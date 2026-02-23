Greg Brown, Chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions to Participate in Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI), a global leader in public safety and enterprise security, today announced that Greg Brown, Chairman and CEO, will participate at the upcoming Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 9:50 a.m. EST.
A live webcast and replay of the session will be featured on Motorola Solutions' Investor Relations website at https://www.motorolasolutions.com/investors/events-and-presentations.html .
