Precious Metals Investing News
TSXV:AUC) , is pleased to announce the results of the first drill hole completed on the historical Aparis Copper Mine in Portugal. The Aparis mine is part of the 73.2 km2 Barrancos exploration license and other two projects held by a private Portuguese company, Indice Crucial Lda on which Goldplay can earn up to 100% interest Drill intercept: 5.87 grams per tonne Au over 2 meters from 46.05-48.05 m.Extensive vein ...

TSXV:AUC) (USOTCQB:AUCCF), (Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce the results of the first drill hole completed on the historical Aparis Copper Mine ("Aparis or the Project") in Portugal. The Aparis mine is part of the 73.2 km2 Barrancos exploration license and other two projects held by a private Portuguese company, Indice Crucial Lda ("Indice Crucial") on which Goldplay can earn up to 100% interest (see Company's news release dated June 23, 2021 for more details

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Discovery of near surface gold mineralization, at past producing copper mine (gold presence was previously unknown)
  • Drill intercept: 5.87 grams per tonne ("g/t") Au over 2 meters ("m") from 46.05-48.05 m.
  • Extensive vein system mapped over 5 km along strike
  • Historic Mine located less than 160Km (over paved roads) to a Copper smelter located in Huelva

Goldplay has completed an initial drilling campaign comprised of three diamond drill holes totaling 824 m at the past producing Aparis mine located in in the town of Barrancos, Portugal. The objective of this initial drilling program was to expand and better define the known mineralization and to evaluate the Project's upside potential.

The Company's objective is to develop a comprehensive plan aimed at evaluating the prospects and advancing the Aparis mine towards a possible production restart scenario.

The project is situated at approximately 160 km by road of a large copper smelter adjacent to the Huelva commercial port, in Spain. The smelter is owned by Atlantic Copper, a Freport-McMoRan company.

The copper (gold-silver) mineralized system is interpreted to be genetically associated with a late-Devonian hypabyssal bimodal magmatic suite and breccia systems that seems to also contain high-grade gold values, hosted in a Devonian flysch sequence of alternating shales and greywackes with minor conglomerates. Additional high grade gold values are present in other target areas that are presently being assessed.

This mineralized shear corridor was mined for copper to a maximum depth of 220m over several sections of the shear system, since early 1900's until 1975, date when the mine closed due to depressed copper market prices.

The near term exploration focus will be on continuing drilling to prove up the depth and strike extensions of the known mineralization targeting wider zones than those historically mined.

While this initial drilling campaign has been focused on the copper mineralization, we have been pleasantly surprised to discover important gold mineralization as well. Historically, the Aparis mine was only mined and explored for copper. While copper remains our main focus at Aparis, the presence of gold has the potential to further enhance the prospects of the project going forward.

Today's results are for the first hole completed by Goldplay on the project. Results for two more holes, that have been already completed, are in the lab pending assays. Key results include:

Hole GBA2102 was successful in intercepting a 15m wide quartz-carbonate breccia zone rich in chalcopyrite and pyrite with subordinate amounts of chalcocite and native copper in gossanous fractures. This intercept includes a 1.9m section with no recovery which represents probably an old mining stope. Lab assays results are pending.

Catalin Kilofliski, Goldplay Mining President & CEO stated: "We are very pleased with the discovery made by our highly experienced team in Portugal on the first hole that Goldplay has ever drilled in the country. The presence of gold in a project that has been historically mined only for copper is very encouraging. Our team will continue to evaluate the gold discovery at Aparis as it seems that similar type of mineralization has been encountered over a trend that runs for over 10 km along strike further to the east of this prospect. Portugal hosts a vast mineral potential, and our Company remains committed to take advantage of these opportunities."

