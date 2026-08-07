Granada Gold Mine Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for The Granada Gold Project, Quebec, with Updated Resource Estimate

Granada Gold Mine Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for The Granada Gold Project, Quebec, with Updated Resource Estimate

(TheNewswire)

Granada Gold Mine Inc.
   

Rouyn Noranda, QC August 7, 2026 TheNewswire - Granada Gold Mine (TSXV: GGM,OTC:GBBFF) (OTC: GBBFF) (Frankfurt: B6D) (the "Company" or "Granada") is pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) of a technical report for its Granada Gold Project.  The report, dated August 7, 2026, and effective as of June 23, 2026, is entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Granada Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate Update, Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, Canada." The report can also be found on the Company's website, www.granadagoldmine.com.

 

The report was prepared following the regulations laid out in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI-43-101"), by Claude Duplessis, ing. (P.Eng.), of GoldMinds Geoservices Inc., an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

 

The report provides an updated 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Company's 100%-owned Granada Gold Project, a past-producing property located adjacent to the prolific Cadillac Break in the Abitibi greenstone belt near Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, and within trucking distance of several operating gold mines and mills in northwestern Quebec.

 

The updated 2026 Mineral Resource estimates were initially disclosed in a Granada news release dated June 23, 2026. Press Releases | Granada Gold Mine Inc.

 

Qualified Persons

This news release was reviewed and approved by Claude Duplessis, ing. (P.Eng.), of GoldMinds Geoservices Inc., an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Granada Gold Mine Inc.

Granada Gold Mine Inc. continues to develop and explore its 100% owned Granada Gold Property near Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, and is adjacent to the prolific Cadillac Break. The Company owns 14.73 square kilometres of land in a combination of mining leases and claims. The Company is currently advancing the Granada Gold Project through an updated mineral resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment, with drilling planned to target both lateral extensions and depth expansion of the existing mineral resource.

The Granada Shear Zone and the South Shear Zone contain, based on historical detailed mapping as well as from current and historical drilling, up to twenty-two mineralized structures trending east-west over five and a half kilometres. Three of these structures were mined historically from four shafts and three open pits. Historical underground grades were 8 to 10 grams per tonne gold from two shafts down to 236 m and 498 m with open pit grades from 3.5 to 5 grams per tonne gold (43-101 reference).

The property includes the former Granada Gold underground mine which produced more than 50,000 ounces of gold at 10 grams per tonne gold in the 1930's from two shafts before a fire destroyed the surface buildings. In the 1990s, Granada Resources extracted a bulk sample (Pit #1) of 87,311 tonnes grading 5.17 g/t Au. They also extracted a bulk sample (Pit #2) of 22,095 tonnes grading 3.46 g/t Au. Details available on the Company's website: https://granadagoldmine.com/.

For further information, Contact:

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng. member of Professional Engineers Ontario

Chief Executive Officer

P: 416-625-2342

E: fbasa@granadagoldmine.com

Or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff,

Corporate Communications

P: 416-710-2410

E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Mineral Resource Estimate, the expected filing of a technical report, the potential for resource growth, the Rolling Start, on-site processing, ore-sorting results and their expected effect on project economics, and the future exploration and development of the Granada property. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation, gold prices and exchange rates, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates and underlying assumptions (including cut-off grades, metallurgical recovery, density and pit-optimization parameters), the receipt and maintenance of permits, the availability of financing, and general market and economic conditions. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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