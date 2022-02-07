Precious Metals Investing News
Green River Gold Corp. is pleased to announce it has intercepted nickel sulphides at its wholly owned Quesnel NickelCobaltTalc Project in British Columbia, Canada. The mineralization has been verified with a handheld XRF device with point data taken on the sulphides reaching up to 1.05% Ni. According to preliminary tests made with a portable XRF sampler, tests indicate the presence of elevated nickel and chromium in ...

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce it has intercepted nickel sulphides at its wholly owned Quesnel NickelCobaltTalc Project (the Project) in British Columbia, Canada. The mineralization has been verified with a handheld XRF device with point data taken on the sulphides reaching up to 1.05% Ni.

According to preliminary tests made with a portable XRF sampler, tests indicate the presence of elevated nickel and chromium in core recovered from 9 shallow holes (Table 1). The holes were drilled during the last 2 months of 2021 and range up to 18.3 m deep. The elevated elements are hosted in serpentinized ultramafic rocks belonging to the Slide Mountain Terrane. The rock terrane reaches up to 500 m wide and extends more than 3 km NW across the Project area. Elevated nickel and chromium concentrations were present in each XRF gun sample point in every drill hole, starting right from the surface. The Company is very encouraged by the discovery of this mineralization so close to the surface of a known area of talc alteration.

The following table indicates the average grades of nickel over the length of each drill hole. Highlights of the drilling include 0.25% nickel and 0.13% chromium over the bottom five meters of Hole Number DO-21-06. We look forward to seeing the results from deeper drilling which will be commencing in the next few weeks.

Table 1: Average values of XRF Ni concentrations in each of 9 holes drilled in the Project area.

Hole ID Total Depth (m) Number of XRF Points XRF Ni Average (%) XRF Cr Average (%)
Do-21-01 15.2 148 0.10% 0.13%
Do-21-02 14 127 0.09% 0.14%
Do-21-03 16.76 163 0.09% 0.13%
Do-21-04 18.29 194 0.08% 0.13%
Do-21-05 17.68 173 0.11% 0.13%
Do-21-06 15.24 167 0.16% 0.13%
Do-21-07 13.72 135 0.15% 0.13%
Do-21-08 11.8 116 0.14% 0.13%
Do-21-09 18.29 197 0.14% 0.11%

 

Note: The XRF data is taken as point values and will not represent the true grade of the samples assayed. The elemental data is highly dependent on the location of which the beam intersects the rock. The device used to take the data points is an Olympus Vanta C Series handheld X-ray fluorescence (XRF) and produces a beam spot diameter of up to 3mm. It is designed to achieve laboratory-quality results in the field and provides rapid, accurate elemental analysis and testing.

The various XRF tests also detected the presence of cobalt and manganese in these same holes. Although XRF results are currently considered less definitive than standard analytical techniques, they are nonetheless indicative of grade and are generally considered qualitative rather than quantitative. While the use of the XRF analyzer determined the presence of nickel in the drill core, we look forward to comparing the results with the pending assay results to assess the reliability of XRF results moving forward on our project.

Samples have been prepared and sent to ALS labs located in Vancouver for sample preparation and will undergo a four-acid digest multi-element suite including nickel and cobalt as well as a fire assay for platinum and palladium. Certain sections of the drill core will also have a nickel-sulphide fire assay along with Davis Tube Recovery testing.

Perry Little, President and CEO of Green River comments, "We are very pleased that the XRF sampling is confirming the presence of nickel, chromium and cobalt as we had expected based on the UAV-MAG survey results from 2021. That survey showed a high intensity magnetic anomaly crossing southeast to northwest through the Project area. While we were expecting to see nickel on the northwest extension of the MAG anomaly, we were pleasantly surprised to see this much nickel and chromium further to the southeast. More importantly, the nickel and other minerals we are seeing are found right inside a known talc occurrence. In the 1980's, the talc occurrence was studied with the plan to mine it for the talc alone. Our drilling to date is returning results similar to those reported in the 1980's, with talc comprising anywhere from 15% to 85% of the material, with the percentage increasing at depth. The presence of valuable minerals within the talc zone, which begins right at surface, makes for very compelling economics. Rather than most of the material processed being waste rock, the bulk of the material processed could theoretically be marketable talc. The next step is to determine the depth of the mineralized showing and we will be doing that starting with another drilling program within the next few weeks."

