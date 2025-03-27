Halcones Precious Metals Closes First Tranche of LIFE Offering

Canadian Gold Corp. (TSXV: CGC) ("Canadian Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered financing previously announced on March 10, 2025. The Company issued 8,823,529 charity flow-through shares (the "Charity FT Shares") at a price of $0.28 per Charity FT Share and 2,941,176 common share units (the "Share Units") at a price of $0.17 per Share Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $3 million (the "Offering"). McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) participated in the Offering as a strategic investor. McEwen Mining now owns 5.9% of Canadian Gold's outstanding shares and 7.3% on a partially diluted basis. Rob McEwen, McEwen Mining's Chairman and Chief Owner owns 32% of Canadian Gold's outstanding shares.
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
March 27, 2025
Halcones Precious Metals Corp. (TSX-V: HPM) (the “Company” or “Halcones”) announces that it has closed the first tranche of its previously-announced private placement of units (the “Offering”) of the Company (the “Units”) pursuant to which the Company issued 23,445,000 Units at a price of $0.07 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,641,150 (the “First Tranche”). Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (“Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.10 per Common Share for a period of 36 months following the date of issuance. The Company expects to complete the final tranche of the Offering on or about April 8, 2025.
The Offering was led by Clarus Securities Inc. and iA Private Wealth Inc., as co-lead agents, on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the “Agents”) that included Red Cloud Securities Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc.
The Company plans to use the net proceeds of the First Tranche to continue the exploration work on its Polaris Project as well as general corporate working capital purposes.
In connection with the First Tranche, the Agents received an aggregate cash fee equal to $114,880.50. In addition, the Company issued to the Agents, 1,641,150 non-transferable compensation warrants (the “Compensation Warrants”). Each Compensation Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price equal to $0.07 for a period of 36 months from the date hereof.
The Common Shares and Warrants issued pursuant to the First Tranche are not subject to a statutory hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws as the First Tranche was completed pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106. The First Tranche remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
About Halcones Precious Metals Corp.
Halcones is focused on exploring for and developing gold-silver projects in Chile. The Company has a team with a strong background of exploration success in the region.
For further information, please contact:
Vincent Chen, CPA
Investor Relations
vincent.chen@halconespm.com
www.halconespreciousmetals.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information
This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, regarding the Offering, the Company’s intended use of proceeds from the Offering, the approval of the Offering by the TSXV, the Company’s ability to explore and develop its Polaris project and the Company’s future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Halcones, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Halcones has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Halcones does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
HPM:CA
The Conversation (0)
3h
Canadian Gold Corp. Closes $3 Million Financing, McEwen Mining Inc. Becomes 5.9% Strategic Shareholder
Each Share Unit consisted of one non-flow-through common share of the Company (the "Common Shares") and one whole common share purchase warrant (the "Share Warrant") that will entitle McEwen Mining to acquire one Common Share of the Company for an exercise price of $0.22 per Common Share until March 27, 2026. The Common Shares, Share Warrants, Charity FT Shares and all securities issuable thereunder will be subject to a hold period until July 28, 2025 in accordance with applicable securities legislation. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Offering.
The Company will use the gross proceeds from the issue and sale of the Charity FT Shares, pursuant to the provisions in the Income Tax Act (Canada) ("Tax Act"), to incur, on or before December 31, 2026, eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" within the meaning of the Tax Act that qualify as (i) "flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Tax Act; and (ii) "flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 11.7(1) of The Income Tax Act (Manitoba), once renounced to a subscriber who is either a resident in Manitoba or otherwise liable to pay tax under The Income Tax Act (Manitoba) (the "Qualifying Expenditures"). All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers effective December 31, 2025.
The Company intends to use the aggregate proceeds from the Offering to:
- Target the deeper extensions of the Main Zone, which remains open. Limited drilling in this area has returned 12.0 gpt gold over 8.0 metres and 12.7 gpt gold over 3.4 metres.
- Drill Main Zone's Western Flank where recent step-out drilling has intercepted 11.6 gpt gold over 5.6 metres and 7.1 gpt gold over 6.0 metres.
