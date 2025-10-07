Graphano Reports 8.61 Metres Grading 11.33% Cg from Drilling Program at the Black Pearl Graphite Project

Graphano Energy Ltd. (TSXV: GEL,OTC:GELEF) (OTC Pink: GELEF) (FSE: 97G0) ("Graphano" or the "Company") is pleased to report initial assay results from the September 2025 drilling program at its 100% owned Black Pearl graphite project ("Black Pearl"). The drill program encountered significant mineralization located near to surface as outlined below and has confirmed this favourable geologic setting is similar to the major graphite deposits of the Lac des Iles region of Quebec.

Black Pearl is a large property consisting of 84 claims covering 4,149 hectares which is unexplored outside the current area of drilling. Graphano plans to complete an airborne geophysical survey of the property to identify additional new targets/trends, as well as extensions to the discovery area. The Black Pearl claims are located immediately east of Graphano's advanced-staged Standard Mine project (Figure 1).

Luisa Moreno, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated: "These initial drill results validate our exploration model and confirm the presence of strong graphite mineralization at Black Pearl. The grades and near-surface continuity are very encouraging, and we are confident this project has the potential to become a significant addition to Graphano's portfolio of graphite assets in Quebec."

This first ever drill program at Black Pearl was designed to test several of the multiple conductive trends identified during recent ground geophysical programs, with the objectives of expanding the known graphite mineralization, enhance the structural understanding, and to broadly evaluate the deposit's larger scale potential.

Key Highlights (See Full Results in Table 1)

  • Black Pearl was discovered by prospecting with subsequent trenching, channel sampling and limited ground electromagnetic (EM) geophysical surveys.

  • 42 channel samples collected within an approximate 1,200 m2 stripped bedrock area averaged 13.2% graphitic carbon (Cg). Surface channel sample results include 15.1% Cg over 14 metres (m) and 17.9% Cg over 9 m.

Current Holes

  • Drill Hole BP25-01 intersected 11.33% graphitic carbon (Cg) over 8.61 metres (m) starting at 18.64 m drilled depth;

  • Drill Hole ST25-02 intersected two zones of 4.53% Cg over 5.50 m at 20.50 m, and 7.95% Cg over 3.75 m at 31.90 m; and

  • Drill Hole ST25-03 intersected three zones of 7.37% Cg over 4.70 m at 12.00 m, 7.01% Cg over 3.14 m at 38.86 m, and 4.77% Cg over 6.50m at 44.50 m;

(Note: All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width. True widths are not currently known.)

Three of the five drill holes reported in this update (Holes BP25-01, 02 and 03) were drilled on L0N. Holes BP25-01 and 02 tested the down dip extent of mineralization in the stripped bedrock area, located along the western conductive trend. Hole BP25-03. collared ~ 130 m east, was drilled to evaluate the eastern conductive trend. The holes encountered multiple, southeasterly dipping mineralized zones ranging from 0.5 m to 8.6 m in drilled thickness. The mineralization has been traced from surface to a vertical depth of approximately 35 m and remains open for continued expansion at depth. Hole BP25-04 located 100 m along trend to the north of BP25-03 successfully extended the mineralization and host stratigraphy. Hole BP25-05 was drilled to evaluate a separate surface occurrence and conductive anomaly on L100N at 0+50W. Narrow, lower grade mineralization explained this target. Full assay results from the five holes are presented in Table 1 and drill hole locations in Figure 2. Further assay results are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Table 1 – Drill Hole Results

Black Pearl Graphite Project
2025 Exploration Drill Results
Hole No. Azimuth 
(True)		 Dip Grid 
Northing		 Grid 
Easting		 From (m) To (m) Thickness
(m) A1		 % Cg
BP25-01 275 -45 L0+05N 0+20E 10.83 11.32 0.49 15.10
          18.64 27.25 8.61 11.33
          45.95 46.80 0.85 6.73
BP25-02 275 -85 L0+05N 0+27E 12.73 13.21 0.48 6.46
          20.50 26.00 5.50 4.53
        including 23.00 26.00 3.00 6.65
          31.90 35.65 3.75 7.95
BP25-03 275 -45 L0+05N 1+56E 12.00 16.70 4.70 7.37
          25.14 25.64 0.50 9.94
          38.86 42.00 3.14 7.01
          44.50 51.00 6.50 4.77
BP25-04 275 -45 L1+00N 1+45E 8.25 10.30 2.05 4.95
          30.16 30.90 0.74 3.55
          47.75 48.15 0.40 4.92
BP25-05 275 -45 L0+95N 0+00E 35.90 36.70 0.80 2.43
Notes:    A1 Intervals are core length. True width will be defined with additional drilling
  In hole BP25-03, the interval from 12.0 to 16.7 metres grading 7.37% Cg over 4.7 metres includes a sample interval (from 12.0 to 13.0 metres) grading 8.09% Cg which had  30% core recovery.
  UTM Nad 83, Zone 18

