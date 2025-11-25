Grit Metals Corp. Announces Debt Settlement

Grit Metals (TSXV: FIN,OTC:EUEMF) (FSE: K9T) ("Grit" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement with Vector Geological Solutions Inc., an arm's length party, to settle outstanding indebtedness (the "Debt Settlement"). Pursuant to the Debt Settlement, the Company will issue 625,000 common shares ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.12 per Share in full satisfaction of the $75,000 owing for geological consulting services rendered to the Company. The board of directors has determined that completing the Debt Settlement is in the best interests of the Company as it will preserve cash for working capital purposes and strengthen the Company's balance sheet. The Debt Settlement remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. All shares issued will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from issuance.

About Grit Metals Corp.

Grit Metals Corp. is a junior mining company currently focussed on the Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum Finnish Pegmatite Project in central Finland. Governing bodies in Europe and Finland are legislating environmentally friendly and energy independent laws and policies. One of the key components is access to REE and, specifically, lithium. The company's exploration licenses are located within 1 kms of the Keliber mine and production complex, currently under construction and expected to begin production in H2 2025.

An estimated €600 million investment by Keliber's parent company Sibanye-Stillwater Limited in partnership with the Finnish Minerals Group (www.mineralsgroup.fi) is underway in the Kautinen Region and will see the development of open-pit and underground mining from several deposits, construction of a central spodumene concentrator plant and a lithium hydroxide chemical plant at tidewater in Kokkola. When completed, this complex will comprise a complete hard-rock spodumene pegmatite lithium supply chain (source: www.sibanyestillwater.com).

On behalf of the board of directors of the Company:

Jeremy Poirier
Chief Executive Officer 
Telephone: 604-722-9842

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the approval of the Debt Settlement shares, obtaining approval from the TSXV for the Debt Settlement, the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, including the presence of lithium mineralization at, and the exploration and development potential of, the Finland Pegmatite Project. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that such expectations will prove to be correct. All such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. This information, however, is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from this forward-looking information include the costs of any anticipated work programs and the ability to fund such costs, required approvals in connection with any work programs and the ability to obtain such approvals, risks inherent in exploration as well as those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275874

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

