UPSIZE IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO C$8.5M WITH LEAD ORDER FROM PURPOSE GLOBAL RESOURCE FUND
/Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States/ Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF) ("Lithium Africa Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as a result of strong investor demand, the Company and ATB Cormark Capital Markets (the... Keep Reading...
05 March
SAGA Metals Reports Assay Intercepts Including 52.05% Fe?O?, 7.21% TiO?, 0.375% V?O? from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador
Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report assay results from the first two (2) drill holes completed in 2026 as part of its ongoing maiden... Keep Reading...
04 March
Surface Metals Inc. Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) (FSE: V6X) (WKN: A417U2) ("Surface Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") and have started trading under the symbol V6X WKN:... Keep Reading...
03 March
Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Commercial Letter of Intent with Jundu Ltda. for the Supply, Extraction and Primary Processing of High-Purity Silica Sand
KEY HIGHLIGHTS:Execution of a non-binding commercial LOI with Jundu, Brazil's most established industrial silica sand producer for extraction, processing and sale of high-purity silica sands from Santa Maria Eterna (SME) Silica Sand District in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil.This Commercial LOI updates... Keep Reading...
03 March
NextSource Materials Extends Mitsubishi Chemical Offtake Agreement Timelines
TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT,OTC:NSRCF)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has agreed with Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation to extend the timetable for the binding multi-year Offtake Agreement,... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Metals Australia Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Interactive Chart
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00