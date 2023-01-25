iMetal Resources Recieves Exploration Permits for Next Phase of Exploration at Gowganda West

GamingInvesting News

Grilla Launches its Software Platform for Skill-Based Games

Skill-based gaming is a growing segment of the overall gaming market as digital games grow in popularity, the technology allows anyone to organize and participate in tournaments across multiple game genres easily

Launching with video games, Grilla is expanding into multiple in-person game formats this Spring such as golf and tabletop games

Grilla a platform for skill-based games, announced it has launched out of beta with 20,000 registered users and $3 million in funding from Tusk Venture Partners. Grilla is an all-in-one platform where eligible users can easily create, manage and compete in any type of tournaments. With a built-in wallet and proprietary real-money gaming features, Grilla unlocks consumers' ability to wager in any type of video game or skill-based competition such as golf, backgammon, bowling, chess, basketball or anything else.

Today, when a community of non-professional skill-based gamers wants to organize a tournament, they face challenges due to a dispersed player base, a lack of tournament organizing infrastructure, and a limited understanding of the regulatory landscape. Grilla's platform provides players with the tools to create tournaments and increase prize pools for players through features like pvp matches, crowdsourced prize pools and the ability for fans to contribute players' entry fees. Grilla is launching with video games like Call of Duty, Madden, Street Fighter and NBA2K, and hundreds of other game titles and has built the infrastructure to support various tournament formats and game genres.

In beta alone, users have hosted over 1,000 tournaments on the platform, and due to the demand from video games alone, Grilla is launching additional features this Spring for skill-based games played in-person. With the new round of funding, the platform will replace archaic forms of tracking games such as spreadsheets, white boards, cash boxes, and provides players with a digital solution to keep score and a digital wallet for prize payouts at the end of the competition. By offering these features, players can wager real money with their friends or other players in the community in various different game formats.

"As someone who has always enjoyed competing against friends playing video games, shooting pool or playing a round of golf, it never made sense to me that there was no place to organize competitions and facilitate transactions. Grilla was founded on the principle that you don't have to be a pro to compete like one," said Evan Kaylin , CEO and Founder of Grilla . "We want to make it easy for anyone to organize competitions for their communities while enhancing the experience for players with real-money features. Whether you challenge your opponent to a cash match in a video game competition, create a side pool in your golf tournament or simply collect entry fees and pay out prize pools for any skill-based games of your choosing, Grilla will have you covered."

"The skill based game industry is massive, and encapsulates everything from golfing to drone racing to traditional video and mobile games, but there hasn't been a platform that allows non-professionals to monetize their skills, said Bradley Tusk, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Tusk Venture Partners . "Grilla is the first company to build the critical infrastructure needed to host tournaments in real life and through video games."

Grilla is backed by Tusk Venture Partners, leveraging the team's expertise and experience in daily fantasy sports and navigating the regulatory landscape. Anyone in the world can organize and compete in a cashless tournament on Grilla's platform. For tournaments in which money is transacted, players must be 18+ and located in a U.S. State with laws that permit skill-based competitions. Popular games on the platform include Call of Duty, NBA2K, Madden, Street Fighter and Street Fighter. Grilla will expand into additional markets and launch different tournaments for mobile games, tabletop games, VR/AR Games, and IRL games.

To learn more or create a tournament, go to: https://www.grilla.gg/

About Grilla
Grilla is an all-in-one platform where anyone can easily create tournaments, collect entry fees, manage brackets and payout prize pools. Players can compete in over 100 video game titles across mobile, PC, Xbox, VR, and more.

Media contact: Rachel Livingston , rachel@tusk.vc

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grilla-launches-its-software-platform-for-skill-based-games-301730195.html

SOURCE Grilla

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FlowPlay Named to Seattle Business Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For

Gaming Platform Developer Ranks on Annual List for Fourth Consecutive Year

FlowPlay creator of one of the most powerful connected gaming platforms, today announced the company was once again named to Seattle Business Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For . This win marks FlowPlay's fourth time on the list, once again being recognized in the Midsize category.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

JetSynthesys acquires majority stake in Fanory; Onboards former Twitter India Head Manish Maheshwari in a leadership role

~Fanory, coming out of stealth, is a monetization platform for creators to turn them into micro-entrepreneurs~

~Fanory is co-founded by former Twitter India Head Manish Maheshwari~

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GAIMIN announces partnership with BNB Chain to bolster Web3 Esports Growth Initiatives

GAIMIN, the world's leader in delivering decentralised, distributed data processing power, harnessing the underutilised resources found in gaming PCs, has today announced its partnership with BNB Chain, the world's largest smart contract blockchain in terms of transaction volume and daily active users, for Web3 esports growth initiatives.

Gaimin: Powering the Game (CNW Group/Gaimin)

With the global blockchain gaming market projected to grow from $4.6bn in 2022 to $65.7bn in 2027, GAIMIN is at the forefront of delivering blockchain technology and solutions to the gaming industry to facilitate their transformation to in-game Web3 technologies.

GAIMIN and BNB Chain will be working together to accelerate growth of blockchain technology in the gaming sector by helping developers build blockchain-base games that will be launched to gamers, globally.

Martin Speight , CEO of GAIMIN said "I am delighted to be working with BNB Chain to deliver Web3 technology to the gaming community. Our technology is designed to enable games developers to convert their AAA Web2 games to Web3 and allow the incorporation of blockchain functionality and services into their games."