 

Select samples from the nine holes drilled at Black Pearl were submitted for assay analysis. A total of 620 m were drilled during the program. All drill core samples were sampled, stored and shipped using industry best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario, for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories' Code 4F-C Graphitic, analyzing C-Graphite (infrared) where the sample is subjected to a multistage furnace treatment to remove all forms of carbon with the exception of graphitic carbon; and C-Total (infrared). ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory. The core sample program also included field duplicates, blanks and a graphite standard sample for quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) purposes.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8293/269369_57136d2e5406daa3_003.jpg

Figure 1 – Map of Graphano Claims and Black Pearl Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8293/269369_57136d2e5406daa3_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8293/269369_57136d2e5406daa3_004.jpg

Figure 2 – Map with the location of the drill holes at Standard

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8293/269369_57136d2e5406daa3_004full.jpg

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content disclosed in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Roger Dahn, B.Sc., P.Geo., a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd. is an exploration and development company that is focused on evaluating, acquiring, and developing energy metals resources from exploration to production.

Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. The Company's Lac Aux Bouleaux property, situated adjacent to Canada's only producing graphite mine, in Quebec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite. With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium batteries in electric cars and other energy storage technologies, the Company is developing its project to meet the demands of the future.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Luisa Moreno
Chief Executive Officer and Director
T: +1-647-462-6039
E: info@graphano.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, continued exploration of Black Pearl and results therefrom, the potential and merits of Black Pearl, and future assay results and the timing thereof. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Graphano, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of exploration results, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, the Canadian Securities Administrators' national system that all market participants use for filings and disclosure, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Graphano does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269369

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Graphano Energy Ltd.GEL:CATSXV:GELBattery Metals Investing
GEL:CA
The Conversation (0)

Graphano Energy Ltd.

Western Uranium & Vanadium to Acquire Uranium Claims

Western Uranium & Vanadium to Acquire Uranium Claims

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement with an arm's length party to acquire a package of unpatented mineral lode claims (the " Claims "). The drilled-out deposit... Keep Reading...
Volt Resources Strengthens Critical Minerals Supply Chain Strategy: Joins DARPA-Supported Critical MineralsForum and Alabama Mobility & Power Consortium

Volt Resources Strengthens Critical Minerals Supply Chain Strategy: Joins DARPA-Supported Critical MineralsForum and Alabama Mobility & Power Consortium

Volt Resources Limited (ASX:VRC) (“Volt” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce two major strategic advancements - the Company has been accepted as a member of both the DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) supported Critical Minerals Forum (CMF) and the Alabama Mobility and Power... Keep Reading...
VanadiumCorp Resource Shareholders Approve All Matters at AGM

VanadiumCorp Resource Shareholders Approve All Matters at AGM

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia –TheNewswire Oct 2, 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders approved all the resolutions put forth at the 2025 annual shareholders' meeting (AGM)... Keep Reading...
Cote D'Ivoire Soils Underway and Ghana Auger Well Advanced

Cote D'Ivoire Soils Underway and Ghana Auger Well Advanced

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Cote D'Ivoire Soils Underway and Ghana Auger Well AdvancedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Altech Batteries Ltd Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Altech Batteries Ltd Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) pleased to announce its immediate entry into the sodium nickel chloride (SNC) (or previously referred as sodium alumina solid state (SAS)), battery market in Australia, Europe and United... Keep Reading...
Institutional Investment

Institutional Investment

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Institutional InvestmentDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

AEG Confirms Pre-Sale of 35% of Initial 8 MW UAE Capacity with Strong Revenue Outlook and Clear Expansion Path

American AI Expert to Partner with HUI in Gulf States

AFDG - Embracing US strategy, acquisition of Butembo copper deposit in the DRC. Copper added to draft list of US strategic minerals

Syntheia Announces Closing of the Final Tranche of Private Placement

Related News

Silver Investing

David Morgan: Silver's Rubicon Moment? US$50 in Sight, but Watch for Shakeout

Gold Investing

Gold Price Breaks US$3,900; Silver Above US$48, Platinum Over US$1,600

Lithium Investing

From Rock to Road: Investing in Ontario’s Looming EV Boom

Blockchain Investing

AEG Confirms Pre-Sale of 35% of Initial 8 MW UAE Capacity with Strong Revenue Outlook and Clear Expansion Path

Blockchain Investing

American AI Expert to Partner with HUI in Gulf States

Copper Investing

AFDG - Embracing US strategy, acquisition of Butembo copper deposit in the DRC. Copper added to draft list of US strategic minerals

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Announces $10 Million Strategic Non-Brokered Private Placement