QA/QC

All samples were sent to ALS Global Laboratories in Spain for sample preparation and analysis. At the laboratory, rock sample preparation involved drying, fine crushing to better than 70% passing minus 2 mm (CRY-31), then split the sample using a Boyd Rotary Splitter (SPL-22Y) and pulverizing a 1000g split to 85% passing the

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Jose Mario Castelo Branco, Golplay's Exploration Manager, a Qualified Person within the context of Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101; Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The readers should not rely on any historical estimates. The Company and the QP has not done sufficient work to verify any historical estimates. Additional work including drilling will be required to verify and upgrade historical estimates.

About Goldplay Mining

Goldplay Mining is a Canadian public company listed on TSXV and in US on OTCQB. Goldplay holds large district scale gold, and copper-gold projects located in BC's Golden Triangle and southwestern BC with potential for world class mineral discoveries. The Company also holds several brownfield gold, and copper-gold projects located in Portugal with near term mining potential.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Catalin Kilofliski"
Catalin Kilofliski
President, CEO & Director

For further information please contact:
Goldplay Mining Inc.
Mr. Catalin Kilofliski, President & CEO
Suite 650 - 1021 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 0C3
T: (604) 655-1420
E: catalin@goldplaymining.ca
www.goldplaymining.ca

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the exploration potential of the Properties. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, the lack of recent exploration work on the Properties, results of future exploration and development activities, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government approvals, changes in commodity prices and unanticipated environmental impacts on operations. Although the Company believes current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered are appropriate and that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or enduring. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements that are contained or incorporated in this press release. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Goldplay Mining Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690596/Goldplay-Discovers-Gold-Mineralization-at-Past-Producing-Copper-Mine-in-Portugal-Drills-587-gt-Au-Over-2-m-Near-Surface

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Goldplay Mining TSXV:AUC Gold Investing
AUC:CA
Goldplay Mining

Goldplay Mining

Overview

Keep reading... Show less
Goldplay Completes Technical Reports on Big Frank and Goldstorm South Projects in BC

Goldplay Completes Technical Reports on Big Frank and Goldstorm South Projects in BC

Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC), (USOTCQB:AUCCF), (Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce the completion of two, independent NI 43-101 Technical Reports (the "Reports"), on Company's Big Frank and Goldstorm South Projects (the "Projects"), located in southwestern British Columbia

The completion of the two technical reports, represent an important achievement, as Goldplay is the first Company to ever complete independent NI 43-101 Technical Reports on Big Frank and Goldstorm South Projects.

Keep reading... Show less
New Orogenic Gold Discovery by Goldplay at Goldstorm South Project, BC Returns 21.8 g/t Au

New Orogenic Gold Discovery by Goldplay at Goldstorm South Project, BC Returns 21.8 g/t Au

Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC)(OTCQB:AUCCF)(Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce results from its 2021 field program on the Goldstorm South Project ("Goldstorm South" or the "Project"), formerly referred to as the Niut Mountain Project, located within 4 km from road access and 20 km southeast of White Saddle Air Services Ltd.'s permanent helicopter base in the western Chilcotin District of southwestern British Columbia

HIGHLIGHTS

Keep reading... Show less
New Discoveries at the Big Frank Project in BC; Drilling Planned for Summer

New Discoveries at the Big Frank Project in BC; Drilling Planned for Summer

Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC)(OTCQB:AUCCF)(Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce results from its 2021 field program on the Big Frank Project ("Big Frank", or the "Project"), located in southwestern British Columbia approximately 285 km north of Vancouver, with logging road access to the western Project area

HIGHLIGHTS

Keep reading... Show less
Goldplay Anounces Encouraging Results of up to 5.90gpt Gold and 155gpt Silver from the First Exploration Program Completed on the Scottie West Project

Goldplay Anounces Encouraging Results of up to 5.90gpt Gold and 155gpt Silver from the First Exploration Program Completed on the Scottie West Project

Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC) (USOTCQB:AUCCF), (Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"),is pleased to announce results from the 2021 field program completed on the Scottie West Project, (located in the Golden Triangle of BC