- Target the Main Zone's Eastern Flank which returned 9.7 gpt gold over 4.2 metres.
- Define the limits of the South Zone's potentially important depth extensions where the first drill hole recently returned 6.1 gpt gold over 6.0 metres and the newly discovered South Zone Hanging Wall Zone that has returned 29.1 gpt gold over 5.9 metres and 8.4 gpt gold over 2.0 metres.
- Help advance development studies at the Tartan Mine.
The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state security laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Wesley Whymark, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist for the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.
For Further Information, Please Contact:
Michael Swistun, CFA
President & CEO
Canadian Gold Corp.
(204) 232-1373
info@canadiangoldcorp.com
About Canadian Gold Corp.
Canadian Gold Corp. is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose objective is to expand the high-grade gold resource at the past producing Tartan Mine, located in Flin Flon, Manitoba. The historic Tartan Mine currently has a 2017 indicated mineral resource estimate of 240,000 oz gold (1,180,000 tonnes at 6.32 g/t gold) and an inferred estimate of 37,000 oz gold (240,000 tonnes at 4.89 g/t gold). The Company also holds a 100% interest in greenfields exploration properties in Ontario and Quebec adjacent to some of Canada's largest gold mines and development projects, specifically, the Canadian Malartic Mine (QC), the Hemlo Mine (ON) and Hammond Reef Project (ON). The Company is 32% owned by Robert McEwen, who was the founder and CEO of Goldcorp and is Chairman and CEO of McEwen Mining.
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release of the Company contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Canadian Gold's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/246393
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
21h
NAE Wagyu Drilling and Strategic Developments
New Age Exploration (ASX: NAE) (NAE or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration activities at the Wagyu Gold Project in the Central Pilbara, WA, as well as a key leadership appointment that will enhance the Company’s technical expertise.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Drilling at the Wagyu Gold Project continues to plan, with the first six Reverse Circulation (RC) holes completed at Target 6. The drill rig will now move to Target 10 to test further mineralisation.
- NAE has successfully completed a placement for $360k, on the same terms as the previous capital raise, further strengthening the funding of the Wagyu drill program
- Peter Thompson has been appointed as Chief Geologist, taking on a strategic leadership role in directing the Company’s exploration activities during this critical phase
Drilling Update
The RC drill program at Wagyu is progressing on schedule, with the first six planned holes completed at Target 6. The RC rig has performed well, reaching target depth in all holes to date. The drill rig is now being mobilised to Target 10, another high-priority area where NAE aims to confirm further gold mineralisation extensions. These drilling efforts are a continuation of NAE’s systematic exploration strategy following promising results from previous Air Core (AC) drilling.
Share Placement
The Company is pleased to announce it has raised $360K through a placement on the same terms as the previous capital raise. This funding will underpin the continued expansion of drilling activities at Wagyu and support additional exploration work aimed at unlocking the project’s full potential.
NAE Executive Director Joshua Wellisch commented:
"We are pleased with the steady progress of our Wagyu drill program, which we are looking to continue delivering encouraging results. The strong support from investors in our latest placement reinforces confidence in the project's potential and allows us to accelerate our exploration efforts further. With drilling advancing at Target 10, we remain committed to systematically testing our highest-priority targets."
Figure 1: Location Map showing NAE’s Wagyu Gold Project (E47/2974) in the Gold Mineralisation Corridor shared with De Grey’s significant gold Mineral Resources, including Hemi, Mt Berghaus and Calvert.
The Hemi Gold Mineral Resource was last updated by De Grey Mining on 14 November 20241. The estimate is for 264Mt @ 1.3g/t Au for 11.2Moz, which can be broken down into 13Mt @ 1.4g/t for 0.6Moz, 149Mt @ 1.3g/t Au Indicated for 6.3 Moz, and 103Mt @ 1.3g/t Au for 4.3 Moz Inferred. 14 November 2024 – ASX:DEG Hemi Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) 2024
NAE confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in De Grey’s reported Mineral Resources referenced in this market announcement. To NAE’s full knowledge, all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Figure 2: Drill rig at Wagyu Gold Project, Pilbara, WA (March 2025)
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from New Age Exploration Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Keep reading...Show less
21h
Yukon Metals Announces C$5M Private Placement
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN THE UNITED STATES/
Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTC: YMMCF) (" Yukon Metals " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cormark Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the " Co-Agents ") to act as co-agents in connection with a "best efforts" private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately C$5 million (the " Offering ").