"I believe this is a turning point for Green River Gold Corp. as an exploration company. These preliminary XRF results are extremely encouraging and while the assays are still pending, it fortifies our interest in the area. As we continue to expand our operations, it is important that we maintain a healthy pipeline of high potential targets that pertain to our long-term strategic vision.", Kyle Townsend, Mine Manager for Green River Gold Corp.

Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project Highlights:

There are 3 BC MINFILE occurrences as follows:

  • 093A 013 - Sovereign Creek - developed prospect containing talc and magnesite, and a co-incident nickel sulfide showing.
  • 093A 130 - Sovereign - showings containing talc and nickel sulfides.
  • 093H 061 - R.T. - showing containing nickel, chromium, and cobalt.

Historical records indicate four widely separated areas of talc alteration along a 1-kilomter trend. Having discovered the presence of nickel in the talc mineralization in the area of Do-Do- Creek, we will be further investigating the other three known areas of talc alteration for the presence of nickel this season.

The recently completed UAV-MAG survey results over the Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project area indicates the presence of highly magnetic rocks co-incident with the interpreted surface exposure and down-dip projection of a favorable ultramafic rock assemblage. These results are similar to the aeromagnetic response in the area of nickel-alloy mineralization found throughout the BC Decar District.

In addition to finding out more about the potential for a commercial talc deposit, the exploration focus will be on nickel, chromium, and cobalt. Preliminary metallurgical work completed in 1971 has suggested the presence of nickel sulfide or nickel alloy minerals. One focus in the initial phase of exploration is to prioritize the multiple Nickel/Cobalt targets within the project area for a follow-up RC/DD drill program and to expand the areas of mineralization in 2022.

Regional Exploration Plan:

Additionally, there will be some upcoming exploration plans for the Fontaine Lode Gold Project, which is contiguous to the Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project and is also contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s Cariboo Gold Project.

Qualified Person:

Stephen P. Kocsis is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and he has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly owned high-grade Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt Project, and Kymar Silver Project which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia.

The Fontaine and Quesnel properties straddle an 18 km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes and are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometers west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The property is made up of two mineral tenures, totaling 1,440 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

For more information contact:

Green River Gold Corp.
Mr. Perry Little - President and Chief Executive Officer perry.little@greenrivergold.ca
780-993-2193

Additional information about Green River Gold Corp. can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Information: This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Expressions such as "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "estimates", "could", "intends", "may", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "will", "would" and other similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are generally indicative of forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

In addition, the forward- looking information contained in this release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as it is inherently uncertain, and no assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in such information will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities of the Company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112969

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Green River Gold CSE:CCR Gold Investing
CCR:CNX
Green River Gold

Green River Gold


Overview

The Cariboo gold district in British Columbia, Canada, was a world-class producer of gold, and site of the famous Cariboo Gold Rush between 1861 and 1867. The district produced approximately 3.8 million ounces of gold after 1874, divided roughly evenly between hard rock gold and placer gold production valued at C$50 million.

Today, the Cariboo gold district remains a prospective and mining-friendly region with excellent infrastructure. Interest in the region has been renewed with recent transactions including the acquisition of Barkerville Gold Mines, now held by Osisko Development Corp. (TSXV:ODV). Other notable names in the Cariboo gold district include Omineca Mining and Metals (TSXV:OMM) with its Wingdam Gold project, Imperial Metals' (TSE:III) Mount Polley mine and Taseko Mines' (TSX:TKO) Gibraltar mine. Mining companies with projects in the Cariboo gold district present investors with renewed discovery potential in a historically significant area.

