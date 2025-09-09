Granada Gold Announces Appointment of New CFO

September 9, 2025 TheNewswire - Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, Granada Gold Mine Inc. (TSXV: GGM,OTC:GBBFF) (the "Company" or "Granada") is pleased to announce that Heidi Gutte has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective today, replacing the Company's CFO, Remantra Sheopaul.

Heidi Gutte has nearly 15 years of experience with publicly-traded mineral exploration and mining companies. She specializes in corporate finance, IFRS financial reporting, audit preparation and response, tax optimization, and corporate compliance for the mineral exploration and junior mining sector. Ms. Gutte holds a bachelor's degree in computer engineering from the University of Applied Sciences in Brandenburg, Germany. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CGA) and a member of Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and Canada.

The Company thanks Mr. Sheopaul for his contributions to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About Granada Gold Mine Inc.

Granada Gold Mine Inc. continues to develop and explore its 100% owned Granada Gold Property near Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, and is adjacent to the prolific Cadillac Break. The Company owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims. The Company is currently undergoing a large drill program with 20,000m out of 120,000m complete. The drills are currently paused to provide the technical team with the necessary time to evaluate, assimilate existing data and wait for improved market conditions.

The Granada Shear Zone and the South Shear Zone contain, based on historical detailed mapping as well as from current and historical drilling, up to twenty-two mineralized structures trending east-west over five and a half kilometers. Three of these structures were mined historically from four shafts and three open pits. Historical underground grades were 8 to 10 grams per tonne gold from two shafts down to 236 m and 498 m with open pit grades from 3.5 to 5 grams per tonne gold.

The property includes the former Granada Gold underground mine which produced more than 50,000 ounces of gold at 10 grams per tonne gold in the 1930's from two shafts before a fire destroyed the surface buildings.  In the 1990s, Granada Resources extracted a bulk sample (Pit #1) of 87,311 tonnes grading 5.17 g/t Au.  They also extracted a bulk sample (Pit # 2) of 22,095 tonnes grading 3.46 g/t Au.

For further information, Contact:

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng. member of Professional Engineers Ontario

Chief Executive Officer

P: 416-625-2342

Or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff,

Corporate Communications

P: 416-710-2410

E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information in this news release or other communications unless required by law.

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (TSXV:GGM,OTC Pink:GBBFF,FWB:B6D) is a junior resource company currently advancing its high-grade Granada gold deposit in Quebec towards production.

The past-producing mine property is located on the Cadillac trend near other mines in an area where over 75 million ounces of gold have already been produced.