The Offering will consist of the issuance and sale of up to 9,090,909 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$0.55 per Unit (the " Issue Price "). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a " Unit Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a " Warrant Share ") at a price of C$0.80 at any time before 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date that is 36 months following the Closing Date (as defined below).
The Company has granted the Co-Agents an option, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time prior to 48 hours before the Closing Date, to increase the size of the Offering to raise additional gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000.
Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 "), the Units will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada, except Québec, or other qualifying jurisdictions pursuant to one or more of the following exemptions from the prospectus requirement under National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 "): (i) the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the " Listed Issuer Financing Exemption "); and (ii) other available exemptions under NI 45-106. To the extent that any Units exceed the maximum value of securities permitted to be sold pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, such Units shall be offered and sold by way of a concurrent private placement in reliance on other available exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws. The Co-Agents will also be entitled to offer the Units for sale in the United States pursuant to available exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933 , as amended, and in certain other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States provided it is understood that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation, ongoing reporting requirement or requisite regulatory or governmental approval arises in such other jurisdictions.
The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or available exemptions from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to acquire securities in any jurisdiction.
There is an offering document with respect to the portion of the Offering being conducted pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's website at https://yukonmetals.com/. Purchasers of Units issued under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will have the benefit of the offering document and the rights provided under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. Prospective investors of Units issued under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption should read this offering document before making an investment decision.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.
The Offering is expected to close on or about April 9, 2025, or on such other date as may be agreed to by the Company and the Co-Agents, subject to compliance with applicable securities laws (the "Closing Date"). Notwithstanding the foregoing, the closing of any Units issued pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption must occur no later than the 45th day following the date of this news release.
The completion of the Offering is subject to customary conditions, including, but not limited to, the negotiation of an agency agreement between the parties with respect to the Offering and the receipt of all necessary approvals, inclusive of (if applicable) the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
ABOUT Yukon Metals CORP.
Yukon Metals is well financed and represents a property portfolio built on over 30 years of prospecting by the Berdahl family, the prospecting team behind Snowline Gold's portfolio of primary gold assets. The Yukon Metals portfolio consists primarily of copper-gold and silver-lead-zinc assets, with a substantial gold and silver component. The Company is led by an experienced Board of Directors and Management Team across technical and finance disciplines.
Yukon Metals is focused on fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon's local communities, while simultaneously enhancing stakeholder value. Our strategy centers around inclusivity and shared prosperity, offering both community members and investors the chance to contribute to, and benefit from, our ventures.
THE YUKON
The Yukon ranks 10th most prospective for mineral potential across global jurisdictions according to the Fraser Institute's 2023 Survey of Mining Companies and is host to a highly experienced and conscientious local workforce, fostered by a long culture of exploration coupled with deep respect for the land. Recent major discoveries with local roots such as Snowline Gold's Rogue Project – Valley Discovery, demonstrate the Yukon's potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.
"ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Yukon Metals CORP."
"Rory Quinn"
Rory Quinn
President & CEO
Email: roryquinn@yukonmetals.com
Phone: 604-366-4408
For additional information, please contact:
Kaeli Gattens
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
Yukon Metals Corp.
Email: kaeligattens@yukonmetals.com
Website: www.yukonmetals.com
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the closing of the Offering, the timing of the closing of the Offering, the use of proceeds from the Offering, the receipt of regulatory approvals and future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company. Although the Company believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and risks, including, uncertainties with respect to obtaining all regulatory approvals to complete the Offering, uncertainties of the global economy, market fluctuations, the discretion of the Company in respect to the use of proceeds discussed above, any exercise of termination by counterparties under applicable agreements, the Company's inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, the Yukon having the potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities and other risks identified in its disclosure documents filed at www.sedarplus.ca. This news release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities in Canada or in the United States.
Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events, results and/or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances, except in accordance with and as required by applicable securities laws.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
23h
Keith Weiner: All Roads Lead to Gold Right Now, Price to Go Much Higher
Keith Weiner, founder and CEO of Monetary Metals, shares his outlook for gold in 2025.
While he's been bearish in the past and doesn't consider himself a cheerleader, Weiner believes currently a "buy the dips" market for the yellow metal.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
26 March
NevGold Discovers Further Significant Gold-Antimony Results: 2.46 g/t AuEq Over 86.9 Meters (1.11 g/t Au And 0.30% Antimony), Including 5.75 g/t AuEq Over 12.8 Meters (1.83 g/t Au And 0.87% Antimony), and Also Including 6.77 g/t AuEq Over 6.7 Meters (2.29 g/t Au And +1% Antimony) at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada
NevGold Corp. (“NevGold” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NAU) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) ) is pleased to announce that it has discovered further significant gold-antimony (“Antimony”, “Sb”) historical drill results at its Limousine Butte Project (the “Project”, “Limo Butte”) in Nevada. The Company continues to unlock the substantial gold-antimony potential of the Project, highlighting its promising prospects for further exploration and development in Nevada, one of the world’s prolific mining jurisdictions.
NevGold is also pleased to report the recent, sweeping Executive Order to strengthen American mineral production and reduce U.S. reliance on foreign nations for its mineral supply. Antimony (Sb) has been identified as an important “Critical Mineral” in the United States essential for national security, clean energy, and technology applications, yet no domestically mined supply currently exists.
Key Highlights
- Further positive, near-surface, gold-antimony historical drillholes include:
- LB-006: 2.46 g/t AuEq* over 86.9 meters (1.11 g/t Au and 0.30% Sb), including 5.75 g/t AuEq* over 12.8 meters (1.83 g/t Au and 0.87% Sb), and also including 6.77 g/t AuEq* over 6.7 meters (2.29 g/t Au and +1% Sb)
- LB-001: 1.69 g/t AuEq* over 63.9 meters (0.21 g/t Au and 0.33% Sb), including 4.10 g/t AuEq* over 17.7 meters (0.38 g/t Au and 0.83% Sb), and also including 4.64 g/t AuEq* over 6.4 meters (0.16 g/t Au and +1% Sb)
- LB-003: 3.69 g/t AuEq* over 22.3 meters (2.26 g/t Au and 0.32% Sb), including 8.55 g/t AuEq* over 7.9 meters (5.97 g/t Au and 0.57% Sb)
- LB-004: 0.73 g/t AuEq* over 110.40 meters (0.19 g/t Au and 0.12% Sb), including 1.16 g/t AuEq* over 36.6 meters (0.24 g/t Au and 0.21% Sb)
- *Gold equivalents (“AuEq”) are based on assumed metals prices of US$2,000/oz of gold and US$35,000 per tonne of antimony (~30% discount to current spot prices), and assumed metals recoveries of 85% for gold and 70% for antimony.
- Significant antimony (Sb) upside: historical drilling had an upper detection limit of 1% Sb but many drill intervals exceeded the limit; these holes are currently being re-assayed at American Assay Lab in Reno, Nevada without the 1% upper detection limit
- Extensive gold-antimony mineralization: multiple zones, including Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley, demonstrate significant potential across a large, open mineralized footprint
- All areas at the Project with gold-antimony potential are permitted and ready to drill under the Limo Butte Plan of Operations (“PoO”) approved in November-2024 (see NevGold News Release from November 27, 2024)
- Historical geochemical rock chip sampling from the past-producing Golden Butte pit had numerous results with +1% antimony in jasperoid breccias, several results with +5% antimony, including a sample of 9.6% antimony with visible stibnite and stibiconite (see Figure 1)
- NevGold will continue re-evaluating historical drilling from the Project, focusing on both oxide gold and antimony; large portions of the existing database were not analyzed for antimony creating a significant, low-cost opportunity to re-assay historical drilling
Limo Butte Planned 2025 Activities / Status Update
NevGold will continue its active exploration program at Limo Butte including:
- Evaluate the historical geological database with focus on gold and antimony (in progress);
- Re-analyze historical drilling with focus on gold and antimony (in progress);
- Drill test gold-antimony targets (subject to the results of the evaluation);
- Initiate preliminary metallurgical studies (in preparation).
