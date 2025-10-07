Granite Ridge Resources Schedules Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. ("Granite Ridge") (NYSE: GRNT) today announced that it will report financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2025 on Thursday, November 6, 2025, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Granite Ridge will host a webcast and conference call on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. central time to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial and operating results.
Instructions on how to access the webcast and conference call are shown below.
Webcast:
We encourage participants to pre-register for the webcast using the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/466265701 . Alternatively, a link to the webcast can be found on the Company's investor relations website.
Telephone:
Toll-free dial in number (888) 660-6093
Conference ID 4127559
An audio replay will be available through November 21, 2025. To access the audio replay dial (800) 770-2030 and enter conference ID 4127559.
About Granite Ridge
Granite Ridge is a scaled energy company which aims to provide shareholders with exposure similar to energy private equity through operated partnerships and traditional non-operated assets. We own assets in six prolific unconventional basins across the United States. We aim to deliver a diversified portfolio with best-in-class full cycle returns by investing in a large number of high-graded deals developed by proven public and private operators. We focus on success as measured by total shareholder returns, which we seek to balance with a low leverage profile. For more information, visit Granite Ridge's website at www.graniteridge.com .
Investor and Media Contact: IR@graniteridge.com – (214) 396-2850