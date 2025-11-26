GoldQuest Commences Trading on the OTCQX Under Symbol GDQMF

GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV: GQC,OTC:GDQMF) (OTCQX: GDQMF) ("GoldQuest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have qualified for trading on the OTCQX® Best Market. Effective today, the company's common shares have commenced trading under the symbol "GDQMF". GoldQuest shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "GQC".

"The start of trading on the OTCQX Best Market marks a key milestone for GoldQuest and is expected to provide greater visibility and access to U.S. investors," said Luis Santana, CEO of GoldQuest. "Joining the OTCQX platform also supports our ongoing goal of attracting a deeper pool of institutional and retail capital as we advance Romero to a feasibility study and focus on creating long-term value from our assets in the Dominican Republic."

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

For U.S. investors, current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company are accessible at www.otcmarkets.com.

About GoldQuest

GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV: GQC,OTC:GDQMF) is a Canadian exploration and development company with strong participation from Dominican investors, focused on advancing its gold and copper assets in the Dominican Republic. With a Board and Management Team that have previously developed a mine still operating in the country.

The Company is well funded to carry out its exploration programs and to advance the development of its Romero gold/copper discovery, also located in the Tireo Formation of the Dominican Republic.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.goldquestcorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of GoldQuest Mining Corp.,

"Luis Santana"

Director & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward‐looking statements:

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward‐looking information that involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward‐looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the benefits of the listing on the OTCQX, the merits of the Company's mineral properties, the Company's development plans and exploration programs for its mineral properties, the goals of the Company, and the funding of the Company. In certain cases, forward‐looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "potential", "likelihood", "appears", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "at least", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward‐looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward‐looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, uncertainties related to the benefits of the listing on the OTCQX, uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; commodity prices; changes in general economic conditions; market sentiment; currency exchange rates; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to raise funds through equity financings; risks inherent in mineral exploration; risks related to operations in foreign countries; future prices of metals; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; title disputes or claims; limitations on insurance coverage and the timing and possible outcome of litigation. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could affect the Company and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward‐looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward‐looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, do not place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward‐looking statements except as required under applicable securities laws. Forward‐looking statements are based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable, including expectations regarding mineral exploration and development costs; expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates; the accuracy of the Company's current mineral resource estimates; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained and that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company or its properties.

For further information, please contact:

Luis Santana, Chief Executive Officer
1 (809) 224-0629
lsantana@goldquestcorp.com

Deborah Honig, Investor Relations
1 (647) 203-8793
deborah@adcap.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275888

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

GoldQuest MiningGQC:CCTSXV:GQCGold Investing
GQC:CC