Walter Lee , Partner Growth and GameFi leader at BNB Chain, commented, "We selected GAIMIN to become our first Partner for Web3 Esports Growth Initiatives following our review of its business model and its ability to reach the global gaming community. We are particularly excited by GAIMIN's approach to developing Web3 based technologies that allow games developers, and most importantly gamers, to benefit from this growth market."

Martin concluded, "Over the next few weeks we will be making further announcements relating to our technology development, associated services and importantly, how GAIMIN's esports team, GAIMIN Gladiators, will be supporting and promoting this partnership. These are exciting times, not only for GAIMIN and BNB Chain, but also for gamers and the gaming community. We are at the start of this paradigm shift in this emerging industry and we are excited about how through this partnership we can support its growth".

About BNB Chain

BNB Chain is a community-drivem, decentralised and censorship-resistant blockchain, powered by BNB. It consists of BNB Beacon Chain and BNB Smart Chain (BSC), which is EVM compatible and facilitates a multi-chain ecosystem. It is the world's largest smart contract blockchain in terms of transaction volume and daily active users. It has processed 3 billion transactions to date, from 20 million unique addresses, bringing developers massive user access with ultra-low gas fees and zero downtime since inception. The ecosystem has more than 1,300 active dApps across multiple categories such as DeFi, Metaverse, blockchain games, NFT and more.

About GAIMIN

GAIMIN.IO Ltd (GAIMIN) is a UK and Swiss based gaming company focused on helping the gaming community monetise the computational power of their gaming PC. GAIMIN has created a decentralised data processing network harnessing under utilised processing power typically found in gaming PC's to create a world-wide decentralised data processing network, delivering supercomputer performance.

With a free to download PC-based application, GAIMIN monetises the under utilised performance through innovative approaches to delivering supercomputer level data processing performance from a world-wide network of independent processing devices which power GAIMIN.CLOUD. Focusing initially on video rendering and AI data processing, with an always available service to power blockchain computations, the GAIMIN data processing network is continuously delivering data processing services and returning rewards back to its user community.

GAIMIN rewards users in its own crypto currency, GMRX which can then be used for purchases on the GAIMIN Marketplace for NFTs, in-game assets, accessories and merchandise, or it can be converted to fiat or a different crypto currency.

For more information on GAIMIN click on this link: www.gaimin.io
To download the GAIMIN app, please go to www.gaimin.gg

For up to date information, please follow the following GAIMIN social media accounts:

For further information, please contact:
The Americas, Middle East and Australian Pacific - Andrew Faridani , Chief Marketing Officer for GAIMIN (based in Toronto, Canada ): andrew@gaimin.io

UK and Europe - Marc Bray , Chief Communications Officer for GAIMIN (based in Manchester, UK ): marc@gaimin.io

GAIMIN announces partnership with BNB Chain (CNW Group/Gaimin)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaimin-announces-partnership-with-bnb-chain-to-bolster-web3-esports-growth-initiatives-301729597.html

SOURCE Gaimin

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/24/c3410.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

INCREDIBLE STUF AWAITS! THE OREO BRAND'S MOST PLAYFUL COOKIE EVER TWISTS OPEN THE MOST PLAYFUL WORLD EVER

Milk's favorite cookie unveils the Most OREO OREO and invites Martha Stewart to dunk into the OREOVERSE, the brand's first-ever metaverse experience

OREO is kicking off the year with some out-of-this-world news. Today, the brand introduces a new limited-edition cookie, The Most OREO OREO, unveils the OREOVERSE - an interactive, digital world where OREO fans can play and explore — and invites none other than Martha Stewart to navigate the virtual world.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GAMURS Group and Primis Enter 2023 with an Exclusivity Deal for the Third Year in a Row

Primis, the leading video discovery platform for publishers and founders of Sellers.guide, announced they renewed an exclusivity partnership with GAMURS Group, the top gaming, esports, and entertainment media network.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pole To Win Launches North American Valorant Esports Team, OR Esports

Games industry leader PTW launches a Valorant-focused PC Esports team, adding to their global roster of winning teams.

PTW announced today that they have added a second Esports team to their growing roster of winning teams. Their new team, formerly known as Stealing Lunch Money, will now be known as OR Esports and consists of Jonard Penaflor Dayton Akau Vincent Nguyen Chase Linder and Elijah Hawkins . The team is currently ranked 10 th in North America for Valorant on PC.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Altiplano Reports Q4 Operational Results with 2.05% Copper Grade at Farellon

Canada Silver Cobalt Releases Silver Assay of 29,165 g/t from Concentrate of Castle Mine Waste Rock

Canada Silver Cobalt Releases Silver Assay of 29,165 g/t From Concentrate of Castle Mine Waste Rock

NV Gold Corporation Outlines Its Planned 2023 Drill Priorities and Exploration Activities

Related News

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Partner Company Tisdale Clean Energy Receives Approval from TSX Venture Exchange for South Falcon East Property Option Agreement, Saskatchewan

Precious Metals Investing

Orefinders Updates on Drilling and Broad Portfolio of Investments

Precious Metals Investing

FireFox Gold Provides an Exploration Update for the Jeesiö and Northern Group Projects, Finland

Battery Metals Investing

Infinity Stone Intersects 3.36% Cg over 101.0m, including 21.96% Cg over 4.32m at Rockstone Graphite Project

Lithium Investing

Pegmatite Body At Adina Extended To 1,600m Of Potential Strike By Step-Out Drilling

Base Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

×