According to Green River Gold (CSE:CCR) CEO Perry Little, "The hunt is on."

Green River Gold is exploring for gold, as well as nickel, cobalt and talc, in the historically-prolific Cariboo gold district. The company's highly prospective and potentially high-grade project feature excellent access to infrastructure, including roads, power and local talent.

The fully-owned Fontaine Lode Gold project spans 8,900 hectares and is located 12 kilometres from Barkerville which was the epicentre of the Cariboo Gold Rush in 1860. The Fontaine Lode Gold project is contiguous to Osisko's Cariboo Gold Project, which is anticipated to begin production in the latter half of 2023.

The Quesnel Nickel Cobalt Talc project is contiguous to the Fontaine Lode Gold project and is an early-stage project that spans approximately 2,219 hectares. The project has similar geological features to FPX Nickel's (TSXV:FPX) Decar Nickel District project, which some consider the third top nickel project in the world. Historic work on the Quesnel Nickel Cobalt Talc project suggest significant potential for all three minerals. Grab samples were taken in recent weeks and have been sent for assay. Assay results are expected by the end of November 2021.

The Kymar Silver project is a silver project that includes two mineral tenures spanning 1,440 hectares in Southeastern British Columbia. The project is located 28 kilometres west of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division in British Columbia. A historical bulk sample on Kymar Silver revealed high average grades of 2,000 g/t silver, 57 percent lead, 0.8 percent copper and 3.4 g/t gold. The property also features several past-producing artisanal mines.

Grab samples were gathered from the areas of several of the past producing artisanal mines in October 2021 and were sent to the lab for assay. Assay results are expected by late November 2021.

Green River Gold has strategic positioning in highly prospective geological areas near past-producing mines. The Fontaine Lode Gold project features similar geology to Osisko Development Corp.'s Cariboo Gold project which it borders. The Quesnel Nickel Cobalt Talc project also borders Omineca Mining and Metals' Wingdam Gold project.

In an interview, CEO Perry Little shared, "Every hole drilled and every bit of exploration done by Osisko, Omineca or Green River will lead to a greater understanding of the regional geology."

Currently, Green River Gold is conducting exploration activities on its properties including bedrock mapping, geochemical exploration, ground geophysics and backpack drilling. Green River Gold is also in the process of applying for permits to commence RC and diamond drilling on its properties. The company is committed to producing a NI 43-101 technical report in a timely manner.

Green River Gold is led by a highly experienced management team over 60 years of combined technical experience and over 30 years of capital market experience. CEO Perry Little has an impressive 28-year-long successful career with extensive experience in financing junior resource companies and trading in the public markets.

Green River Gold’s Company Highlights

  • Green River Gold's highly prospective and potentially high-grade projects feature excellent access to infrastructure, including roads, power and local labour talent.
  • The Fontaine Lode Gold project is a fully-owned gold project spanning 90 square kilometres with significant upside potential due to a lack of exploration.
  • The Quesnel Nickel Cobalt Talc project is an early-stage silver project that spans approximately 2,219 hectares.
  • The Kymar Silver project is a silver project spanning 1,440 hectares in Southeastern British Columbia with several past-producing mines on site.
  • The company's projects border Osisko Development Corp.'s Cariboo Gold and Omineca Mining and Metals' Wingdam Gold project.
  • Green River Gold is led by a highly experienced management team with over 60 years of combined technical experience and over 30 years of capital market experience.

Green River Gold’s Key Projects

Fontaine Lode Gold

The Fontaine Lode Gold project is a 100 percent-owned prospective gold project that includes placer and hard-rock tenures spanning 90 square kilometres in the historic Cariboo gold district in British Columbia, Canada. The project is located approximately 12 kilometres southwest of the historic Barkerville town which was the epicentre of the original Cariboo Gold Rush that started in 1860. The property straddles an 18-kilometres of length on the Quesnel Barkerville and Slide Mountain terranes.

