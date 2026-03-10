Half Year Report 31 December 2025

Half Year Report 31 December 2025

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Half Year Report 31 December 2025

Download the PDF here.

High-quality graphite development project with an accelerated pathway to production, complemented by a diversified portfolio of critical, precious and base metals assets in tier-1 jurisdictions across Canada and Australia. Keep Reading...
High Grade Assays Verify the Emerging Manindi VTM Project

High Grade Assays Verify the Emerging Manindi VTM Project

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced High Grade Assays Verify the Emerging Manindi VTM ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Graphite Project Links to Quebec's Critical Minerals Plan

Graphite Project Links to Quebec's Critical Minerals Plan

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Graphite Project Links to Quebec's Critical Minerals PlanDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
High Copper Anomalies Show Deeper Potential at Warrego East

High Copper Anomalies Show Deeper Potential at Warrego East

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced High Copper Anomalies Show Deeper Potential at Warrego EastDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Titanium-Vanadium-Magnetite Discovery Extended over 1km

Titanium-Vanadium-Magnetite Discovery Extended over 1km

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Titanium-Vanadium-Magnetite Discovery Extended over 1kmDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Outstanding Gold Recovery Results for Seven Leaders

Gold Mining, Processing and Cash Update

CSAMT survey completed at Mt Solitary

Allied Critical Metals Further Highlights Rapid Payback, Capital Efficiency and Infrastructure from Borralha PEA

