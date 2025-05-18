Group Resource Update Underpins Future Mining

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Group Resource Update Underpins Future Mining

BTR:AU
Brightstar Resources
Brightstar Resources

Emerging gold producer and district-scale resource developer in Western Australia

Canaccord Global Mining Conference Presentation

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Canaccord Global Mining Conference Presentation

High-grade results incl 16m @ 8g/t Au in Menzies drilling

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High-grade results incl 16m @ 8g/t Au in Menzies drilling

May Production Update - Processing Underway

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced May Production Update - Processing Underway

High Grade Results Continue in Sandstone Drilling

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High grade results continue in Sandstone drilling

RIU Conference Presentation

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced RIU Conference Presentation

Element79 Gold Corp. Comments on Peruvian Government Reform Centralizing Oversight of Small-Scale Mining Under Ministry of Energy and Mines

Element79 Gold Corp. Comments on Peruvian Government Reform Centralizing Oversight of Small-Scale Mining Under Ministry of Energy and Mines

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - May 22, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Element79") (CSE: ELEM, OTC: ELMGF, FSE: 7YS0) wishes to comment on recent developments affecting the mining sector in Peru, where the Company's flagship Lucero Project is located.

Quimbaya Gold Reports High-Grade Rock Samples up to 11.21 g/t Au and 23.3 g/t Ag at Tahami South, Colombia

Early-stage exploration results align with proven discovery model in the Segovia district.

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial results from the recently initiated field programs at its Tahami South Gold Project in Antioquia, Colombia. Current work includes detailed geological mapping, rock channel sampling, stream sediment surveys, and soil sampling, all designed to refine and prioritize targets ahead of the Company's maiden drill campaign scheduled to commence in Q2 2025 (Figure 1).

Trading Halt

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Radisson Expands Drill Program at O'Brien Gold Project and Outlines Drilling Priorities

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an expansion and extension of its current drill exploration program at its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec. This program expansion follows the recent completion of Radisson's successful C$12 million financing and ongoing drilling that is demonstrating significant gold mineralization below the historic mine workings and the Project's current Mineral Resources.

Exploration priorities will be as follows:

Lode Gold Leverages Artificial Intelligence to Drive Exploration and Growth in Yukon

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will be using the AI-assisted mineral discovery platform offered by VRIFY Technology Inc. ("VRIFY"). Vrify, based in Vancouver, Canada, is a worldwide leader in utilizing AI technology that leads to more efficient mineral exploration. Lode Gold will apply the advanced AI-assisted discovery platform to refine and validate exploration plans and targets at Lode Gold's Golden Culvert Project in Yukon, accelerating data-driven decision-making and enhancing exploration outcomes.

GOLD OROGEN APPOINTS INDUSTRY VETERAN GARY WONG AS NEW VP OF EXPLORATION

Apollo Silver Expands Calico Project Land Package by over 285%

Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: APGO, OTCQB: APGOF, Frankfurt: 6ZF0) is pleased to announce it has acquired 2,215 hectares ("ha") of highly prospective claims contiguous to its Waterloo property at its Calico Silver Project ("Calico" or "Calico Project"). The newly acquired claims herein referred to as the Mule claims comprise 415 lode mining claims, and have been acquired from LAC Exploration LLC ("LAC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC; NYSE: LAC), who were the previous operators of the property. Preliminary mapping and sampling conducted by the prior operator of the Mule claims identified several high-grade silver targets, which will be evaluated as part of Apollo's future exploration planning.