From the 1970s to the 1980s, prospecting and sampling were conducted on the property. The Fontaine Lode Gold project features similar geology to Osisko Development Corp.'s Cariboo Gold project which it borders. The Cariboo Gold project has an indicated resource of 3.2 million ounces of gold grading 4.64 g/t gold and an inferred resource of 2.72 million ounces of gold grading 3.91 g/t gold.

Quesnel Nickel Cobalt Talc

The Quesnel Nickel Cobalt Talc project is an early-stage prospective silver project that includes 8 mineral claims spanning approximately 2,219 hectares in the Cariboo gold district in British Columbia, Canada. The project is located next to the Fontaine Gold project and has similar geological features to FPX Nickel's Decar Nickel District project, considered by some to be the third-top nickel project in the world. The Quesnel Nickel Cobalt Talc project borders Omineca Mining and Metals' Wingdam Gold project and is on trend with the Eureka Thrust which runs on the Wingdam project.

Historical drilling conducted on the project's nickel and talc anomalies as well as limited rock sampling and analyses suggest the potential for high grade nickel. The Quesnel Nickel Cobalt Talc project features surface outcrops of nickel, cobalt and talc.

Kymar Silver

The Kymar Silver project is a prospective silver project that includes mineral tenures spanning 1,440 hectares in the Cariboo gold district in British Columbia, Canada. The project is located 28 kilometres west of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division in British Columbia and along the southeast portion of Mount Catherine. Mineralization on the Kymar Silver project includes silver, lead, gold and zinc hosted in polymetallic veins within a zone along a normal fault. The polymetallic veins exist within the Purcell Supergroup strata, including the Mount Nelson and Dutch Creek formations.

The Kymar Silver project includes several past-producing artisanal mines. In 1926, a bulk sample from the property revealed average grades of 2,000 g/t silver, 57 percent lead, 0.8 percent copper and 3.4 g/t gold. Kymar Silver has six high-grade targets based on historical production, shafts and stockpiles and other workings. Grab samples from the areas of the old artisanal mines were taken in October 2021. Assay results are expected by the end of November 2021.

Green River Gold’s Management Team

Perry Little - President, CEO and Director

Perry Little, B.A. (Econ), CIM, has extensive experience with junior resource company financing and with the public markets in general. His experience was gained throughout a 28-year career in the investment industry. During his career, Perry held a variety of positions with large Canadian investment firms. He retired from his position as a Senior Investment Advisor with Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management in 2016 after 14 years with the company. Before his involvement in the investment industry, Perry spent 9 years in the field of public accounting acquiring significant experience and education in the areas of accounting, taxation, and auditing. Perry is currently the President and CEO of a private gold mining and manufacturing enterprise and has also served on the Board of Directors for two charitable organizations and a private real estate development company.

Shawn Stockdale - CFO, Secretary and Director

Shawn Stockdale is a Chartered Accountant who has operated his public accounting practice for the past 12 years. Before establishing his firm, he spent 14 years with larger C.A. firms. During this time, Shawn completed the in-depth tax course. He has experience serving clients from a wide variety of industries. Shawn holds a B.Comm. from the University of Lethbridge. He is also the Secretary/Treasurer of a private gold mining enterprise.

Rick James Watters - Director

Rick Watters is a professional engineer and the current president of WLBS Enterprises Inc. which is an independent engineering consulting company. Watters holds a P.Eng. in Metallurgical Engineering from the University of Alberta. He has over 35 years of experience with increasing responsibility including directing the development of oil and gas facilities. His comprehensive career includes 3 years with ILF Consulting as the vice president of projects and engineering. Watters also spent several years with Enbridge and TransCanada Pipelines as well as 23 years with Cenovus and its predecessor companies. Watters has also served on the board of directors of two non-profit organizations –– the Construction Owners Association of Alberta and the Southern Alberta Freestyle Ski Club. Watters has extensive knowledge and experience in construction, stakeholder relations, regulatory and environmental requirements, commercial evaluations, estimating, scheduling, procurement, expediting, contracts administration, facility design, pipeline design, facilities management and metallurgy.

