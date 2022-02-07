Green River Gold Corp. is pleased to announce it has intercepted nickel sulphides at its wholly owned Quesnel NickelCobaltTalc Project in British Columbia, Canada. The mineralization has been verified with a handheld XRF device with point data taken on the sulphides reaching up to 1.05% Ni. According to preliminary tests made with a portable XRF sampler, tests indicate the presence of elevated nickel and chromium in ...

CCR:CNX