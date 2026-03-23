Grit Metals Initiates Fully Funded Drilling at High-Priority Central Finland Lithium Targets

Grit Metals Corp. (TSXV: FIN,OTC:EUEMF) (FSE: K9T) (OTCQB: EUEMF) ("Grit" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned Central Finland Lithium Exploration Project, where a 2,500 m maiden diamond drilling program has commenced. The program aims to confirm surface anomalism with hard-rock lithium pegmatite intersections.

Highlights

  • A fully funded 2,500 m diamond drilling program, with approximately 25 holes has commenced across two permits: Nabba and Jylhä.
  • The program is targeting Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum (LCT) type pegmatites at Kyrölä and Mörkylä exploration targets (Figure 1).
  • Mörkylä is situated 1.5 km SE of Keliber's Leviäkangas deposit, targeting a known mineralisation corridor.
  • The drilling program is expected to be completed before the end of May 2026.

"I am extremely pleased with the speed at which our newly assembled technical team has progressed high-priority targets to a drill-ready stage," Chief Executive Officer of Grit Metals, Jeremy Poirer said. "Securing a drilling rig at short notice during what is traditionally a very busy winter/spring drilling season is a strong achievement and reflects the team's focus and execution. We look forward to the upcoming results and are excited about the continued advancement and value potential of the Central Finland Lithium Project."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9006/289346_f6312caf14a33ad4_001.jpg

Figure 1: Grit Metals' targets (red) and Keliber Project deposits (green), with drill targets announced in this release as red stars.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9006/289346_f6312caf14a33ad4_001full.jpg

QP statement

The technical content of this Management Discussion and Analysis has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Jake Clark, RPGeo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Mineralisation on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralisation on the Company's properties.

About Grit Metals Corp.

Grit Metals Corp. is a junior exploration company focused on lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites in central Finland. The Company's exploration licences are located within 1 km of Keliber's mine and production complex, a €600 million investment by Sibanye-Stillwater Limited in partnership with Finnish Minerals Group (www.mineralsgroup.fi). The Keliber complex, which is currently in commissioning, will comprise open-pit and underground mining, a central spodumene concentrator and a lithium hydroxide plant at tidewater in Kokkola, creating a complete hard-rock lithium supply chain in the region (source: www.sibanyestillwater.com).

On behalf of the board of directors of the Company:

Jeremy Poirier
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 604-722-9842

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This new release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Such statements include, without limitation, statements obtaining regarding regulatory approvals, including those of the TSX-V; the anticipated effects of the investor awareness campaigns; the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, including the presence of lithium mineralization at, and the exploration and development potential of, the Finland Pegmatite Project. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that such expectations will prove to be correct.

All such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of their experience and factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. This information, however, is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from this forward-looking information include obtaining regulatory approvals, including those of the TSX-V, in a timely manner or at all; Plutus performing its obligations under the Agreement as anticipated; market conditions supporting improved liquidity of the shares; economic conditions; mineral prices; and anticipated costs and expenditures; the costs of any anticipated work programs and the ability to fund such costs; required approvals in connection with any work programs and the ability to obtain such approvals; risks inherent in exploration as well as those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A.

The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289346

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

European Energy MetalsFIN:CCTSXV:FINbattery metals investing
FIN:CC
The Conversation (0)
Brunswick Exploration Closes Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Total Gross Proceeds of $5,445,000

Brunswick Exploration Closes Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Total Gross Proceeds of $5,445,000

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW; OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ) ("BRW" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has issued an additional 5,000,000 units of the Corporation (each, a... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on March 24, 2026

Homerun Resources Inc. to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on March 24, 2026

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") announces that Homerun's CEO, Brian Leeners, will participate in the upcoming Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series taking place on March 24, 2026 at 3:00 PM EST.The Fireside Chat will be hosted by... Keep Reading...
Lithium Africa Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Lithium Africa Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF) (FSE: 6MQ) ("the Company" or "Lithium Africa") announces that effective today it begins trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "6MQ". Lithium Africa's FSE information can be found on the Börse Frankfurt website:... Keep Reading...
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Management Change

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Management Change

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces the departure of its Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Michel Gauthier, effective immediately.The Company wishes to thank Mr. Gauthier for his dedicated service and contributions to the Company. We wish him all the best in his... Keep Reading...
Lithium Africa Corp. Engages Market-Making and Marketing Firms and Appoints Director

Lithium Africa Corp. Engages Market-Making and Marketing Firms and Appoints Director

Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF) (formerly named Lombard Street Capital Corp.) (the "Company") announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. ITG... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0018 to R-0020 with Intercepts Including 49.51% Fe?O?, 6.56% TiO?, 0.374% V?O? from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0018 to R-0020 with Intercepts Including 49.51% Fe?O?, 6.56% TiO?, 0.374% V?O? from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0018, -0019 and -0020 completed in 2026 as part of its... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Angkor Resources Announces Further Field Research For Cambodia's Oil And Gas With Mentorship For ITC Graduate Geoscientists

Heliostar to Acquire Goldstrike Gold Project in Utah

Silverco Mining Announces Key Advisory and Management Appointments to Drive Transition to Mid-Tier Mexican Silver Producer

Kobo Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $5.5 Million to Advance Kossou and Regional Growth

Related News

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Announces Further Field Research For Cambodia's Oil And Gas With Mentorship For ITC Graduate Geoscientists

precious metals investing

Heliostar to Acquire Goldstrike Gold Project in Utah

precious metals investing

Silverco Mining Announces Key Advisory and Management Appointments to Drive Transition to Mid-Tier Mexican Silver Producer

precious metals investing

Kobo Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $5.5 Million to Advance Kossou and Regional Growth

base metals investing

Gold Runner Exploration Upsizes Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing of Flow-Through Units and Charity Flow Through Units to $3,100,000

precious metals investing

FinEx Metals Completes Oversubscribed Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $1,671,600

base metals investing

Upcoming Meeting Dates - March 23, 2026