David Upright - Director

David Upright is the current director of sales, inventory and operations planning at Champion Petfoods. Champion Petfoods is a local manufacturer of premium pet food serving pet lovers around the globe. His career includes 25 years as vice president of information services with The Brick and 4 years running a private consulting firm that specializes in information technology and continuous improvement. Upright holds a B.Sc. in Computing Science and an M.B.A. from the University of Alberta. Upright also serves on the board of directors for a foundation that serves Oakhill Boys Ranch.

Vern Kibblewhite - Director

Vern Kibblewhite recently retired from his position as superintendent with PCL Industrial Constructors Inc. which is one of the largest construction companies in North America. His 23 years at PCL included 5 years in charge of their fabrication facility in Nisku, Alberta which was the largest fabrication shop in Canada at the time. Kibblewhite also held the position of maintenance supervisor for Epcor's 600MW coal-fired power plant. Kibblewhite studied Power Engineering at Southern Alberta Institute of Technology and holds a Gas Fitter ticket, Plumbing ticket, and Steamfitter ticket. He is a former member of the board of directors of West Parkland Gas Co-op.

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Share Offering

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Share Offering

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it plans to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,000,000 Flow-Through Common Shares ("Flow-Through Shares") to raise gross proceeds of up to $225,000.00 (the "Flow-Through Offering"). Each Flow-Through Share will be offered at a price of $0.075. In addition, a one-half common share warrant ("Warrant") will be issued for each Flow-Through Share issued under the Flow-Through Offering. Each full Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share ("Common Share") for a period of 2 years following the closing of the Flow-Through Offering at an exercise price of $0.09 per Common Share, subject to acceleration. The Flow-Through Offering is expected to close on or about February 11, 2022.

If the closing price of the Company's Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") (or such other principal exchange on which the Common Shares may be traded at such time) is equal to or greater than $0.20 for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may, at its sole option, accelerate the expiry date of Warrants to the date which is thirty (30) days following the date upon which notice of the accelerated expiry date is provided by the Company (given by way of news release).

Keep reading... Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it plans to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 7,000,000 units ("Units") to raise gross proceeds of up to $420,000.00 (the "Offering"). The Units will be offered at a price of $0.06, with each Unit consisting of one common share ("Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share ("Warrant Share") for a period of 3 years following the closing of the Offering at an exercise price of $0.09 per Warrant Share, subject to acceleration provisions (as set out below). The Offering is expected to close on or about January 31, 2022.

If the closing price of the Company's Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") (or such other principal exchange on which the Shares may be traded at such time) is equal to or greater than $0.20 for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may, at its sole option, accelerate the expiry date of Warrants to the date which is thirty (30) days following the date upon which notice of the accelerated expiry date is provided by the Company (given by way of news release).

Keep reading... Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Announces Final Closing of Oversubscribed Flow-Through Private Placement of Units and Final Closing of Non Flow-Through Private Placement of Units

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Final Closing of Oversubscribed Flow-Through Private Placement of Units and Final Closing of Non Flow-Through Private Placement of Units

Further to its news releases dated September 30, 2021, November 2, 2021, and December 22, 2021, Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed on the final tranche of the oversubscribed previously announced non-brokered flow-through private placement of units (the "Flow-Through Offering"). The Company is also pleased to announce that it has closed on the final tranche of the previously announced non-brokered non flow-through offering of units ("Non Flow-Through Offering").

Flow-Through Offering

Keep reading... Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Unit Offering

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Unit Offering

 Further to its press release dated September 30, 2021, Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC PINK: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that due to demand it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units ("Units") consisting of one common share and one common share warrant (the "Non Flow-Through Offering").