Figure 1 – Limousine Butte Gold-Antimony Project with selected gold-antimony historical drillhole results.
To view image please click here
Figure 2 – Limousine Butte Gold-Antimony Project cross-section with selected gold-antimony historical drillholes. Thin colored discs show Antimony (Sb ppm) in drilling, and wide colored discs show Gold (Au ppm) in drilling.
To view image please click here
NevGold CEO, Brandon Bonifacio, comments: “The further discovery of significant gold-antimony drill results in historical drillholes continues to be an important, emerging development at our Limo Butte oxide gold-antimony project. There are a number of holes that we are analyzing and re-assaying which highlight the significant gold-antimony potential at both Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley, which are the two most advanced targets at the Project. The higher-grade oxide gold targets at Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley coincide with the best antimony results and cover over 5km of strike length, creating a compelling dual-commodity opportunity. With the robust historical database, we have a number of holes to release with combined gold-antimony results, and the Project is also fully permitted and drill-ready for future exploration and drilling programs, which will expedite and simplify future field work programs. The timing and market conditions are opportune to re-awaken the gold-antimony potential at Limo Butte and the recent actions from the United States government with the newly passed Executive Order shows their commitment to advancing high-quality, domestic, mineral projects.”
Historical Drill Results
|Hole ID
|Length, m*
|g/t Au
|% Sb
|g/t AuEq**
|From, m
|To, m
|LB-006
|86.9
|1.11
|0.30%
|2.46
|36.6
|123.4
|including
|12.8
|1.83
|0.87%
|5.75
|79.2
|92.0
|also including
|6.7
|2.29
|+1%****
|6.77
|85.3
|92.0
|LB-001
|63.9
|0.21
|0.33%
|1.69
|13.1
|77.0
|including
|17.7
|0.38
|0.83%
|4.10
|55.2
|72.8
|also including
|6.4
|0.16
|+1%****
|4.64
|55.2
|61.6
|LIM-003
|22.3
|2.26
|0.32%
|3.69
|67.1
|89.3
|including
|7.9
|5.97
|0.57%
|8.55
|81.4
|89.3
|LIM-004
|110.4
|0.19
|0.12%
|0.73
|0.0
|110.4
|including
|36.6
|0.24
|0.21%
|1.16
|6.7
|43.3
|LIM-40***
|54.9
|1.20
|0.64%
|4.07
|18.3
|73.2
|including
|12.2
|2.12
|+1%****
|6.60
|48.8
|61.0
|LIM-45***
|36.6
|1.23
|0.40%
|3.02
|24.4
|61.0
|including
|12.2
|0.35
|+1%****
|4.83
|36.6
|48.8
|LIM-48***
|61.0
|0.77
|0.41%
|2.61
|24.4
|85.4
|including
|24.4
|0.37
|0.77%
|3.82
|48.8
|73.2
*Downhole thickness reported; true width varies depending on drill hole dip and is approximately 70 to 90% of downhole thickness.
**The gold equivalents (“AuEq”) are based on assumed metals prices of US$2,000/oz of gold and US$35,000 per tonne of antimony (~30% discount to current spot prices), and assumed metals recoveries of 85% for gold and 70% for antimony.
***Selected drillholes released in a previous News Release on February 27, 2025.
**** Historical drilling had an upper detection limit of 1% Sb but many drill intervals exceeded the limit.
Limo Butte Geology & Antimony Potential
A review of historical geochemical and drilling data at the Limousine Butte Project has identified multiple areas with strong gold-antimony potential. These zones correlate closely with outcrops of the Devonian Pilot Shale, the primary host rock for Carlin-type gold mineralization in the area. Positive gold grade at Limousine Butte is typically associated with silicification and the formation of jasperoid breccias within the Pilot Shale, an alteration feature also observed in the positive antimony results.
