Great Pacific Gold Announces Departure of VP Corporate Development

Great Pacific Gold Announces Departure of VP Corporate Development

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (TSXV: GPAC,OTC:GPGCF) (OTCQX: GPGCF) (FSE: 0B3) ("Great Pacific Gold," "GPAC," or the "Company") announces that Mick Carew, Vice President of Corporate Development, has resigned from the Company effective immediately following his election to the Board of Directors of K92 Mining Inc at their Annual General Meeting earlier today.

"We would like to congratulate Mick on his appointment to the board of K92 and thank him for all his hard work at Great Pacific Gold. Mick was instrumental in completing numerous deals to divest of our Australian assets last year and we wish him the best in his future endeavours," stated Greg McCunn, CEO.

As the Company continues to focus on its flagship Wild Dog Project ("Wild Dog" or the "Project"), located on the island of New Britain, Papua New Guinea ("PNG"), it does not intend to name a new VP Corporate Development.

On behalf of Great Pacific Gold:
Greg McCunn
Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, visit gpacgold.com or contact:
Investor Relations
Phone +1-778-262-2331
Email: info@gpacgold.com

About Great Pacific Gold
Great Pacific Gold's vision is to become the leading gold-copper development company in Papua New Guinea ("PNG"). The Company has a portfolio of exploration-stage projects in PNG, as follows:

  • Wild Dog Project: the Company's flagship project is located in the East New Britain Province of PNG. The project consists of a large-scale epithermal target, the Wild Dog structural corridor, stretching 15 km in strike length and potentially over 1,000 metres deep based on a MobileMT geophysics survey. The survey also highlighted the Magiabe porphyry target, adjacent to the epithermal target and potentially 1,000 metres in diameter and over 2,000 metres deep. Drilling of the epithermal structure on the Sinivit target has yielded high-grade results, including WDG-08 which intercepted 8.4 metres at 50 g/t AuEq from 154 metres. The current drilling program is ongoing with two drilling rigs active on site.
  • Kesar Project: located in the Eastern Highlands Province of PNG and contiguous with the mine tenements of K92 Mining Inc. ("K92"), the Kesar Project is a greenfield exploration project with several high-priority targets in close proximity to the property boundary with K92. Multiple epithermal veins at Kesar are on strike and have the same orientation as key K92 deposits, such as Kora. Exploration work to date by the Company at the Kesar Project has shown that these veins have high grades of gold present in outcrop and very elevated gold in soil grades, coincident with aeromagnetic highs. The Company conducted a diamond drill program on key target areas at the Kesar Project from November 2024 to May 2025 and have developed a follow-up Phase 2 program.
  • Arau Project: also located in the Eastern Highlands Province of PNG, the Arau Project is south of and contiguous to the mine tenements of K92. Arau contains the highly prospective Mt. Victor exploration target with potential for a high sulphidation epithermal gold-base metal deposit. A Phase 1 Reverse Circulation drilling program was completed at Mt. Victor in August 2024, with encouraging results. The Arau Project includes the Elandora licence, which also contains various epithermal and copper-gold porphyry targets.

The Company also holds the Tinga Valley Project in PNG.

Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Great Pacific Gold cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, most of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Great Pacific Gold's limited operating history, its exploration and development activities on its mineral properties and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Great Pacific Gold does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Mineralization at the properties held by K92 Mining Inc. and at the Wafi-Golpu deposit is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Wild Dog Project.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299470

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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