The Company has increased the size of the Non Flow-Through Offering for Units to up to 4,500,000 Units for gross proceeds of up to $270,000. The upsized offering of Units as well as the offering of units consisting of flow-through common shares as set out in the Company's September 30, 2021 and November 2, 2021 releases are expected to close on or about December 31, 2021.

Keep reading... Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Completes Maiden Drilling Program at Its Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project in British Columbia

Green River Gold Corp. Completes Maiden Drilling Program at Its Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project in British Columbia

Further to its news release of December 8, 2021, Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce the completion of its maiden drilling program at the wholly owned Quesnel NickelCobaltTalc Project in British Columbia, Canada.

The drill core samples are currently being prepared to be submitted for assay results at ALS Laboratories. Photos of some of the drill core will be available at the Company's website, greenrivergold.com shortly.

Perry Little, Green River Gold's President and CEO stated, "We are very excited to see the early results from this drilling program appear to be very similar to the limited, but impressive, results from the 1980's that inspired the claim owners at the time to proceed to a feasibility study and preliminary mining plan. With increased confidence regarding the presence of talc on the property, we are now shifting our attention to the potential for other minerals, including nickel. The work done in the 1980's had a singular focus on the talc potential and may have overlooked the potential for other metals. We look forward to continued drilling early in 2022."

The area being targeted with the drilling program is host to talc and nickel mineralization (see the Sovereign nickel showing, Minfile 093A 130). The area covered by these mineral rights was subject to an exploration program targeting the potential for a commercial talc deposit during the 1980's. The exploration resulted in the preparation of a preliminary talc mining plan in 1986.[1] To date, only the evaluation of the talc potential has been done. From a thorough review of the records from the 1980's, the potential for other minerals, including nickel, to be present along with the talc was not fully investigated.

The drilling completed on the talc showing in the 1980's consisted of relatively shallow holes. Green River's goal for this preliminary part of the program was to confirm the results of the drilling from the 1980's. One of the first holes that Green River drilled during this program appears to have intersected one of the drill holes from the 1980's. The Company was initially uncertain of the exact coordinates of the 1980's drill program.

The accidental intersection of one of the original drill holes was an extremely unlikely occurrence, but it has given the Company great confidence that Green River is drilling from the exact location that was drilled in the 1980's. Drill results to this point mirror the reported results from the 1980's drilling. The Company intends to follow up the preliminary results in early 2022 using a larger rig capable of reaching depths of over 100 meters with the twin goals of expanding the area of the known talc occurrence and gaining more knowledge of the potential for nickel and cobalt in the same general area as the talc.

Kyle Townsend, Mine Manager for Green River Gold Corp. says "We would like to thank our exploration team and contractor, Paradigm Drilling, for the successful completion of the maiden drill program at the Quesnel Project. We are eager to share initial results from this highly prospective project. While we patiently await assay results from the accredited lab, management has asked our exploration team to develop a follow up exploration program that would include a second phase of drilling at the Project and a 2022 field program to help understand the true extent of our target."

Tyler Tian, Contract Mining Engineer for Green River Gold, provided this geological summary of the drill core from the maiden drill program:

