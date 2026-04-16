Guardant Health to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 7, 2026

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter 2026 after market close on Thursday, May 7, 2026. Company management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the "Investors" section of the company website at: www.guardanthealth.com . The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care and accelerating new cancer therapies by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and treatment selection for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn , X (Twitter) and Facebook .

Source: Guardant Health, Inc.

Investor Contact:
Zarak Khurshid
investors@guardanthealth.com

Media Contact:
Meaghan Smith
press@guardanthealth.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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