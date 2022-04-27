Market NewsInvesting News

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE dispensaries, today announced the second group of nonprofit organizations to receive funding as part of its Good Green Grant Program.

"We are proud to partner with five more nonprofit organizations on their mission to create meaningful change in local communities and correct the social and economic injustices created by cannabis prohibition," said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. "The Good Green movement is committed to re-directing resources to organizations expanding access and opportunities for communities and individuals impacted by the failed War on Drugs. Bit by bit, we can deliver lasting, positive change in the communities that we serve."

First launched in the fall of 2021, Good Green offers high-quality and affordable popcorn flower products. Sales from Good Green products fund grants awarded to nonprofit organizations that give back to communities disproportionately affected by the War on Drugs. Each organization selected encompasses one or more of Good Green's three core pillars: education, employment and expungement. The five organizations will receive unrestricted grants of $60,000 that will advance each organization's mission and objectives. Good Green's second round of beneficiaries include:

  • Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change : Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change is a Chicago-based organization linking communities to programs and resources to change the dynamic of trauma within communities by reducing recidivism.

"It's amazing to receive this generous grant from the team at Good Green which will aid our efforts in continuing to engage with communities in Chicago through re-entry programs and critical resources often underfunded by the state." – Tyrone F. Muhammad, Executive Director

  • Growing Home : Growing Home uses their organic urban farm in Englewood to provide paid workforce development and agricultural training for formerly incarcerated individuals and other community members in Chicago facing barriers to employment. The organization also helps trainees access legal, medical, childcare and housing services to facilitate the re-entry process, alongside providing organic healthy food at affordable prices in their community.

"Growing Home is extremely grateful to partner with Good Green to create an even greater impact in Chicago. This grant will allow us to serve over 80 participants in our workforce development programs this year, many of whom have been impacted by the War on Drugs." – Janelle St. John, Executive Director

  • Greyston Foundation : Based in Yonkers, New York, The Greyston Foundation aims to unlock the power of human potential through inclusive employment opportunities. In the past three years, The Greyston Employment Opportunity Center (GEOC) has provided training and education programs, youth services, and transitional employment services to over 5,000 individuals who have faced barriers to meaningful employment.

"Good Green's grant allows our organization to advocate for Open Hiring ® and more inclusive employment practices on a national scale to create more job opportunities for those with employment barriers. Greyston Bakery has a 40-year track record of unlocking human potential through Open Hiring ® . We want other businesses to replicate this innovative approach to finding great employees." – Joseph D. Kenner, President and CEO

  • i.c.stars : Over the past 23 years, i.c.stars has provided coding, business and leadership training to help promising adults in Chicago and Milwaukee secure high-growth jobs in the technology industry. The four-month program trains talented, under-resourced young adults including those who are formerly incarcerated or who have been affected by the War on Drugs, and has a 90 percent job placement rate.

"We are honored to work with Good Green to help create opportunities in the tech sector for individuals facing barriers. Thank you for being a partner in our work."
– Sandee Kastrul, President and CEO

  • TakeRoot Justice : TakeRoot Justice provides legal research and policy support to grassroots and community-based groups in New York City working to dismantle racial, economic and social oppression. The organization formed HAPPEN, a dedicated social justice program in 2016, to increase police accountability, combat discriminatory policing and support community-led campaigns for safety.

"Thank you to Good Green for selecting TakeRoot Justice as a grant recipient. This grant will enable us to grow our work with marginalized New Yorkers organizing to stabilize their communities and vision their own futures." – Sadia Rahman, Interim Co-Director

Good Green is committed to bringing responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, lasting progress against the War on Drugs. The brand's current product offerings, including indica, sativa and hybrid popcorn flower, are available in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The Good Green Grant Program's third round of applications will open to local 501(c)3 organizations on June 1, 2022 through August 19. For more information on Good Green's nonprofit application process, winners and product, please visit www.good.green .

About Green Thumb Industries :
Green Thumb Industries Inc. ("Green Thumb"), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 17 manufacturing facilities, 77 open retail locations and operations across 15 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 3,800 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain's Fast 50 list in 2021 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018, 2019 and 2021. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com .

Primary Logo

Trulieve Acquires Greenhouse Wellness West Virginia

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) "Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the closing of the acquisition of Greenhouse Wellness West Virginia Dispensaries LLC ("Greenhouse"), holder of a West Virginia dispensary permit. Trulieve paid an immaterial amount of cash consideration for the transaction.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Greenhouse was awarded the dispensary permit in Martinsburg, West Virginia, in January 2021. This location, combined with Trulieve's nine other dispensary permits, are spread across many of the most populous areas in the state. Trulieve currently operates medical dispensaries in Morgantown and Weston . Several new locations are slated to open throughout the state in the coming months.

"This acquisition broadens our ever-expanding presence in West Virginia ," said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. "We now have cultivation, processing and 10 dispensary permits in the state. Trulieve is committed to investing in communities where we operate and will serve West Virginia patients by offering expanded access to high quality products and providing exceptional customer experiences."

The transaction has been approved by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds LHCG, NLSN, GDNSF, and MSP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

-

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) , in connection with the proposed acquisition of LHCG by Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, LHCG shareholders will receive $170.00 in cash for each share of LHCG common stock owned. If you own LHCG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/lhcg

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of NLSN by a consortium of private equity, led by Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, NLSN shareholders will receive $28.00 in cash for each share of NLSN common stock. If you own NLSN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/nlsn

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: GDNSF)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: GDNSF) , in connection with the proposed acquisition of GDNSF by Verano Holdings Corp. ("Verano"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, each holder of GDNSF subordinate voting shares will receive 0.22652 of a Verano Class A subordinate voting share (a " Verano Share ") for each voting share held and each holder of GDNSF multiple voting shares and GDNSF super voting shares will receive 22.652 Verano Shares for each respective voting share held. If you own GDNSF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/gdnsf

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE: MSP)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE: MSP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of MSP by Kaseya. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MSP shareholders will receive $35.50 in cash for each share of MSP common stock owned. If you own MSP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/msp

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-reminds-lhcg-nlsn-gdnsf-and-msp-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301533757.html

SOURCE Weiss Law

Canopy Growth Announces Cost Reduction Actions to Accelerate Path to Profitability

Strategic adjustments are expected to generate savings of $100 $150 million within 12 18 months

SMITHS FALLS, ON , April 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or "the Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC ), a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and cannabis device company, today announced that the Company is undertaking a series of initiatives to reduce costs and drive efficiency in order to accelerate its path to profitability. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

OTC Markets Group Announces Quarterly Index Performance and Rebalancing

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated financial markets for 12,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the first quarter 2022 performance and quarterly rebalancing of the OTCQX® and OTCQB® indexes, including the OTCQX Canada Index and the OTCQX Dividend Index.

The OTCQX Composite Index (.OTCQX), a benchmark for the overall OTCQX Best Market, was down 4.5% in Q1 2022. Forty-six new companies joined the Index, while forty companies were removed. Obsidian Energy Ltd (OBE) moved to NYSE MKT on 1/31/2022. T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) graduated to Nasdaq on 1/31/2022. theMaven Inc. (AREN) went to NYSE MKT on 2/9/2022. Transphorm, Inc. (TGAN) went to Nasdaq on 2/22/2022. POET Technologies (POETF) went to Nasdaq on 3/14/2022. Golden Matrix Group, Inc (GMGI) went to NASDAQ on 3/17/2022.

HEMPSANA Announces Q4 and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (the " Company " or " Hempsana ") today announced fourth quarter and annual financial results for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021.