The host rock is carbonate-bearing serpentinite, and its protolith is the ultramafic rock, peridotite (or pyroxenite, as less olivine). Black colour, coarse-grained with grain size ranges from 2 to 16 mm. As serpentinite is a low-temperature metamorphic rock, the texture shows cataclastic, banded, and foliated. The core bears many large crystals of pyroxene, antigorite, and a white milky colour carbonate breccia veinlet (the carbonate vein reacts with acid and fizzing, mainly calcite, less dolomite). The carbonate, mainly calcite recrystallization, could be noticed on the core through the veinlet. Slightly weathering and oxidation shows near the surface (first 2 to 3 meters). Moderate carbonate alteration throughout the core, mainly gray dolomite. Then weak to moderate, talcose alternation replaces the carbonate in the core, showing green colour and waxy texture. The talc crystals aggregate with carbonates shown on the core with grain size ranging from 1 to 30 mm. Slightly chlorite alteration could be noticed as well. There are no other intrusive body shows on the core. Sulphides (less than 1 %of the core) are weakly disseminated along with the ultramafic rock (with pyroxene), mainly pyrite, from the shallow surface. There is a copper-bronze colour mineral associated with ultramafic rock, it could be nickel minerals, such as pentlandite or nickeline. One mineral that has weak magnetic, which might be pyrrhotite. There are minor quartz veins that intersect the drill core with a thickness of less than 5 cm and without any other sulphides showing up in the quartz vein. The sulphides mineralizations are easy to observe along with the fractures. Some of the fractures, the sulphides could take up to 65% of section area, associated with dark colour ultramafic rock, and foliated. At this stage, it could be assumed the mineralization type is lateritic nickel.

The Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project is adjacent to the Company's Fontaine Gold Project. The two projects border Osisko Development Corp.'s Cariboo Gold Project, which contains 5 million ounces of gold and is expected to go into production late in 2023.

Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project Highlights:

There are 3 BC MINFILE occurrences as follows:

  • 093A 013 - Sovereign Creek - developed prospect containing talc and magnesite, and a co-incident nickel sulfide showing.
  • 093A 130 - Sovereign - showings containing talc and nickel sulfides.
  • 093H 061 - R.T. - showing containing nickel, chromium, and cobalt.

Talc is a soft mineral used in a variety of industries. Talc is used in the production of plastics, ceramics, paint, paper, roofing, rubber, and for other industrial uses. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) indicates that total sales of talc by U.S. Producers in 2020 was about 430,000 tons valued at about US $100 million. The USGS estimates total mine production worldwide in 2020 was 5,800,000 tons with about 220,000 tons produced in Canada. To the best of the Company's knowledge, there are no talc mines in Western Canada.

The recently completed UAV-MAG survey results over the Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project area indicates the presence of highly magnetic rocks co-incident with the interpreted surface exposure and down-dip projection of a favorable ultramafic rock assemblage. This is similar to the aeromagnetic response in the area of nickel-alloy mineralization found throughout the BC Decar District.

Further to its news release of December 8, 2021Regional Exploration Plan:

Additionally, there will be some upcoming exploration plans for the Fontaine Lode Gold Project, which is contiguous to the Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project and also contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s Cariboo Gold Project. Green River is also awaiting assay results from the recent grab sampling program completed at the Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project.

Qualified Person:

Stephen P. Kocsis is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and he has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly owned, high-grade Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project and Kymar Silver Project which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia. The properties straddle an 18km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes and are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometers west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The property is made up of two mineral tenures, totaling 1,440 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

For more information contact:

Green River Gold Corp.
Mr. Perry Little - President and Chief Executive Officer
perry.little@greenrivergold.ca
780-993-2193

Additional information about Green River Gold Corp. can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Information: This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Expressions such as "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "estimates", "could", "intends", "may", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "will", "would" and other similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are generally indicative of forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In addition, the forward-looking information contained in this release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumption. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as it is inherently uncertain, and no assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in such information will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities of the Company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Keep reading... Show less
Satori Plans for Step Out Drilling Targeting Recent Interval of 47.56 g/t Gold over 5.8 Metres

Satori Plans for Step Out Drilling Targeting Recent Interval of 47.56 g/t Gold over 5.8 Metres

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received its Exploration Permit for the 100% owned Tartan Lake Project, Flin Flon, Manitoba, which is valid for a three-year period and allows for 155,000 meters of drilling. The Company plans to resume drilling early in this first quarter with a 5,000 metre phase II drill program that will include a series of deep holes testing the extent of the recently announced high grade mineralization in hole TLMZ21-12, which intersected an average 47.56 gt Au over 5.8 meters, within a wider interval averaging 23.76 gt Au over 12.6 meters. This is the second highest value intercept ever recorded at Tartan Lake with over 500 holes completed to date, and was one of the top 5 high grade drill intercepts reported last year according to Streetwise Reports (122821) (Counting Down Top Drill Holes of 2021 (streetwisereports.com). In addition to following up on the high grade intercept, the Company plans continue to expand the South Zone to depth, and to begin drill testing targets along the property's wide shear zone, outside of the current resource areas.

