Greenlane Renewables to Announce Third Quarter 2026 Results on November 5, 2026

Greenlane Renewables to Announce Third Quarter 2026 Results on November 5, 2026

Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) intends to announce its third quarter ended September 30, 2026 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2026 after markets close.

Brad Douville, Chief Executive Officer, and Stephanie Mason, Chief Financial Officer will subsequently discuss the results through a video presentation posted HERE on our website upon issuance of the news release detailing the Company's results.

About Greenlane Renewables
At Greenlane, we are relentless innovators solving the toughest challenges. At a time when new solutions are urgently needed, we are accelerating the energy transition to a net-zero emissions economy. As a pioneer and leading global specialist in biogas desulfurization and upgrading, we have been actively contributing to the decarbonization of our planet for over 35 years with more than 500 systems sold into 32 countries. The systems we supply transform biogas generated from organic waste into high-value, low-carbon renewable natural gas ("RNG") for gas networks, transportation and industry from a wide range of sources such as landfills, sugar mills, dairy farms, wastewater, and food waste. Greenlane is transforming energy production through new technology without adding new technology risk, making RNG more accessible and scalable for our customers - all while dramatically reducing carbon emissions. Partner with us, let's accelerate the energy transition together. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2026/29/c5331.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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