Through the Project data review, the Company uncovered reports detailing two small-scale historic mining operations at the Nevada Antimony Mine and Lage Antimony Prospect within the Limo Butte Project boundary (see Figure 3 below). The Nevada Antimony Mine featured two prospect pits that extracted stibnite (formula: Sb2S3) from a hydrothermal breccia. The Lage Antimony Prospect reported historical unverified sampling results with up to 14.46% Antimony with additional prospect pits extracting antimony. The Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology (“NBMG”) had historical reports on both of these which can be found here: Nevada Antimony Mine Report Lage Antimony Prospect Report
Historical geochemical rock chip sampling within the past-producing Golden Butte pit from a Brigham Young University (“BYU”) Thesis study produced numerous results that exceeded 1% antimony in jasperoid breccias (see Figure 1). Several results were greater then 5% antimony, including a sample of 9.6% antimony with visible stibnite and stibiconite. BYU Thesis Report
NevGold VP Exploration, Greg French, comments: “After more review of the historical data at Limo Butte, we continue to be encouraged by the footprint and gold-antimony grade in historical drilling and surface sample results completed at the Project. Only a portion of the historical drilling was assayed for antimony, and the results that we have identified are positive for both gold and antimony. We are starting to build a gold-antimony mineralization footprint at Resurrection Ridge, and we continue to review holes from both Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley. We have also started the re-assaying program with numerous holes already sent to American Assay Lab in Reno, Nevada. We will continue to focus our future exploration to understand the controls and determine the extent of the gold and antimony mineralization.”
Figure 3 – Limousine Butte Project with historical antimony in rock chips and soils. The total strike length between Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley is +5km.
To view image please click here
Drillhole Orientation Details
|Hole ID
|Target Zone
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation (m)
|Length (m)
|Azimuth
|Dip
|LB-006
|Resurrection Ridge
|667030
|4417384
|2125
|152.7
|0
|-90
|LB-001
|Resurrection Ridge
|667036
|4417384
|2125
|77
|0
|-90
|LB-003
|Resurrection Ridge
|667134
|4417528
|2133
|129.4
|0
|-90
|LB-004
|Resurrection Ridge
|667313
|4417277
|2239
|198.7
|270
|-50
|LIM-40
|Resurrection Ridge
|667018
|4417409
|2124
|289.6
|0
|-90
|LIM-45
|Resurrection Ridge
|666929
|4417389
|2103
|179.8
|0
|-90
|LIM-48
|Resurrection Ridge
|666927
|4417374
|2105
|286.5
|0
|-90
Figure 4 – Limousine Butte Land Holdings and District Exploration Activity
To view image please click here
US Executive Order – Announced March 20, 2025
The Executive Order invokes the use of the Defense Production Act as part of a broad United States (“US”) Government effort to expand domestic minerals production on national security grounds. As it relates to project permitting, the Order states that it will "identify priority projects that can be immediately approved or for which permits can be immediately issued, and take all necessary or appropriate actions…to expedite and issue the relevant permits or approvals." Furthermore, the Order includes provisions to accelerate access to private and public capital for domestic projects, including the creation of a "dedicated mineral and mineral production fund for domestic investments" under the Development Finance Corporation ("DFC").
This decisive action by the US Government highlights the urgent need to expand domestic minerals output to support supply chain security in the United States. This important Order will help revitalize domestic mineral production by improving the permitting process and providing financial support to qualifying domestic projects.
Importance of Antimony
Antimony is considered a “Critical Mineral” by the United States based on the U.S. Geological Survey’s 2022 list (U.S.G.S. (2022)). “Critical Minerals” are metals and non-metals essential to the economy and national security. Antimony is utilized in all manners of military applications, including the manufacturing of armor piercing bullets, night vision goggles, infrared sensors, precision optics, laser sighting, explosive formulations, hardened lead for bullets and shrapnel, ammunition primers, tracer ammunition, nuclear weapons and production, tritium production, flares, military clothing, and communication equipment. Other uses include technology (semi-conductors, circuit boards, electric switches, fluorescent lighting, high quality clear glass and lithium-ion batteries) and clean-energy storage.
