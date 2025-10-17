Graphite Is In Demand And China Has A Lock On The Market - Here's How Nouveau Monde Graphite Is Helping Change That

By Meg Flippin Benzinga
Eric Desaulniers, Founder, President and CEO of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE: NMG), was recently a guest on Benzinga All Access.
NMG is a North American mining company that is aiming to be the first fully integrated, carbon-neutral producer of graphite. With its mine in Quebec, Canada, NMG is positioned to support growth in electric vehicles, renewable energy storage and consumer electronics. Plus, the company offers an alternative to China, which is where all the graphite used for electric batteries is currently produced, Desaulniers told Benzinga during the interview. "Obviously that is unsustainable, and people need to find an alternative," said the CEO, noting that as it stands, NMG has the only graphite mining project in the G7.
While NMG sells graphite concentrate, the company is also focused on transforming it into active anode material, which is the processed, purified and manufactured form of graphite used in batteries. "You don't want your concentrate to leave for China and be processed there into valuable products," said Desaulniers.
As for talk that NMG could be on the current Administration's radar as it invests in companies it deems critical, Desaulniers declined to comment, but he did say graphite is very important for the U.S. economy, not only in batteries but for a lot of other applications including defense.
