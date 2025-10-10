Greenhawk Terminates Option Agreement on Greenland Properties

Greenhawk Terminates Option Agreement on Greenland Properties

Greenhawk Resources Inc. (" Greenhawk " or the " Company ") (CSE: GRHK) announces that it has terminated the arm's length Option and Joint Venture Agreement dated May 21, 2025 (the " Agreement ") with 1531323 BC Ltd. (" 1531323 BC ") regarding the Company's Greenland properties.

Under the terms of the Agreement, 1531323 BC was required to make a cash payment of C$100,000 within 90 days. As this payment was not made, the Company has exercised its right to cancel the Agreement.

The Company continues to evaluate strategic alternatives for its Greenland assets and intends to update its engineering report before year end.

About Greenhawk Resources Inc.

Greenhawk is a Canadian resources exploration and development company. Greenhawk owns a 100% legal and beneficial interest in two mineral exploration licenses and one prospecting license in Greenland known as the Storø Gold Project. Additional Information on Greenhawk can be obtained from SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca. Greenhawk is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ( www.thecse.com ) (CSE: GRHK).

Issued on behalf of the Board of Directors of Greenhawk Resources Inc . For information, please contact:

David Jagodzinski, Director Corporate Development
Phone: +1 (416) 504-2020
Email: info@grhk.ca

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans to update its engineering report and evaluate strategic alternatives for its Greenland assets. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Greenhawk Resources IncGRHK:CNXCNSX:GRHKGold Investing
GRHK:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Greenhawk Resources Inc

Greenhawk Resources Inc

Gold bars stacked with financial chart background.

OPINION — Past is Prologue: Why the Next Decade Could Belong to Gold and the Miners

This opinion piece was submitted to the Investing News Network (INN) by John Newell who is an external contributor. INN believes it may be of interest to readers and has copy edited the material to ensure adherence to the company’s style guide; however, INN does not guarantee the accuracy or... Keep Reading...
Scales of justice, gavel, and law books on a desk.

Tudor Gold Sues BC, Seabridge Over Tunnel Rights in Golden Triangle

An ongoing land-use dispute in British Columbia’s mineral-rich Golden Triangle has escalated into a full-blown legal battle as Tudor Gold (TSXV:TUD,OTC Pink:TDRRF)takes the province and rival Seabridge Gold (TSX:SEA,NYSE:SA) to court over tunneling rights linked to one of Canada’s largest... Keep Reading...
Two 3D arrows, one black and one gold, merge and point upward on a white background.

Predictive Discovery and Robex to Merge, Combining West African Gold Projects

Australia-based Predictive Discovery (ASX:PDI) and Canadian company Robex Resources (ASX:RXR,TSXV:RBX,OTC Pink:RSRBF) have agreed on a merger of equals, creating West Africa’s new mid-tier gold producer.In a joint announcement, the companies said that Predictive Discovery will indirectly acquire... Keep Reading...
Gold bars and silver coins scattered on a surface.

Gold Price Breaches US$4,000, Silver Tests US$50

Gold marked a new price milestone on Wednesday (October 8), breaking US$4,000 per ounce. The spot price hit a fresh record, rising as high as US$4,056.14 in midday trading. Future prices for gold breached US$4,000 for the first time on Tuesday (October 7) and have continued to climb higher.The... Keep Reading...
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
Physical gold bar and gold Maple Leaf coin with small gold nuggets on top.

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold

Gold is known as an attractive safe-haven investment and has been used to store wealth during volatile times through history. It has interesting currency-like tendencies, and retains its purchasing power better than paper currencies.For that reason, gold market analysts typically recommend that... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Numinus Wellness Announces Change of Auditor

Chairman on India Trade Mission with PM

Locksley Announces Major Advancement at Mojave as Structural Mapping Expands Scale of Antimony Target with a 400% Increase in Target Strike Length

Happy Creek Provides Corporate Update

Related News

Lithium Investing

Chairman on India Trade Mission with PM

rare earth investing

China Heightens Rare Earths Export Controls, Includes Tech and Defense Sectors

silver investing

Silver Storm Secures US$7 Million Samsung Financing to Restart Mexican Silver Mine

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Announces Major Advancement at Mojave as Structural Mapping Expands Scale of Antimony Target with a 400% Increase in Target Strike Length

Precious Metals Investing

Nasdaq Listing Update

Precious Metals Investing

Reinstatement to Quotation

Precious Metals Investing

Investor Presentation - White Dam Gold Project Acquisition