The high-grade mineralization intersected in hole TLMZ21-12 was found in the hanging wall of the Main Zone, and is associated with pyrite rich felsic volcanics, not the massive quartz-carbonate veins that typically denote high grade mineralization at both the Main and South Zones. The interval returned consistent gold grades throughout the entire interval (Ref. Table 1.0). This new mineralization is interpreted to be sub-vertical and is open in all directions. The association of the high grade intercept with a felsic volcanic unit, the absence of quartz-carbonate veining, the increased sulphide content, and the location in the hanging wall of the Main Zone, collectively, indicate that this may be a potential new zone of mineralization. This new zone lies to the west and is deeper than all the historical drilling tracing the Main Zone.

Keep reading... Show less
Sarama Resources Files Ni 43-101 Technical Report for The Sanutura Gold Project

Sarama Resources Files Ni 43-101 Technical Report for The Sanutura Gold Project

Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SWA) announces the filing of a National Instrument 43-101 technical report in support of the Company's November 16, 2021 news release which announced a significant increase in the Company's mineral resource estimate for its 100%-owned(8) Sanutura Project (the "Project") in south-west Burkina Faso

The Sanutura Project is an advanced-stage exploration project covering approximately 1,500km² (refer Figure 1) that hosts a significant, well-defined mineral resource base and a suite of exploration targets. As announced on November 16, 2021, the updated mining-shape constrained mineral resource estimate at the Project (refer Tables 1 & 2) now stands at:

Keep reading... Show less
Endurance Gold Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement to $3 Million

Endurance Gold Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement to $3 Million

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) ("Endurance or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans to increase the size of the non-brokered private placement previously announced on January 31, 2022 with about 50% participation by Evanachan Limited, a company controlled by Robert McEwen.

The Company intends to increase the non-brokered private placement of 6,250,000 units (each, a "Unit") to up to 7,500,000 Units for increased gross proceeds of up to $3.0 million (the "Offering"). Each Unit remains at a price of $0.40 per Unit. Other than the size of the Offering increase, all the terms remain the same as announced on January 31, 2022. Each Unit will consist of one common share (each, a "Share") and one-half non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.55 for a period of two years from the date of issuance thereof. Proceeds raised from the sale of the Units will be used by the Company for exploration activities and for general corporate purposes.

Keep reading... Show less

Wheaton Precious Metals Meets 2021 Production Guidance and Forecasts 20% Long-Term Growth

Keep reading... Show less
Mako Gold Logo

7,000M Dual Auger Drilling Program Commences On Korhogo Project

Mako Gold Limited (“Mako” or “the Company”; ASX:MKG) is pleased to advise that it has commenced a 7,000m, 1,400-hole auger drilling program on the Ouangolodougou and Korhogo Nord permits which constitute the Korhogo Project. The permits collectively cover 296km2 hosting 17km of faulted greenstone granite contact as shown in Figure 1. Both permits are 100% owned by Mako and are easily accessible from the existing Mako Field Office.

Keep reading... Show less
Matador Mining Logo

Inaugural Winter Drill Program Commences at Cape Ray

Matador Mining Limited (ASX: MZZ; OTCQX: MZZMF; FSE: MA3) (“Matador” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the successful launch of its inaugural winter drill program at the Cape Ray Gold Project (the “Project”) in Newfoundland, Canada.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×