Gymshark, Debenhams Group, and Follett Higher Education Now Offer Sezzle at Checkout

XGAN0tpd31MwyK-D0kY2HKHsenXbPXbzGFqKLC-60ceiRUkfbNFcyEQKNYPn4rw4aSxOvaLM_0NQQz3Fw==" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ: X0ItwdRkZp1gwxnC3rPYq0ZPwg2uZxJJr3RfLEzsn-Y55302m2fd_TSLc3tvY1c2j2xUXTt5AVToDTCdUIrVZfIdD-DGqZOkFxEz76U1GY4QxTc1Yg4pdfweBAf" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">SEZL) ("XGAN0tpd31MwyK-D0kY2HKHsenXbPXbzGFqKLC-60ceiRUkfbNFcyEQKNYPn4rw4aSxOvaLM_0NQQz3Fw==" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sezzle" or "Company") — XGAN0tpd31MwyK-D0kY2HKHsenXbPXbzGFqKLC-60ceiRUkfbNFcyEQKNYPn4rw4aSxOvaLM_0NQQz3Fw==" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sezzle, the digital financial platform unlocking more access to brighter financial futures, today announced three additions to its merchant network: fitness apparel leader Xiys7VjiRiNu98hpRTwt9uncD4CvNVzkl469wVGGQ_F4nzM2c_o7DTvC2ini7JswLDQu7H10nlW5Jo2aig==" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Gymshark; leading online retail platform X23_PWefRbnohFCtIJUohrOvzC0Kpzkl9K1HEEk8zwOFGk4YCVnmx5iB8lsChRrKitjqHc_odnOfDm9HpQVmEUHRjoIDST7D_28=" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Debenhams Group, including Group brands Debenhams, boohoo, MAN, PrettyLittleThing, and Karen Millen; and XESFRegClp7ouW9DrtJnS1kloEK4jPObqZMSQ6DlcapM1mHtoVPngwBcytu1SHxuVve3N_38ZxfVd0Pjj3iI=" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Follett Higher Education, the largest operator of collegiate retail stores in North America. Eligible shoppers at these retailers can now choose XGAN0tpd31MwyK-D0kY2HKHsenXbPXbzGFqKLC-60ceiRUkfbNFcyEQKNYPn4rw4aSxOvaLM_0NQQz3Fw==" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sezzle at checkout for more flexible payment options*.
The additions land in the middle of the busiest back-to-school season on record, across the three categories—activewear, fashion, and campus retail—where students and families are stretching budgets hardest right now.
A record season, on a tighter budget
Back-to-college spending is set to hit a record $103.5 billion this season, crossing $100 billion for the first time, according to a July National Retail Federation survey. The record totals say less about how much people are buying than about how carefully they are paying: 23% of shoppers with a list still to finish said they were deliberately spreading out their budgets. Course materials are the sharpest example — 63% of college students have skipped buying a textbook because it cost too much, according to the Education Data Initiative.
That's where Sezzle's flexible solution comes into play. Wardrobes turn over every season, and students need assigned course materials to succeed. Payments are shown in full before the order is confirmed and without a revolving credit card balance behind them, giving shoppers the flexibility to check out today and pay over time, whether that means leaving a campus store with the required text before classes begin or grabbing new gear without waiting for a paycheck to clear.
And younger shoppers already expect it: more than half of Gen Z consumers say they use buy now, pay later more often than credit cards, per Motley Fool Money's November 2025 BNPL Trends Study. Adding Sezzle at checkout meets them where they already are and gives merchants a payment option built to convert users in the season that matters most.
"Shoppers shouldn't have to choose between what they need now and what fits their budget this month," said Paul Paradis, President and cofounder at Sezzle. "Gymshark, Debenhams Group, and Follett reach millions of people across fitness, fashion, and campus life, and all three now offer a way to pay that puts shoppers in control of their cash flow. Brands of this caliber choosing Sezzle tells us the model is working; for merchants and for their customers."
Dan Finley, CEO of Debenhams Group, said: "Giving customers more choice is central to how we're building Debenhams Group – from the breadth of products and brands they can discover, to the way they choose to shop and pay. With millions of customers across our brands, we know there's no one-size-fits-all approach. Adding Sezzle gives our customers greater flexibility at checkout, making it even easier to shop the brands they love in the way that suits them."
New Merchants at a Glance
- Gymshark: Fitness apparel and accessories brand founded in 2012, serving a global fitness community. Sezzle is now available at checkout on Gymshark.com in the U.S.
- Debenhams Group: A leading online retail platform serving millions of customers across fashion, home and beauty. Sezzle is now available at checkout across the Group's five brands: Debenhams, boohoo, MAN, PrettyLittleThing, and Karen Millen.
- Follett Higher Education: Sezzle is live in Follett-operated campus stores across the country, with online availability rolling out soon, giving over 7.5 million students across 1,000+ college retail stores a flexible way to pay for course materials, tech, and collegiate gear.
Start shopping
Shoppers can choose Sezzle at checkout now at Gymshark, across Debenhams Group's brands, and in Follett campus stores, or browse thousands of participating brands in the Sezzle store directory at sezzle.com/shop. Download the Sezzle app on iOS or Android to shop, track payments, and earn rewards.
Are you a retailer? The busiest shopping season is coming up fast. Give shoppers a way to pay that fits their budget, before the rush hits. Learn more at sezzle.com/merchants.
About Sezzle Inc.
Sezzle is a forward-thinking fintech company committed to financially empowering the next generation. Designed to support users throughout every stage of their financial journey, Sezzle's all-in-one app enables users to shop, earn, and learn in a seamless experience. By offering point-of-sale financing and digital payment services, Sezzle enhances purchasing power while connecting millions of consumers with its global network of merchants. Centered on transparency, inclusivity, and ease of use, Sezzle empowers consumers to manage spending responsibly and build lasting financial independence.
For additional assets and news on Sezzle please visit https://sezzle.com/news/
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*Loans issued by Sezzle and third party lenders, including WebBank. Refer to your loan agreement for lender information. All loans are subject to credit approval.
Sezzle US Media Contact:
Erin Foran
Tel: (651) 403-2184
Email: erin.foran@sezzle.com
Attachment
Erin Foran Sezzle 6514032184 erin.foran@sezzle.com