HIGHLIGHTS

Keep reading... Show less
Goldplay Arranges and Closes $610,000 Flow-Through Private Placement

Goldplay Arranges and Closes $610,000 Flow-Through Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC)(OTCQB:AUCCF)(Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"),is pleased to announce that it has arranged and closed a non-brokered private placement of flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") for a total of $610,000 with two institutional investors

Keep reading... Show less
Gold Bull surface sampling defines new drill target at Sandman

Gold Bull surface sampling defines new drill target at Sandman

Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (" Gold Bull " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that lag geochemical sampling of the Windmill target area has defined a strong anomaly at its 100% owned Sandman Project (" Sandman " or the " Project ") located in Humboldt County, Nevada, USA.

HIGHLIGHTS & UPDATE:

Keep reading... Show less
BALD EAGLE ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF DATA COMPILATION AND REBRANDED CORPORATE PRESENTATION

BALD EAGLE ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF DATA COMPILATION AND REBRANDED CORPORATE PRESENTATION

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES/

 Bald Eagle Gold Corp., (" Bald Eagle " or the " Company ") (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) is pleased to report that it has completed an extensive historical data compilation for the Company's recently acquired Hercules Silver Property located in the Heath Mining District of Washington County, Idaho USA (" Hercules ", or the " Property "). The historical data comprises IP geophysics, soil geochemistry, geological mapping, and 301 holes drilled on the Property from the period 1965 to 1988. The data was scanned from physical drill logs, maps and reports which were held in storage for over 30 years by the Hercules' former project geologist. The scanned information has been imported into a digital database where all of the exploration data on the Property is now stored. Compilation maps have been produced from the data, which are featured in the full news release available on the Company's website and the newly updated corporate presentation, both of which are available for download at the following links:

Keep reading... Show less
Barrick Alliance Initial Evaluation Phase Extended

Barrick Alliance Initial Evaluation Phase Extended

 Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Barrick Alliance agreement, and progress following the technical workshops held in November 2021 and January and February 2022.

Japan Gold formed a country-wide alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) (TSX: ABX) ("Barrick") in February 2020 to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects in Japan (the "Barrick Alliance") (see February 24, 2020, news release). As part of the agreement Barrick agreed to sole fund a 2-year Initial Evaluation Phase of each project and sole fund a subsequent 3-year Second Evaluation Phase on projects which meet Barrick criteria. Barrick has spent US$5.6 million on the Initial Evaluation Phase from the formation of the Barrick Alliance to the end of 2021.

Keep reading... Show less
Bam Bam Engages Major Firm for Environmental Planning at Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper

Bam Bam Engages Major Firm for Environmental Planning at Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that EM Strategies-A Westland Resources Inc. Company has been retained to provide long-range environmental planning advice and services for the Majuba Hill Project in Pershing County Nevada.

2022 drilling will proceed under the existing U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") notice level authorization and on the wholly-owned private ground.

Keep reading... Show less
Titan Minerals Logo

More High-grade Gold & Silver at Dynasty

Titan (ASX:TTM) is pleased to advise that it has received assays for a further 30 diamond holes and 5 trenches from the Cerro Verde prospect within its Dynasty Gold Project in Southern Ecuador.

Keep reading... Show less
flags for russia and ukraine against dark sky

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Spikes, Then Falls; Can Silver Hit US$50 in 2022?

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Spikes, Then Falls; Can Silver Hit US$50 in 2022? youtu.be

The gold price spiked this week as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine boiled over.

After starting the five day period just below the US$1,900 per ounce level, the yellow metal leaped rapidly to about US$1,970 in the early hours of Thursday (February 24). The major move for gold came as Russia launched what Ukraine has called a "full-scale invasion," with investors rushing toward the safe-haven asset.

At the same time, global equity markets sank, including the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) and NASDAQ Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC). Bitcoin also took a hit, prompting questions about its utility in times of crisis.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×