Globally, approximately 90% of the world’s current antimony supply is produced by China, Russia, and Tajikistan. Beginning on September 15, 2024, China, which is responsible for nearly half of all global mined antimony output and dominates global refinement and processing, announced that it will restrict antimony exports. In December-2024, China explicitly restricted antimony exports to the United States citing its dual military and civilian uses, which further exacerbated global supply chain concerns. (Lv, A. and Munroe, T. (2024)) The U.S. Department of Defense (“DOD”) has designated antimony as a “Critical Mineral” due to its importance in national security, and governments are now prioritizing domestic production to mitigate supply chain disruptions. Projects exploring antimony sources in North America play a key role in addressing these challenges.
Perpetua Resources Corp. (“Perpetua”) has the most advanced domestic gold-antimony project in the United States. Perpetua’s project, known as Stibnite, is located in Idaho approximately 130 km northeast of NevGold’s Nutmeg Mountain and Zeus projects. Positive advancements at Stibnite including the technical development and permitting has led to US$75 million in Department of Defense (“DOD”) awards, and over $1.8 billion in indicative financing from the Export Import Bank of the United States (“US EXIM”) (see Perpetua Resources News Release from April 8, 2024) (Perpetua Resources. (2025))
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
“Signed”
Brandon Bonifacio, President & CEO
For further information, please contact Brandon Bonifacio at bbonifacio@nev-gold.com, call 604-337-4997, or visit our website at www.nev-gold.com.
Historical Data Validation
The Company’s Qualified Person (“QP”), Greg French, Vice President, Exploration has completed a review of the historical data in this press release. The historic data collection chain of custody procedures and analytical results by previous operators appear adequate and were completed to industry standard practices. For the Newmont and US Gold data a 30g gold fire assay and multi-elemental analysis ICP-OES method MS-41 was completed by ISO 17025 certified ALS Chemex, Reno or Elko Nevada.
Geochemical ICP (5g) analysis for the Wilson, Christianson and Tingey report was completed by Geochemical Services Inc. and the XRF analyses (glass disk or pellets) by Brigham Young University.
Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg French, CPG, the Company’s Vice President, Exploration, who is NevGold’s Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.
About the Company
NevGold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of Nevada and Idaho. NevGold owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash gold projects in Nevada, and the Nutmeg Mountain gold project and Zeus copper project in Idaho.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “suggest”, “indicate” and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the proposed work programs at Limousine Butte, and the exploration potential at Limousine Butte. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions, and the ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals. There is some risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management’s assumptions may not be correct or that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
References
Blackmon, D. (2021) Antimony: The Most Important Mineral You Never Heard Of.Article Prepared by Forbes.
Kurtenbach, E. (2024) China Bans Exports to US of Gallium, Germanium, Antimony in response to Chip Sanctions. Article Prepared by AP News.
Lv, A. and Munroe, T. (2024) China Bans Export of Critical Minerals to US as Trade Tensions Escalate. Article Prepared by Reuters.
Lv, A. and Jackson, L. (2025) China’s Curbs on Exports of Strategic Minerals. Article Prepared by Reuters.
Perpetua Resources. (2025) Antimony Summary. Articles and Videos Prepared by Perpetua Resources.
Sangine, E. (2022) U.S. Geological Survey, Mineral Commodity Summaries, January 2023. Antimony Summary Report prepared by U.S.G.S
U.S.G.S. (2022) U.S. Geological Survey Releases 2022 List of Critical Minerals. Reported Prepared by U.S.G.S
Wilson, D.,J., Christiansen, E., H., and Tingey, D., G., 1994, Geology and Geochemistry of the Golden Butte Mine- A Small Carlin- Type Gold Deposit in Eastern Nevada: Brigham Young University Geology Studies, v.40, P.185-211. BYU V.40 P.185-211.
Keep reading...Show less
26 March
YUKON METALS ANNOUNCES UP TO C$5M BEST EFFORTS PRIVATE PLACEMENT
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES . NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN THE UNITED STATES /
Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC) (FSE: E770) (OTC: YMMCF) (" Yukon Metals " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cormark Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the " Co-Agents ") to act as co-agents in connection with a "best efforts" private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately C$5 million (the " Offering ").
The Offering will consist of the issuance and sale of up to 9,090,909 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$0.55 per Unit (the " Issue Price "). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a " Unit Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a " Warrant Share ") at a price of C$0.80 at any time before 5:00 p.m. ( Toronto time) on the date that is 36 months following the Closing Date (as defined below).
The Company has granted the Co-Agents an option, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time prior to 48 hours before the Closing Date, to increase the size of the Offering to raise additional gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000 .
Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 "), the Units will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada , except Québec, or other qualifying jurisdictions pursuant to one or more of the following exemptions from the prospectus requirement under National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 "): (i) the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the " Listed Issuer Financing Exemption "); and (ii) other available exemptions under NI 45-106. To the extent that any Units exceed the maximum value of securities permitted to be sold pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, such Units shall be offered and sold by way of a concurrent private placement in reliance on other available exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws. The Co-Agents will also be entitled to offer the Units for sale in the United States pursuant to available exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933 , as amended, and in certain other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States provided it is understood that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation, ongoing reporting requirement or requisite regulatory or governmental approval arises in such other jurisdictions.
The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or available exemptions from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to acquire securities in any jurisdiction.
There is an offering document with respect to the portion of the Offering being conducted pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's website at https://yukonmetals.com/ . Purchasers of Units issued under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will have the benefit of the offering document and the rights provided under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. Prospective investors of Units issued under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption should read this offering document before making an investment decision.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.
The Offering is expected to close on or about April 9, 2025 , or on such other date as may be agreed to by the Company and the Co-Agents, subject to compliance with applicable securities laws (the " Closing Date "). Notwithstanding the foregoing, the closing of any Units issued pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption must occur no later than the 45th day following the date of this news release.
The completion of the Offering is subject to customary conditions, including, but not limited to, the negotiation of an agency agreement between the parties with respect to the Offering and the receipt of all necessary approvals, inclusive of (if applicable) the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
About Yukon Metals Corp.
Yukon Metals is well financed and represents a property portfolio built on over 30 years of prospecting by the Berdahl family, the prospecting team behind Snowline Gold's portfolio of primary gold assets. The Yukon Metals portfolio consists primarily of copper-gold and silver-lead-zinc assets, with a substantial gold and silver component. The Company is led by an experienced Board of Directors and Management Team across technical and finance disciplines.
Yukon Metals is focused on fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon's local communities, while simultaneously enhancing stakeholder value. Our strategy centers around inclusivity and shared prosperity, offering both community members and investors the chance to contribute to, and benefit from, our ventures.
The Yukon
The Yukon ranks 10th most prospective for mineral potential across global jurisdictions according to the Fraser Institute's 2023 Survey of Mining Companies and is host to a highly experienced and conscientious local workforce, fostered by a long culture of exploration coupled with deep respect for the land. Recent major discoveries with local roots such as Snowline Gold's Rogue Project – Valley Discovery, demonstrate the Yukon's potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.
"ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF YUKON METALS CORP."
"Rory Quinn"
Rory Quinn
President & CEO
Email: roryquinn@yukonmetals.com
Phone: 604-366-4408
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the closing of the Offering, the timing of the closing of the Offering, the use of proceeds from the Offering, the receipt of regulatory approvals and future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company. Although the Company believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and risks, including, uncertainties with respect to obtaining all regulatory approvals to complete the Offering, uncertainties of the global economy, market fluctuations, the discretion of the Company in respect to the use of proceeds discussed above, any exercise of termination by counterparties under applicable agreements, the Company's inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, the Yukon having the potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities and other risks identified in its disclosure documents filed at www.sedarplus.ca . This news release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities in Canada or in the United States .
Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events, results and/or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances, except in accordance with and as required by applicable securities laws.
SOURCE Yukon Metals Corp.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2025/26/c5523.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.